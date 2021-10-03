Autumn interior trends 2021: 6 styles that are going to be big this season
- Posted by
- Lauren Geall
- Published
From vintage candlesticks to mushroom lamps, check out this list of the interior trends you’ll be seeing everywhere this autumn.
Whether you waved goodbye to summer long ago or have been clinging to the last of the sunny weather, the arrival of October means that autumn is now well and truly underway.
So, as the temperatures drop and the nights draw in, we’re embracing everything that the new season has to offer – including all the exciting interiors trends that are coming our way.
While the start of a new season doesn’t have to mean a complete décor overhaul, getting to know the key autumn interiors trends for 2021 will give you an idea of the kinds of things you’re going to see taking over your Instagram, as well as giving you inspiration for your own home.
To give you a headstart, the interiors experts over at Hutch – an online marketplace that allows users to buy, sell and browse second-hand furniture and homeware – have put together a list of the trends they expect to be big this autumn. Keep reading to check them out.
Mushroom Lamps
Trays as the new #shelfie
Vintage candlesticks
Cottagecore 2.0
Natural materials
Japandi
Images: Getty/Hutch