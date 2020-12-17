Whether you class your home as minimalist, maximalist or statement, this print is the homeware trend that’ll add a vibrant touch to every interiors style. Between palm prints to (kind of) transport you to warmer climates, and the candy stripe trend that instantly uplifts any room, many beloved homeware trends have re-emerged this year. Now, though, it’s time to welcome back Aztec-inspired prints.

Often a staple for bohemian interiors styles, you can make them work for other home styles depending on how punchy the prints and colours are. It’s all about beautifully crafted home accessories that have drawn inspiration from Aztec culture and the northern tribes of Mexico – rugs, cushions and wall tapestries being some favourite items within the decorative aesthetic.