If there was ever a time to get snuggly, then this is it. As we enter November and the evenings start to get shorter and darker, we’ve also been hit with a month of lockdown which will mean spending a lot more time inside.

So, with our positive hats on, we’re saying that this is the opportunity to make our homes as cosy as possible with soft furnishings that will add texture and comfort to any decor.

Although we love doing this with throws and cushions, when it comes to the bedroom, a bedspread is essential to make sure your bed is warm and looking its best. There are lots of ways to style this accessory: try layering several bedspreads on top of each other to create a textured look, using a mix of colours, or keeping things minimalist with a single calming hue.