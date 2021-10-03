Whether you waved goodbye to summer long ago or have been clinging to the last of the sunny weather, the arrival of October means that autumn is now well and truly underway.

So, as the temperatures drop and the nights draw in, we’re embracing everything that the new season has to offer – including all the exciting interiors trends that are coming our way.

While the start of a new season doesn’t have to mean a complete décor overhaul, getting to know the key autumn interiors trends for 2021 will give you an idea of the kinds of things you’re going to see taking over your Instagram, as well as giving you inspiration for your own home.