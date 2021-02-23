Tired of looking at the same walls in your house? We guarantee most of the nation feels the same right now. Although renovations or a house move may be an option, the easier (read: more affordable) alternative is updating your home accessories.

According to a survey conducted by home site Made, two thirds of Brits shopped online for homeware at least once a month last year. And one in five also made multiple orders a week. If you’re one of these people on first name terms with your delivery driver, you’ll want to know the most recent mini trend: animal art prints.

We’re not talking just the patterns we can often see on homeware – such as zebra and leopard prints – we mean joyful wall artwork championing some of our favourite creatures.