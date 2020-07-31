Homeware pieces and soft furnishings featuring embroidery

Posted by for Home

Seven utterly gorgeous homeware pieces made using embroidery to shop now.

We love having something in our homes that’s truly special. Whether it’s a cushion picked up at a souk in Marrakesh, brimming with stories from a trip away, or a one-of-a-kind original painting – it’s pure magic owning something a little bit different.

Which is why we love pieces that feature embroidery. Homeware decorated with embroidery, whether that’s wall art or a throw, has a creative look that is hard to replicate.

Below we’ve picked out some of our favourite big name brands that are nodding to the embroidery art trend right now, and smaller makers based on the likes of Etsy who create original, handmade art works using a needle and thread.

Shop our edit and find a piece with a handmade vibe for your home. 

  • Alien scientist print

    Sarah K. Benning is a big deal in the embroidery art world, having literally written the book on it (Embroidered Life, Chronicle Books, £14.39) and selling her embroidered hoops on Etsy for years.

    We love the prints of her embroidery work, all of which are signed and dated and provide a unique decoration for your walls.

    Shop alien scientist print at Sarah K. Benning, £21

    Buy now

  • Plant embroidery art in hoop

    BY LAINE is an eco-friendly homeware brand based on Etsy, which sells cute embroidery hoops decorated with images of plants and feel-good phrases.

    Everything in the store is vegan and is shipped in plastic-free, fully biodegradable and recyclable packaging.

    Shop plant embroidery art in hoop at Etsy, £81

    Buy now

  • Create The Culture

    Krystle Collins is, in her own words, a needle wielding embroideress and founder of Create The Culture, an embroidery focused art and homeware brand that captures icons like Solange Knowles (pictured above) on embroidery hoops, t shirts, cushions and more.

    Collins is taking a small break at the moment to catch up on orders, but check out her Etsy page to get updates on whens she’s back.

    See more

  • Fruit-embroidered basket

    This little storage basket is as sweet as the cherries that decorate it.

    We love the mismatch look of the woven sisal and wool base with bright, primary coloured thread.

    Shop fruit-embroidered basket at Anthropologie, £38

    Buy now

  • Abstract face cushion

    This textured design has been created with braided thread which makes the pattern stand out even more against the cream background. 

    Shop abstract face cushion at Rose & Grey, £95

    Buy now

  • Botanical garden original wall art hoop

    Genuina World is a colourful Etsy store which sells an array of embroidered goods in a mix of themes and styles.

    We love this limited edition hoop the most, though, which shows a woman walking through a conservatory.

    Shop botanical garden original wall art hoop at Etsy, £101

    Buy now

Sign up for the latest news and must-read features from Stylist, so you don't miss out on the conversation.

By entering my email I agree to Stylist’s Privacy Policy

Images: courtesy of brands

Topics

Share this article

Megan Murray

Megan Murray is a digital journalist for stylist.co.uk, who enjoys writing about London happenings, beautiful places, delicious morsels and generally spreading sparkle wherever she can.