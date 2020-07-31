We love having something in our homes that’s truly special. Whether it’s a cushion picked up at a souk in Marrakesh, brimming with stories from a trip away, or a one-of-a-kind original painting – it’s pure magic owning something a little bit different.

Which is why we love pieces that feature embroidery. Homeware decorated with embroidery, whether that’s wall art or a throw, has a creative look that is hard to replicate.

Below we’ve picked out some of our favourite big name brands that are nodding to the embroidery art trend right now, and smaller makers based on the likes of Etsy who create original, handmade art works using a needle and thread.