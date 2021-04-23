Scandi favourite Arket may be a go-to for colour blocking outfits and the kind of jumpsuit you’ll live in, but it’s also on the pulse when it comes to homeware.

In classic Swedish fashion, much of Arket’s interiors offering is chic, minimalist and hued in neutral tones such as grey, ecru and charcoal. These are the kinds of pieces that will slot effortlessly into a pre-existed decor and you can keep for years as they’re not trend-focused.

If you’re looking to update your home with a few subtle pieces, check out our edit of the best home accessories that are new from Arket.