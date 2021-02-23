Animal art prints: uplift your picture wall with fun animal prints that’ll create a wild collage

Appreciate the animal kingdom in style with these fun prints that’ll liven up any wall in your home.

Tired of looking at the same walls in your house? We guarantee most of the nation feels the same right now. Although renovations or a house move may be an option, the easier (read: more affordable) alternative is updating your home accessories. 

According to a survey conducted by home site Made, two thirds of Brits shopped online for homeware at least once a month last year. And one in five also made multiple orders a week. If you’re one of these people on first name terms with your delivery driver, you’ll want to know the most recent mini trend: animal art prints. 

We’re not talking just the patterns we can often see on homeware – such as zebra and leopard prints – we mean joyful wall artwork championing some of our favourite creatures. 

No matter your interiors style, animal art work can be incorporated into your homes with ease. For maximalists, opt for vibrant animals – such as tropical birds – to fit into your busy, fun space. If you’re a minimalist, sleek, wildlife photography prints will be a modern way to style animals into your home. Love the vintage, cottagecore style? Vintage animal prints will be the ones for you. 

Made has just launched its third collection of prints in collaboration with the Natural History Museum. Showcasing single prints, sets and full wall features with new jaguar, tiger, giraffe and zebra animal art work, the previous collections have been some of Made’s best selling prints – we predict these will have the same sell-out effect. 

Take your space up a notch with these endorphin-boosting animal prints that’ll bring nature inside. 

Best animal art prints

