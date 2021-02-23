Appreciate the animal kingdom in style with these fun prints that’ll liven up any wall in your home.
Tired of looking at the same walls in your house? We guarantee most of the nation feels the same right now. Although renovations or a house move may be an option, the easier (read: more affordable) alternative is updating your home accessories.
According to a survey conducted by home site Made, two thirds of Brits shopped online for homeware at least once a month last year. And one in five also made multiple orders a week. If you’re one of these people on first name terms with your delivery driver, you’ll want to know the most recent mini trend: animal art prints.
We’re not talking just the patterns we can often see on homeware – such as zebra and leopard prints – we mean joyful wall artwork championing some of our favourite creatures.
No matter your interiors style, animal art work can be incorporated into your homes with ease. For maximalists, opt for vibrant animals – such as tropical birds – to fit into your busy, fun space. If you’re a minimalist, sleek, wildlife photography prints will be a modern way to style animals into your home. Love the vintage, cottagecore style? Vintage animal prints will be the ones for you.
Made has just launched its third collection of prints in collaboration with the Natural History Museum. Showcasing single prints, sets and full wall features with new jaguar, tiger, giraffe and zebra animal art work, the previous collections have been some of Made’s best selling prints – we predict these will have the same sell-out effect.
Take your space up a notch with these endorphin-boosting animal prints that’ll bring nature inside.
Best animal art prints
Made x Natural History museum giraffe
One of the new styles from the latest Natural History Museum collaboration, the vintage giraffe will be a talking point in any room.
Shop Natural History Museum vintage giraffe print at Made, £79
Poppy's Happy Doodles elephant
Created during lockdown, Poppy sketches and paints pictures that spark instant joy. From jungle animals to portraits of your pet, DM @poppys.happydoodles for personalised prints.
Shop Poppy’s Happy Doodles elephant sketch at Etsy, from £15
Claudine O'Sullivan Illustration flamingos
Pink homeware is having a moment, so why not tick off two trends at once? This punchy print will add fun feels to any room in your home.
Shop Claudine O’Sullivan Illustration flamingos art print at Wolf & Badger, £40
Made x Natural History Museum zebras
For a full feature on an empty wall, Made’s Natural History Museum collections has so many split prints to choose from. This double zebra framed set is one not to miss.
Shop Natural History Museum vintage zebras print at Made, £139
Emma Make Studio leopard
Add this leopard print to your picture wall and we guarantee you won’t regret it. The easy way to incorporate colour into your space is with fun, statement prints.
Shop Emma Make Studio leopard in leaves print at Etsy, from £29
Sézane x Hôtel Magique wings
In collaboration with artist Milou Neelen at Hôtel Magique, Sézane has two limited edition posters. All proceeds with be donated to Demain – a program supported by Sézane to help children around the world have access to education.
Shop Hôtel Magique for Demain Liberte vert print at Sézane, £40
The Dybdahl Co. butterflies and beetles
Creepy crawlies have never looked so appealing as they do on this pretty, colourful print. Let the butterflies, bugs and beetles into your home with this style by The Dybdahl Co. who focuses on bringing archive museum and library prints back to life.
Shop The Dybdahl Co. butterflies and beetles framed print at Liberty London, £150
Jane Robbins fish
Take a dip with this happy underwater print. The bright, bold fish and seashells will transport you to an exotic location without having to leave your sofa.
Shop Jane Robbins fish and shells framed art at King and McGaw, £130
HJ Art Studio peacock
This handmade oil painting by artist Helen Jones is the personal touch to add to your home. On its own or with a collage of other cool prints, you’ll want to look after it for a lifetime.
Coco Deparis dachshund
Dog lovers rejoice, this adorable dachshund print is bound to put a smile on your face. Shop it framed or unframed over at Fy.
Shop Coco Deparis dachshund with hot air balloon print at Fy, from £11
Natural Kingdom penguins
Fully embrace the joys of nature with animal photography posters by Natural Kingdom. These two little penguins will be the perfect addition to a monochrome home.
Shop Natural Kingdom journey through snow poster at Juniqe, from £6.95
Opening image: Made
All images: courtesy of brands