With Christmas fast approaching, many of us are beginning to get our festive gifts in order – and one of the best options is a hamper.

Hampers are the perfect way to get a little bit of everything wrapped in a bow (literally) and can be a great gift no matter what someone is into – and for interiors lovers, there are even hampers and gift sets for you.

From hampers that are all about tablescaping to foraging, these nine sets are sure to bring a smile to a loved one’s face.