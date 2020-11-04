Our edit of the best bedspreads to cuddle up under in winter.
If there was ever a time to get snuggly, then this is it. As we enter November and the evenings start to get shorter and darker, we’ve also been hit with a month of lockdown which will mean spending a lot more time inside.
So, with our positive hats on, we’re saying that this is the opportunity to make our homes as cosy as possible with soft furnishings that will add texture and comfort to any decor.
Although we love doing this with throws and cushions, when it comes to the bedroom, a bedspread is essential to make sure your bed is warm and looking its best. There are lots of ways to style this accessory: try layering several bedspreads on top of each other to create a textured look, using a mix of colours, or keeping things minimalist with a single calming hue.
Here is our edit of the loveliest bedspreads on the market, hand-chosen to include a range of colours and materials.
Regency bedspread
This quilted bedspread is pretty in a pale pink hue.
It’s made from velvet and linen which makes for a luxurious feel.
White cotton quilted bedspread
This bedspread has been printed with a charming hand-drawn illustration of a meadow.
The whirl of pastel hues and dainty details make this breadspread irresistibly kitschy.
Shop white cotton quilted bedspread by Kip & Co Meadow at Antipodream, £169
Natural hamsa quilt Set by Justina Blakeney®
Artist Justina Blakeney interprets the hamsa (also known as the hand of Fatima) in her own special way, drawing inspiration from her personal collection of amulets.
This ancient symbol represents protection, happiness, luck, health and good fortune.
Shop natural hamsa quilt set by Justina Blakeney® at Jungalow, £85
Patchwork quilt
This 100% cotton quilt is handmade in Japan with a geometric patchwork pattern.
It gives a cool edge to a usually twee accessory.
Tulip quilt
Molly Mahon is an independent print designer based in East Sussex whose playful prints have been on our must-buy list for a while.
This piece is versatile and brilliant, working as a light duvet in the summer and an extra layer in the winter.
Kalam reversible quilt blue
We’re mesmerised by this swirling blue pattern, but if you fancy something a bit plainer for a while, just turn it over.
On the reverse side you’ll find smart stripes in navy and white.
Blue daisy quilt
This beautiful cotton quilt is block-printed with a pretty blue and green daisy design, featuring a striped border.
You can turn it over for a different pattern and enjoy a stripy reverse side, too.
Printed quilted velvet double bedspread
This patterned bedspread is edged with a dusty pink velvet trim which has a gorgeously vintage feel.
It goes perfectly with the white art-deco shell print which covers this soft furnishing.
Shop printed quilted velvet double bedspread at Oliver Bonas, £135
Adeline bedspread
Soho Home has really raised the bar with this reverse stitch sage cotton bedspread.
We particularly like the tonal hand-tied onion tassle trim across the front edge.
Images: courtesy of brands
Megan Murray
Megan Murray is a digital journalist for stylist.co.uk, who enjoys writing about London happenings, beautiful places, delicious morsels and generally spreading sparkle wherever she can.