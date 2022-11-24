Papier and Ella Iconic calendars

Best 2023 calendars: 9 stylish wall and desk planners for staying organised next year

Get ready for the year ahead with the help of these stylish wall calendars.

Staying on top of everything life throws at us on a daily basis can be a challenge, but having a selection of tools and techniques you can use to keep up with it all can be a massive help.

There are, of course, many ways to do this – some people prefer using a digital planner, while others love the feel of an IRL diary – but if you don’t fancy either, then opting for a stylish wall calendar or planner could be exactly what you need.  

Not only is having a wall calendar on display near your desk or in a busy area of the home a great way to see your month or year at a glance, but with so many aesthetic designs out there these days, they’re a great way to spruce up an empty space, too.  

So, to help you pick out a new calendar for 2023, we’ve put together this guide to the best monthly, yearly and desk calendars available this year. Keep reading to check them out. 

Best 2023 month-to-view wall calendars

Best 2023 year-to-view wall calendars

  • Studio Wald 2023 Wall Planner

    Studio Wald wall planner
    Best 2023 calendars: Studio Wald.

    If you’re on the hunt for a wall calendar with plenty of space to note down important events, look no further than this extra-large calendar from Studio Wald. 

    Consisting of four A3 sheets which can be pinned together (or used one at a time in a small space), the calendar boasts an eye-catching deep blue poppy design that is sure to brighten up any space.

    Shop Studio Wald 2023 Wall Planner at Not On The High Street, £14.95

    BUY NOW

  • Paperchase Kraft A2 Floral 2023 Wall Calendar

    Paperchase wall calendar
    Best 2023 calendars: Paperchase.

    Printed on sustainable kraft paper, this floral wall planner from Paperchase does exactly what it says on the tin – and looks good while doing it. 

    Shop Kraft A2 Floral 2023 Wall Calendar at Paperchase, £5

    BUY NOW

  • Once Upon A Tuesday 2023 Boho Wall Planner

    Once Upon A Tuesday wall calendar
    Best 2023 calendars: Once Upon A Tuesday.

    Once Upon A Tuesday is famed for its aesthetic designs, and this Boho wall planner is a prime example. It also happens to have plenty of space to write down your plans, so you won’t miss any important dates.

    Shop Once Upon A Tuesday 2023 Boho Wall Planner at Not On The High Street, £12.50

    BUY NOW

Best 2023 desk calendars

