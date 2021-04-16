If you thought you couldn’t fill your home with any more vases and pots, think again. With so many trends to dip into, from handled styles to jugs and even the donut vase, we’ve found another one to add to your ever expanding wish list: abstract pots.

Not dependant on style, you can choose whichever shape and size you want to add to your space, as long as it has the arty touch. Think squiggly lines, free-hand shapes and splats, mis-matched patterns and organic lines. Abstract patterns are the way to liven up your pots and vases right now, and we’ve found some that are already done for you.