No matter what time of year it is, once you step into the house it’s all about comfy loungewear and creating a homely, cosy space. Whether this is from multiple scatter cushions or layered blankets, when it gets to winter it’s even more important to have a warm, welcoming mood throughout the home. Textures are the perfect place to start and bouclé is the ongoing trend we’ve spotted on some of the top interiors accounts on Instagram. Not only this, the homeware sites have packed their ‘new in’ sections with cushions, pouffes, sofas and even beds made out of the fabric.

So, what is bouclé? It’s a curly, looped yarn that when knotted gives a bobbly effect and feels textured. A lot of minimalists love this look to add a subtle touch of detail to homeware without being too statement.