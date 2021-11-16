We all like to feel like a lady in luxury when winding down at home. Whether it’s treating ourselves to a nice candle or buying fresh flowers every week, it’s important to do things that make us look and feel like the queens we truly are.

One of the trends encapsulating this is royalcore – a homeware aesthetic inspired by the likes of Bridgerton to The Crown, which embraces all things regal and royal.

The trend “royalcore aesthetic” has seen a 1,000% increase in Pinterest searches and 175 million views on TikTok, proving that people are taking inspiration from periodic and lavish TV shows and the interiors they find within them.