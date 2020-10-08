From modern ceramists who we’re enjoying following (and buying from) to the new wave of picture-perfect cultural getaways like Birch Community , which offer pottery classes to guests; pottery is definitely having a moment in the sun.

Potter is the latest creative pastime to by adopted by the Instagram set . Whether you follow the hype or not, we can confirm the hobby as finally been deemed ‘cool’.

While classes are expensive, having a go at home isn’t. These crafty kits range in price between £10 and £40 with enough air drying clay (no need for a kiln) with enough supply to make at least two vases, trinket dishes, plates or whatever you fancy.

Some kits come with everything from aprons and work boards, while others are simpler and designed just to get you started. All you need is to place an order and set aside a night to enjoy.

We’ve gathered together five brilliant home pottery kits for you to get creative in a fun way, without having to leave the house