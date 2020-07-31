Seven utterly gorgeous homeware pieces made using embroidery to shop now.
We love having something in our homes that’s truly special. Whether it’s a cushion picked up at a souk in Marrakesh, brimming with stories from a trip away, or a one-of-a-kind original painting – it’s pure magic owning something a little bit different.
Which is why we love pieces that feature embroidery. Homeware decorated with embroidery, whether that’s wall art or a throw, has a creative look that is hard to replicate.
Below we’ve picked out some of our favourite big name brands that are nodding to the embroidery art trend right now, and smaller makers based on the likes of Etsy who create original, handmade art works using a needle and thread.
Shop our edit and find a piece with a handmade vibe for your home.
Alien scientist print
Sarah K. Benning is a big deal in the embroidery art world, having literally written the book on it (Embroidered Life, Chronicle Books, £14.39) and selling her embroidered hoops on Etsy for years.
We love the prints of her embroidery work, all of which are signed and dated and provide a unique decoration for your walls.
Plant embroidery art in hoop
BY LAINE is an eco-friendly homeware brand based on Etsy, which sells cute embroidery hoops decorated with images of plants and feel-good phrases.
Everything in the store is vegan and is shipped in plastic-free, fully biodegradable and recyclable packaging.
Create The Culture
Krystle Collins is, in her own words, a needle wielding embroideress and founder of Create The Culture, an embroidery focused art and homeware brand that captures icons like Solange Knowles (pictured above) on embroidery hoops, t shirts, cushions and more.
Collins is taking a small break at the moment to catch up on orders, but check out her Etsy page to get updates on whens she’s back.
Fruit-embroidered basket
This little storage basket is as sweet as the cherries that decorate it.
We love the mismatch look of the woven sisal and wool base with bright, primary coloured thread.
Abstract face cushion
This textured design has been created with braided thread which makes the pattern stand out even more against the cream background.
Botanical garden original wall art hoop
Genuina World is a colourful Etsy store which sells an array of embroidered goods in a mix of themes and styles.
We love this limited edition hoop the most, though, which shows a woman walking through a conservatory.
Megan Murray
Megan Murray is a digital journalist for stylist.co.uk, who enjoys writing about London happenings, beautiful places, delicious morsels and generally spreading sparkle wherever she can.