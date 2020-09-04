Natural, woven furniture is big news on the interior design scene. We’re already huge fans of rattan, both for furniture pieces and styling accessories, but we think it’s time bamboo deserved some of the limelight, too.

Bamboo is a renewable, grass-like substance which is considered a sustainable and hard-wearing alternative for furniture, flooring and many other household items. Although it’s hard to ascertain exactly how sustainable bamboo furniture production is when it’s created on mass, especially in China and shipped over to the UK, it’s still a better choice than homeware made using materials like plastic.