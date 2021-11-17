All products on this page have been selected by the editorial team, however Stylist may make commission on some products purchased through affiliate links in this article
Impress your home decor-obsessed loved ones with these nine luxury hampers and gift sets this Christmas.
With Christmas fast approaching, many of us are beginning to get our festive gifts in order – and one of the best options is a hamper.
Hampers are the perfect way to get a little bit of everything wrapped in a bow (literally) and can be a great gift no matter what someone is into – and for interiors lovers, there are even hampers and gift sets for you.
From hampers that are all about tablescaping to foraging, these nine sets are sure to bring a smile to a loved one’s face.
Maison Margaux the autumn leaves look
This homeware hamper will fulfil all your tablescape needs and features a wicker placemat, napkin rings, dinner plate and a bamboo cutlery set.
Toast foraging hamper
This handled palm leaf basket, handwoven in Morocco, is filled with tools, tips and trinkets for year-round foraging.
Bruce Bramfield luxury homeware hamper box
Wildlife lovers are sure to love this gift, which includes sustainable homewares products like a cotton tea towel, coasters, placemats and more.
Oh So Cherished birthflower seed box set
For avid and newbie gardeners, this seed box comes with a personalised terracotta pot and tray, complete with engraved wooden plant tag and a packet of seeds of your chosen birth flower, all housed in a gorgeous birth flower-inspired packaging.
Shop Oh So Cherished birth flower seed box set at Not On The High Street, £25
Home and Bay luxury coastal home decor gift hamper
Missing the beach? Bring it home with this beautiful collection of coastal home decor, presented in a natural seagrass basket, half-finished with off-white cotton rope.
Shop Home and Bay luxury coastal home decor gift hamper, £45
Yuniku London home decor gift hamper
This is the perfect festive hamper to get your Christmas dining in order and includes a 100% organic cotton table runner, placement mats and two bottles of artisan Cricketers gin.
Centenary Lounge wine and glass hamper set
There’s nothing like a nice glass of wine during the Christmas period, and this hamper includes a bottle of GWR wine (choose from red or white) and a pair of GWR glasses.
Regency Hampers luxury fitted picnic hamper basket
While we’re a few months away from having summer picnics, there’s nothing wrong with getting ahead and having the perfect hamper basket ready to go once it gets warmer.
Shop Regency Hampers luxury fitted picnic hamper basket, £126.80
Petersham Nurseries luxury gardening hamper
Presented in a wicker basket, this gardening hamper contains everything you’ll need to get you going – including a small terracotta pot, a hand-forged trowel and fork and two garden-themed Christmas baubles.
Recommended by Leah Sinclair
