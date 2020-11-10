If your decor is feeling a little flat we’ve got the perfect remedy: an update in the form of beaded homeware.

From chandeliers and lampshades crafted using chunky beads to delicate embellishment across pillowcases, adding texture and 3D decoration like this will give your decor some oomph.

We’ve picked out our favourite beaded homeware pieces on the market at the moment, spanning storage solutions and wall hangings, as well as soft furnishings to keep you snuggly this winter.