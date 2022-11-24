Get ready for the year ahead with the help of these stylish wall calendars.
Staying on top of everything life throws at us on a daily basis can be a challenge, but having a selection of tools and techniques you can use to keep up with it all can be a massive help.
There are, of course, many ways to do this – some people prefer using a digital planner, while others love the feel of an IRL diary – but if you don’t fancy either, then opting for a stylish wall calendar or planner could be exactly what you need.
Not only is having a wall calendar on display near your desk or in a busy area of the home a great way to see your month or year at a glance, but with so many aesthetic designs out there these days, they’re a great way to spruce up an empty space, too.
So, to help you pick out a new calendar for 2023, we’ve put together this guide to the best monthly, yearly and desk calendars available this year. Keep reading to check them out.
Best 2023 month-to-view wall calendars
Papier Personalised Typographic A3 Wall Calendar
This sleek and sophisticated wall calendar from Papier can be personalised with your name and comes with slots to list priorities and notes as well as daily events.
Shop Personalised Typographic A3 Wall Calendar at Papier, £17
Typo 2023 A3 Celestial Wall Calendar
Bring the magic of the night sky into your daily life with this celestial wall calendar from Typo. On the inside, there’s a pared-back design that makes organisation oh-so simple.
Rifle Paper Co 2023 Bramble Calendar
Let Rifle Paper Co’s bright, floral designs brighten up your home with the help of this 2023 month-to-view wall calendar in the company’s signature bramble design.
Shop Rifle Paper Co 2023 Bramble Calendar at Anthropologie, £26
Best 2023 year-to-view wall calendars
Studio Wald 2023 Wall Planner
If you’re on the hunt for a wall calendar with plenty of space to note down important events, look no further than this extra-large calendar from Studio Wald.
Consisting of four A3 sheets which can be pinned together (or used one at a time in a small space), the calendar boasts an eye-catching deep blue poppy design that is sure to brighten up any space.
Shop Studio Wald 2023 Wall Planner at Not On The High Street, £14.95
Paperchase Kraft A2 Floral 2023 Wall Calendar
Printed on sustainable kraft paper, this floral wall planner from Paperchase does exactly what it says on the tin – and looks good while doing it.
Once Upon A Tuesday 2023 Boho Wall Planner
Once Upon A Tuesday is famed for its aesthetic designs, and this Boho wall planner is a prime example. It also happens to have plenty of space to write down your plans, so you won’t miss any important dates.
Shop Once Upon A Tuesday 2023 Boho Wall Planner at Not On The High Street, £12.50
Best 2023 desk calendars
Muji 2023 Bagasse Paper Desktop Calendar
If you prefer your stationery on the minimalist side, opt for this sleek desk calendar from Muji. Printed on sustainable Bagasse paper, it’s perfect for jotting down appointments and meetings.
BusyB Blue 2023 Desktop Calendar
This adorable blue desk calendar from BusyB not only has space to note down key dates and events, it also has a pocket behind each month to store important documents, too.
Ella Iconic 2023 A5 Monthly Desk Calendar
Ella Iconic’s elegant desk calendar comes with an inspirational quote on each monthly page, so you’ll get a little boost everytime you jot down a new plan or appointment.
Shop Ella Iconic 2023 A5 Monthly Desk Calendar at Not On The High Street, £12.50
