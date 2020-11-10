Is your decor missing that certain something? Bring your interior design to life with these beaded home accessories.
If your decor is feeling a little flat we’ve got the perfect remedy: an update in the form of beaded homeware.
From chandeliers and lampshades crafted using chunky beads to delicate embellishment across pillowcases, adding texture and 3D decoration like this will give your decor some oomph.
We’ve picked out our favourite beaded homeware pieces on the market at the moment, spanning storage solutions and wall hangings, as well as soft furnishings to keep you snuggly this winter.
Scroll down to start shopping some of the most on-trend homeware pieces for A/W 2020 to liven up your place with a textured look.
Next Tahlia pink chandelier
This intricate ceiling light is crafted completely from wood in a light pink hue.
If you’re striving to make a statement with your lighting, this could be what you’ve been looking for.
Trouva cushion with beaded shell
The rich mustard hue of this velvet cushion is simply perfect for autumn-enthusiasts.
The beaded design also ticks off the shell trend which has been going strong for a few years now.
Oliver Bonas Sol alphabet beaded coaster
These letter beaded coasters not only look ever-so-cute, they make for a thoughtful gift, too.
Whether it be showing your roomie you care or wishing a friend a happy house warming, we think they’re a great go-to present idea.
Anthropologie Mabel floral beaded basket
This handcrafted basket has been carefully adorned with glass beads and embroidery to make a pretty, floral-inspired pattern.
Pop it in a corner as an easy storage solution for clearing away bits and bobs.
Jungalow beaded fringe egret pillow
This calming cushion is proving to be a best-seller and is already flying off the virtual shelves at artist Justina Blakeney’s brand, Jungalow.
It features a white egret bird and lovely, serene blue tones.
Shop beaded fringe egret pillow by Justina Blakeney® X Loloi at Jungalow, £67
Anthropologie Kali beaded ceiling light
Handcrafted from contrasting natural and black wooden beads, this ceiling light creates an earthy feel.
Plus, it’s exclusive to Anthropologie, so you won’t get this feature light anywhere else.
Shop Kali beaded ceiling light at Anthropologie, £448 (was £698)
French Connection hanging beaded planter
Keep your plants safe and looking chic in this beaded, hanging planter.
We recommend hanging by a window or from shelves, teamed with a long, trailing plant.
La Redoute Malang beaded wall decor
Got some space to fill above a fireplace or piece of furniture?
This teal wall hanging is an eye-catching and unique swap for an art print or poster.
Megan Murray
Megan Murray is a digital journalist for stylist.co.uk, who enjoys writing about London happenings, beautiful places, delicious morsels and generally spreading sparkle wherever she can.