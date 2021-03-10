Prints from independent female artists featuring the beauty of women’s bodies

Posted by for Homeware

The future of your walls is female. Shop striking art prints featuring women, by women below.

There’s no one who can capture the beauty of the female form quite like a woman. And, if you’re keen to hang some art on your walls that celebrates a variety of women’s bodies in all their glory, these independent artists are a brilliant place to start. 

With illustrations and paintings that capture the spirit of sisterhood, the reality of lockdown or how lost it can feel to be a teenage girl, these pieces are poignant and aesthetically pleasing. 

Keep scrolling to see some life-giving interpretations of the female form and discover some talented artists.

You may also like

Feminist art prints to buy online and update your walls

  • Nawaal Illustrations Mind, body, soul print

    Mind, body, soul art print
    Nawaal Illustrations

    As well as celebrating women, Nawaal Illustrations’ prints carry themes of sisterhood, support and the celestial.

    The large, golden sun featured in this piece seems to echo the feeling of light and optimism radiating from the subject.

    Shop Mind, body, soul art print at Nawaal Illustrations, £15

    Buy now

  • Sasha Compton Original Classical Jug

    Red and pink print of woman on vase
    Sasha Compton

    Sasha Compton is a British artist based in Amsterdam who experiments with watercolour and lino printing to create charismatic interpretations of women in mythology.

    This piece is lino printed and finished with hand-painted details, as well as being hand-signed by Sasha. 

    Shop Original Classical Jug at Sasha Compton, £125

    Buy now

  • Line & Honey 'Community' art print

    Single line drawing of women
    Line & Honey

    Line & Honey’s signature style is simplistic minimalism, featuring line drawings in warm, earthy colours.

    ’Community’ is printed on gloss-finished paper and comes in a large range of sizes so you can make it as big as you like.

    Shop ‘Community’ art print at Line & Honey, £40

    Buy now

  • Imourato Art cat lady print

    Imourato Art cat lady print
    Imourato Art

    Ines Mourato is the brains behind Imourato Art and has a beguiling style which feels quite different to the styles seen shared across social media at the moment.

    The image of a woman and her cat is supposed to show the reality of daily life in lockdown.

    Shop cat lady print at Imourato Art, £25

    Buy now

  • Rebecca Howarth Pastel IV

    Pastel art print woman's body
    Rebecca Howarth

    Rebecca Howarth mixes dreamy pastel hues with a graphic, blocky style to create a look that is both striking and aesthetically pleasing.

    If you like Pastel IV, then go and check out the rest of her collection, as there much more where this comes from.

    Shop Pastel IV at Rebecca Howarth, £20

    Buy now

  • Helina Illustration female figure vase noir art print

    Woman's body like a vase print
    Helina Illustration

    This beautiful illustration reimagines a woman’s body as a vase, with flowers pictured blooming out of her.

    It is hand signed by the artist and is printed on chunky, natural coloured paper.

    Shop female figure vase noir art print at Helina Illustration, £11.99

    Buy now

  • Jemima Sara Choose to Challenge print

    Art print with multicoloured women's bodies
    Jemima Sara

    Not only is this striking print from Jemima Sara an enticing expression of colour, creativity and female empowerment, but it’s also a limited edition for International Women’s Day.

    It will be available to buy throughout March with 20% of the proceeds going to charity Refuge.

    Shop Choose to Challenge print at Jemima Sara, £35

    Buy now

  • Danica Gim

    Woman's body art print by Danica Gim
    Danica Gim

    Danique started sharing her work on Instagram first as a poet, before deciding to experiment with art as a way to express herself further.

    This piece is a reflection on who she was at 17 and a love letter to everything that has happened in the last 10 years.

    Shop ‘17’ print at Danica Gim, £50

    Buy now

  • TBD Studio Bird of Paradise art print

    The orange accents in this image is what makes it really pop, so we can imagine this piece in the centre of a gallery wall.

    Display in a gold frame to pick out the subject’s golden hoop earrings. 

    Shop TBD Studio Bird of Paradise art print at Society 6, £10

    Buy now

Sign up for our essential edit of what to buy, see, read and do, and also receive our 11-page Ultimate Guide To Making Your Home Feel Bigger.

By entering my email I agree to Stylist’s Privacy Policy

Images: courtesy of brands

Topics

Share this article

Megan Murray

Megan Murray is a senior digital writer for stylist.co.uk, who enjoys writing about homeware (particularly candles), travel, food trends, restaurants and all the wonderful things London has to offer.

Recommended by Megan Murray