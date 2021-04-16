Accessorise your home with these abstract pots and vases that’ll liven up any space

Posted by for Homeware

Bold shapes and colours are the fun way to update classic pots and vases in your home. 

If you thought you couldn’t fill your home with any more vases and pots, think again. With so many trends to dip into, from handled styles to jugs and even the donut vase, we’ve found another one to add to your ever expanding wish list: abstract pots. 

Not dependant on style, you can choose whichever shape and size you want to add to your space, as long as it has the arty touch. Think squiggly lines, free-hand shapes and splats, mis-matched patterns and organic lines. Abstract patterns are the way to liven up your pots and vases right now, and we’ve found some that are already done for you. 

Whether you choose to use these pots and vases for fresh or dried flowers, papas grass or foraged twigs or keep them as a stand-along vessel, we’ve found the abstract styles that’ll add some fun into your home. 

You may also like

Interior design trend: 9 vases shaped like heads and faces for characterful decor

Best abstract pots

Sign up for our essential edit of what to buy, see, read and do, and also receive our 11-page Ultimate Guide To Making Your Home Feel Bigger.

By entering my email I agree to Stylist’s Privacy Policy

Opening image:Oka

All images: courtesy of brands

Topics

Share this article

Recommended by Harriet Davey