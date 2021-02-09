Take a trip back to the 70s with home accessories that’ll give a retro vibe to modern interiors.
If watching TV series after series is one of the only things filling your days right now, you may have already seen BBC One’s The Serpent. Inspiring a lot of us to embrace 70s-inspired outfits with jumpsuits, punchy florals and suiting, the trend is making it’s way into the home, too.
Whether you spend your time searching Instagram for the best home accounts selling vintage treasures to add to your cottagecore home, or your style is modern or boho – 70s-inspired home accessories are compatible with just about any decor.
If you prefer your home to have clean lines and minimal touches, you can bring a hint of the decade into your space with coloured glassware, textured cushions and rattan furniture.
If you want to add a retro touch then some house plants can do the trick – go for cheese plants and ferns (as seen above) to get the vibe with minimal effort.
If you prefer the maximalist approach and you’re not afraid of colour, update your kitchen appliances in punchy hues, go for glazed ceramics and add 70s-style lighting.
Planning on updating your home all together? Bright painted walls and printed wallpaper with tiled or wooden floors will inject the disco era into your interiors.
For now, these are the easy accessories to add to your home to get a hint of the 70s without having to decorate.
Best 70s-inspired homeware
Folk Interiors coffee pot
Update your mugs, cups, coffee pots and plates all in funky, bright colour-ways. This retro style is guaranteed to brighten up your mornings.
Kalinko glass set
Handmade in Burma by local artisans, these handblown glasses are all unique. Amber glass – and coloured glassware in general – is a simple way to tap into the trend without changing your interiors completely.
Made shelf
Rattan is big news in the interiors world right now, and it has been throughout the decades. A key part of the 70s trend, get in on the action with a little shelf you can pop your vintage treasures on.
HKLiving plates
Add a slice of nostalgic Viennetta ice cream to these glossy, glazed side plates for an easy way to get the 70s vibe. HKLiving is a go-to for retro ceramics right now.
Zara Home clock
Zara Home is nailing homeware that could be passed off as vintage finds. Go back to basics, put down your smart phone, and let a mini alarm clock wake you up in the morning.
Smeg toaster
Add a retro edge to your kitchen with punchy pastel appliances. This toaster is available in nine different shades and you can also get the matching kettle, mixer and coffee maker, too.
Make It Macrame plant hanger
Macrame plant hangers were a 70s favourite. Find small, independent brands to support on Etsy to get the look. This Make It Macrame style is handmade using 100% recycled rope.
Crosley vinyl record player
Play your tunes in style with this record player on legs. The coffee table style will be a talking point at dinner parties (in the future).
Shop Crosley Dansette Bermuda vinyl record player at Urban Outfitters, £250
Bespoke Binny lampshade
Switch your usual lampshade for a punchy psychedelic printed version and it’ll brighten up any room. This wavy blue print will look so good on a wooden or resin base.
Shop African wax print drum lampshade at Bespoke Binny, £41.99
French Connection cushion
Add texture to sofas and beds with layers of scatter cushions. Go for soft velvet, fluffy styles and embroidered patterns to get the 70s look with a modern twist.
CB2 pouf
Try adding leather accents to your home in tan, brown and earthy shades for a subtle nod to the decade. This sleek style will be perfect next to a shaggy cream rug.
Lights & Lamps table lamp
If you want to give a nod to the 70s without going full on retro, wooden home accessories are a go-to. This classic table lamp will fit into a boho, minimalist, maximalist or vintage style home.
Opening image: Folk Interiors
All other images: courtesy of brands