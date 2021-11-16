All products on this page have been selected by the editorial team, however Stylist may make commission on some products purchased through affiliate links in this article
This exuberant and opulent trend is all about celebrating luxury.
We all like to feel like a lady in luxury when winding down at home. Whether it’s treating ourselves to a nice candle or buying fresh flowers every week, it’s important to do things that make us look and feel like the queens we truly are.
One of the trends encapsulating this is royalcore – a homeware aesthetic inspired by the likes of Bridgerton to The Crown, which embraces all things regal and royal.
The trend “royalcore aesthetic” has seen a 1,000% increase in Pinterest searches and 175 million views on TikTok, proving that people are taking inspiration from periodic and lavish TV shows and the interiors they find within them.
Originating from the Belle Époque period of the late 19th century, royalcore is about celebrating opulence at home – and we’ve found 11 pieces from floral wallpaper to four-poster beds that will have you feeling like you’ve stepped back in time and are truly the lady of the manor.
Olivia's gallery direct carved Louis leaner mirror
This carved Louis mirror takes its inspiration from a popular French antique style and add a touch of luxury to any surroundings.
Shop Olivia’s gallery direct carved Louis leaner mirror, £200
Graham and Green yellow flock candelabra
Grace your dining table in the baroque style with this modern take on a classic candelabra in bold flocked yellow.
House of Hackney black Artemis wallpaper
Infused with psychedelic florals inspired by William Morris’ collection, this wallpaper will breathe life into plain walls.
Shop House of Hackney black Artemis wallpaper at Liberty London, £185
Preen by Thornton Bregazzi Daphne floral cushion
Add this ditsy floral cushion, which features a distinctive floral pattern on both sides, to your home.
Shop Preen by Thornton Bregazzi Daphne floral cushion at Amara, £185
Anthropologie Petra velvet curtain
These luscious velvet curtains elevate any room and will add a luxury feel to any space.
Pooky Wilma table lamp
This cute little pocket rocket lamp is designed with a pale pink lacquer finish on a wooden base and will bring light and life wherever it roams.
Lene Bjerre serafina sculpture
Create a nice arrangement with this sculpture from Danish brand Lene Bjerre, which will look just as good in a window of the bedroom as it does on a shelf in the living room.
John Lewis & Partners Lucia crystal chandelier
Your room will dazzle with this exquisite crystal chandelier that will make the perfect centrepiece for any room or hallway in your home.
Meri Meri English garden lace side plates
These elegant English garden lace side plates will add a beautiful touch to your table setting and have a gorgeous gold foil detail with a foil outline pattern.
Wayfair Brianna floral duvet cover set
Featuring watercolour techniques this design showcases intricate hand-painted florals and leaf sprigs and will have you waking up in a luxurious and calm setting.
Rockett St George black & gold Chinoiserie porcelain vase
This traditional vase features a delightfully unique curved shape in a grand black and gold chinoiserie symmetrical pattern with elegant peacocks and trees. Adorned with black decorative handles and a wide opening, this porcelain vase would look even better displayed with dramatic wispy stems, elevating the drama of the piece in an eye-catching style.
Shop Rockett St George black & gold Chinoiserie porcelain vase at UFurnish, £48
Images: courtesy of brands
