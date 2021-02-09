If watching TV series after series is one of the only things filling your days right now, you may have already seen BBC One’s The Serpent. Inspiring a lot of us to embrace 70s-inspired outfits with jumpsuits, punchy florals and suiting, the trend is making it’s way into the home, too. Whether you spend your time searching Instagram for the best home accounts selling vintage treasures to add to your cottagecore home, or your style is modern or boho – 70s-inspired home accessories are compatible with just about any decor.

If you prefer your home to have clean lines and minimal touches, you can bring a hint of the decade into your space with coloured glassware, textured cushions and rattan furniture. If you want to add a retro touch then some house plants can do the trick – go for cheese plants and ferns (as seen above) to get the vibe with minimal effort.

If you prefer the maximalist approach and you’re not afraid of colour, update your kitchen appliances in punchy hues, go for glazed ceramics and add 70s-style lighting. Planning on updating your home all together? Bright painted walls and printed wallpaper with tiled or wooden floors will inject the disco era into your interiors. For now, these are the easy accessories to add to your home to get a hint of the 70s without having to decorate.

Best 70s-inspired homeware

Folk Interiors coffee pot Folk Interiors coffee pot Update your mugs, cups, coffee pots and plates all in funky, bright colour-ways. This retro style is guaranteed to brighten up your mornings. Shop ceramic 70s coffee pot at Folk Interiors, £35 BUY NOW

