Experiment with prints, textures and colours to add a hint of Aztec-inspired homeware to your interior.
Whether you class your home as minimalist, maximalist or statement, this print is the homeware trend that’ll add a vibrant touch to every interiors style. Between palm prints to (kind of) transport you to warmer climates, and the candy stripe trend that instantly uplifts any room, many beloved homeware trends have re-emerged this year. Now, though, it’s time to welcome back Aztec-inspired prints.
Often a staple for bohemian interiors styles, you can make them work for other home styles depending on how punchy the prints and colours are. It’s all about beautifully crafted home accessories that have drawn inspiration from Aztec culture and the northern tribes of Mexico – rugs, cushions and wall tapestries being some favourite items within the decorative aesthetic.
It’s not only the graphic symmetrical patterns that will draw attention to any room, it’s also about the colours. Multi-coloured prints in particular give a nod towards the more traditional style of woven textiles.
Independent brands such a Amsterdam-born label Alpaca Loca creates fashion and homeware made from alpaca wool in Ecuador, each piece (including the blanket above) is made by the local community as part of their more sustainable approach. Burma-born brand Kalinko also has a selection of printed cushions made by local artisans.
It’s not just the smaller brands who have created perfect prints, though. High street brands including French Connection, George at Asda and La Redoute all have iterations inspired by ancient Aztec prints – scroll down to see some of our favourite styles.
Best aztec-inspired homeware
French Connection blanket
Click refresh on your bedroom with this amazing duvet and cushion cover set from French Connection. The printed border in soft pink and grey is the easy way to add interest without being OTT.
Boho Cushions cushion
Brighten up a sofa, accent chair or bed with this turquoise striped cushion. Mix it with gold accessories for an instantly luxe look with minimal effort.
Bloomsbury Market rug
Mix multiple textures together for the ultimate nod to Aztec styling – we’re talking cosy wool, tassels and fringing. Compliment with some splashes of bright colours from other furnishings and you’ll get the full package.
Shop Bloomsbury Market wool and cotton rug at Wayfair, £97.99
Bloomingville mug
For the minimalists, theses sculptural mugs in four different Aztec-inspired prints will make you want to put the coffee machine on immediately.
Shop Bloomingville Eliana large stoneware mug at Trouva, £11.95
French Connection rug
If you have a wooden floor then a feature rug is an ideal way to bring in a bit of warmth to the room. Got carpet? Layering different textures also adds to the cosy feel.
Kalinko cushion cover
Burma-born brand Kalinko is a go-to for rattan furniture and also has perfect printed bed linen and cushions. This style will be ideal as a scatter cushion with plain neutral styles.
George at Asda rug
On the next weekly food shop, head to Asda’s homeware section to pick up this dreamy rug. Imagine it in the corner of the room with a bouclé chair surrounded by houseplants.
La Redoute wall art
If you’re already on board with scarf and throw art, continue the trend of adding material to walls with tapestry art you can add to any room.
Opening image: French Connection
All other images: courtesy of brands