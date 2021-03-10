There’s no one who can capture the beauty of the female form quite like a woman. And, if you’re keen to hang some art on your walls that celebrates a variety of women’s bodies in all their glory, these independent artists are a brilliant place to start.

With illustrations and paintings that capture the spirit of sisterhood, the reality of lockdown or how lost it can feel to be a teenage girl, these pieces are poignant and aesthetically pleasing.

Keep scrolling to see some life-giving interpretations of the female form and discover some talented artists.