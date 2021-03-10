The future of your walls is female. Shop striking art prints featuring women, by women below.
There’s no one who can capture the beauty of the female form quite like a woman. And, if you’re keen to hang some art on your walls that celebrates a variety of women’s bodies in all their glory, these independent artists are a brilliant place to start.
With illustrations and paintings that capture the spirit of sisterhood, the reality of lockdown or how lost it can feel to be a teenage girl, these pieces are poignant and aesthetically pleasing.
Keep scrolling to see some life-giving interpretations of the female form and discover some talented artists.
You may also like
Feminist art prints to buy online and update your walls
Nawaal Illustrations Mind, body, soul print
As well as celebrating women, Nawaal Illustrations’ prints carry themes of sisterhood, support and the celestial.
The large, golden sun featured in this piece seems to echo the feeling of light and optimism radiating from the subject.
Shop Mind, body, soul art print at Nawaal Illustrations, £15
Sasha Compton Original Classical Jug
Sasha Compton is a British artist based in Amsterdam who experiments with watercolour and lino printing to create charismatic interpretations of women in mythology.
This piece is lino printed and finished with hand-painted details, as well as being hand-signed by Sasha.
Line & Honey 'Community' art print
Line & Honey’s signature style is simplistic minimalism, featuring line drawings in warm, earthy colours.
’Community’ is printed on gloss-finished paper and comes in a large range of sizes so you can make it as big as you like.
Imourato Art cat lady print
Ines Mourato is the brains behind Imourato Art and has a beguiling style which feels quite different to the styles seen shared across social media at the moment.
The image of a woman and her cat is supposed to show the reality of daily life in lockdown.
Rebecca Howarth Pastel IV
Rebecca Howarth mixes dreamy pastel hues with a graphic, blocky style to create a look that is both striking and aesthetically pleasing.
If you like Pastel IV, then go and check out the rest of her collection, as there much more where this comes from.
Helina Illustration female figure vase noir art print
This beautiful illustration reimagines a woman’s body as a vase, with flowers pictured blooming out of her.
It is hand signed by the artist and is printed on chunky, natural coloured paper.
Shop female figure vase noir art print at Helina Illustration, £11.99
Jemima Sara Choose to Challenge print
Not only is this striking print from Jemima Sara an enticing expression of colour, creativity and female empowerment, but it’s also a limited edition for International Women’s Day.
It will be available to buy throughout March with 20% of the proceeds going to charity Refuge.
Danica Gim
Danique started sharing her work on Instagram first as a poet, before deciding to experiment with art as a way to express herself further.
This piece is a reflection on who she was at 17 and a love letter to everything that has happened in the last 10 years.
TBD Studio Bird of Paradise art print
The orange accents in this image is what makes it really pop, so we can imagine this piece in the centre of a gallery wall.
Display in a gold frame to pick out the subject’s golden hoop earrings.
Shop TBD Studio Bird of Paradise art print at Society 6, £10
Images: courtesy of brands
Topics
Megan Murray
Megan Murray is a senior digital writer for stylist.co.uk, who enjoys writing about homeware (particularly candles), travel, food trends, restaurants and all the wonderful things London has to offer.