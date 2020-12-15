The cosy bouclé fabric is the easy way to transform your home into a cosy space with everything from cushions and blankets, to sofas and beds.
No matter what time of year it is, once you step into the house it’s all about comfy loungewear and creating a homely, cosy space. Whether this is from multiple scatter cushions or layered blankets, when it gets to winter it’s even more important to have a warm, welcoming mood throughout the home. Textures are the perfect place to start and bouclé is the ongoing trend we’ve spotted on some of the top interiors accounts on Instagram. Not only this, the homeware sites have packed their ‘new in’ sections with cushions, pouffes, sofas and even beds made out of the fabric.
So, what is bouclé? It’s a curly, looped yarn that when knotted gives a bobbly effect and feels textured. A lot of minimalists love this look to add a subtle touch of detail to homeware without being too statement.
Brands have been updating their signature pieces in bouclé recently; Swyft – the sofa in a box company – has collaborated with interiors stylist Luke Arthur Wells to create a limited edition collection in the stylish material. Homewares heroes Made also have a bed frame covered in bouclé complete with golden legs and a chic attached headboard. Want to dip your toe into the trend? Try out a cushion cover, throw or pouffe for an effortless update that’ll still gain all the attention.
We’ve found the best bouclé homeware that’ll keep you cosy from here on out – scroll to shop our top 11 pieces.
Best bouclé homeware
Ferm Living cushion
Adding different textures together adds a whole new feel (quite literally) to a room and this Ferm Living cushion has done the hard work for you. Add to a neutral sofa for an instant pop of colour that’s just the right amount of statement.
Six The Residence pouffe
This pouffe almost looks too good to rest your feet on but imagine how comfy it would be. It’ll also be the perfect addition to any cosy corner.
Shop bouclé pouffe with walnut plinth at Six The Residence, £290
Zara Home throw
Add an extra layer to your bed with this bouclé blanket that’ll make getting into bed even more appealing. It’ll look just as good draped over a sofa arm, too.
CB2 chair
In black or cream, this dreamy accent chair is bound to be a standout feature in your living room. You could even get a set and use them as alternative dining chairs.
Made bed
To make any bedroom look instantly luxurious, this boucle bed with oval headboard and gold legs is 5* hotel standard. Imagine it with Egyptian cotton sheets, a linen bedspread and satin scatter cushions.
Zara Home cushion cover
We’ve seen the white version of this cushion all over Instagram, now it’s available in a soft blue shade. Why not get both and layer them on the sofa together?
Swyft sofa
A bouclé sofa is the ultimate cosy touch to any home. Swyft’s new collaboration with interior stylist Luke Arthur Wells has added a soft touch to its top sofa style and an armchair. Want more good news? They deliver within 24 hours.
John Lewis & Partners throw
Brighten up your living space with a bold throw that’ll liven up any room. It also comes in rich teal and deep plum if you prefer the soft touch in a deeper hue.
Made chair
The Stanley chair is available in grey or blue bouclé and they’re a fail-safe way to make dinnertime even better. You could also use them as a bedroom or office chair.
Calvers & Suvdal chair
Update your reading nook with this squishy curved armchair. Imagine one of the sleepy floor lamps leaning over as you sip on a hot chocolate and get lost in the chapters of your latest read.
Habitat blanket
A cosy throw is one of the perks of the colder months and this dusty pink style from Habitat is the perfect addition to any room.
Opening image: Swyft/Luke Arthur Wells
All other images: courtesy of brands