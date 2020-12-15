Bouclé homeware is the super soft interiors trend making winter better for everyone

The cosy bouclé fabric is the easy way to transform your home into a cosy space with everything from cushions and blankets, to sofas and beds.

No matter what time of year it is, once you step into the house it’s all about comfy loungewear and creating a homely, cosy space. Whether this is from multiple scatter cushions or layered blankets, when it gets to winter it’s even more important to have a warm, welcoming mood throughout the home. Textures are the perfect place to start and bouclé is the ongoing trend we’ve spotted on some of the top interiors accounts on Instagram. Not only this, the homeware sites have packed their ‘new in’ sections with cushions, pouffes, sofas and even beds made out of the fabric. 

So, what is bouclé? It’s a curly, looped yarn that when knotted gives a bobbly effect and feels textured. A lot of minimalists love this look to add a subtle touch of detail to homeware without being too statement. 

Luke Arthur Wells x Swyft collaboration
Luke Arthur Wells x Swyft collaboration

Brands have been updating their signature pieces in bouclé recently; Swyft – the sofa in a box company – has collaborated with interiors stylist Luke Arthur Wells to create a limited edition collection in the stylish material. Homewares heroes Made also have a bed frame covered in bouclé complete with golden legs and a chic attached headboard. Want to dip your toe into the trend? Try out a cushion cover, throw or pouffe for an effortless update that’ll still gain all the attention.

We’ve found the best bouclé homeware that’ll keep you cosy from here on out – scroll to shop our top 11 pieces. 

Best bouclé homeware

  • Zara Home throw

    Zara Home blanket
    Boucle homeware: Zara Home

    Add an extra layer to your bed with this bouclé blanket that’ll make getting into bed even more appealing. It’ll look just as good draped over a sofa arm, too. 

    Shop bouclé effect throw at Zara Home, £89.99

    BUY NOW

  • CB2 chair

    CB2
    Bouclé homeware: CB2

    In black or cream, this dreamy accent chair is bound to be a standout feature in your living room. You could even get a set and use them as alternative dining chairs. 

    Shop stature chair in black at CB2, £262.82

    BUY NOW

  • Made bed

    Made bed
    Bouclé homeware: Made

    To make any bedroom look instantly luxurious, this boucle bed with oval headboard and gold legs is 5* hotel standard. Imagine it with Egyptian cotton sheets, a linen bedspread and satin scatter cushions. 

    Shop Shelia king size bed at Made, £649

    BUY NOW

  • Zara Home cushion cover

    Zara Home cushion
    Bouclé homeware: Zara Home

    We’ve seen the white version of this cushion all over Instagram, now it’s available in a soft blue shade. Why not get both and layer them on the sofa together?

    Shop bouclé cushion cover at Zara Home, £19.99

    BUY NOW

  • Swyft sofa

    Swyft sofa
    Bouclé homeware: Swyft

    A bouclé sofa is the ultimate cosy touch to any home. Swyft’s new collaboration with interior stylist Luke Arthur Wells has added a soft touch to its top sofa style and an armchair. Want more good news? They deliver within 24 hours.

    Shop model 1 bouclé 3 seater at Swyft, £1,095

    BUY NOW

Opening image: Swyft/Luke Arthur Wells

All other images: courtesy of brands

