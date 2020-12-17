Aztec-inspired homeware is a great way to give any space a boho vibe

Experiment with prints, textures and colours to add a hint of Aztec-inspired homeware to your interior.

Whether you class your home as minimalist, maximalist or statement, this print is the homeware trend that’ll add a vibrant touch to every interiors style. Between palm prints to (kind of) transport you to warmer climates, and the candy stripe trend that instantly uplifts any room, many beloved homeware trends have re-emerged this year.  Now, though, it’s time to welcome back Aztec-inspired prints. 

Often a staple for bohemian interiors styles, you can make them work for other home styles depending on how punchy the prints and colours are. It’s all about beautifully crafted home accessories that have drawn inspiration from Aztec culture and the northern tribes of Mexico – rugs, cushions and wall tapestries being some favourite items within the decorative aesthetic.

It’s not only the graphic symmetrical patterns that will draw attention to any room, it’s also about the colours. Multi-coloured prints in particular give a nod towards the more traditional style of woven textiles.

Alpaca Loco blanket
Independent brands such a Amsterdam-born label Alpaca Loca creates fashion and homeware made from alpaca wool in Ecuador, each piece (including the blanket above) is made by the local community as part of their more sustainable approach. Burma-born brand Kalinko also has a selection of printed cushions made by local artisans. 

It’s not just the smaller brands who have created perfect prints, though. High street brands including French Connection, George at Asda and La Redoute all have iterations inspired by ancient Aztec prints – scroll down to see some of our favourite styles. 

Best aztec-inspired homeware

Opening image: French Connection

All other images: courtesy of brands

