Arket is serving up some timelessly chic new homeware styles for spring. Invest now and keep these pieces forever.
Scandi favourite Arket may be a go-to for colour blocking outfits and the kind of jumpsuit you’ll live in, but it’s also on the pulse when it comes to homeware.
In classic Swedish fashion, much of Arket’s interiors offering is chic, minimalist and hued in neutral tones such as grey, ecru and charcoal. These are the kinds of pieces that will slot effortlessly into a pre-existed decor and you can keep for years as they’re not trend-focused.
If you’re looking to update your home with a few subtle pieces, check out our edit of the best home accessories that are new from Arket.
Arket Klippan blanket
This luxuriously soft lambswool blanket has been designed with smart fringing on the edges to give a cosy feel.
It’s the perfect transitional soft furnishing as it’s warm and comfortably lightweight.
Arket Confetti vase
If you’re looking for a piece that can act as a centrepiece for your table, this large glass vase is perfect.
Fill it with dried grasses or even a few architectural twigs for an artistic look.
Arket seasoning shaker
We dare you to find a cooler vessel to sprinkle salt from than this futuristic-looking seasoning shaker.
It’s made from unglazed porcelain so should stand the test of time, too.
Arket linen table cloth
This soft table cloth has been crafted in India from a jacquard-woven blend of linen and cotton.
It’s perfect for summer tablescaping; we recommend pairing it with ecru crockery.
Arket cannister
This lovely, multi-purpose cannister would look great on a kitchen worksurface as a place to store tea, or in the bathroom as a special nook for cotton pads.
We particularly like its rich terracotta colour and raw, unfinished surface.
Arket candlestick holder
Long dinner candles are the trend that’s not going anywhere.
If you loved creating atmospheric lighting throughout winter mealtimes, this creamy candlestick holder is a great way to update your table for spring.
Arket linen blend napkins
These beautiful napkins are made from a blend of cotton and pure linen and feature pretty fringed edges.
They’re sold in a set of two but we’d recommend getting at least four as we’re sure you’ll want to show them off.
Arket denim patchword cushion
This cushion comes from Arket’s new series, Patchwork Denim, which is a circular collection made using vintage fabrics from the brand’s recycling program with I:Collect.
Second-hand garments are washed and sorted before being cut up into patches and sewn together to form large sheets of irregular fabric shapes, which are then made into pieces like this cushion.
Arket serving dish
Your inner mermaid will love this seashell-shaped serving dish, which is both practical and beautiful.
It’s made from recycled stoneware and features a structured surface, finished with a glossy glaze.
Arket large cotton basket
You can never have too many storage baskets to throw bits and bobs in.
This one is stylish but, thanks to those sturdy handles, also made to be practical.
Arket bamboo magazine holder
Natural materials are going to be an enduring interiors trend through 2021 and this chic magazine holder is a great nod to this.
Plus, it’s the ideal place to keep your favourite copy of Stylist, right?
Images: Arket
Megan Murray
Megan Murray is a senior digital writer for stylist.co.uk, who enjoys writing about homeware (particularly candles), travel, food trends, restaurants and all the wonderful things London has to offer.