Candy stripe homeware is here to uplift your home in an instant

Pastel homeware is key this year – get in on the trend with candy stripe accessories that’ll uplift your homes (and your mood) in an instant. 

This time of year is perfect for creating cosy nooks in the house. Whether you finalise a reading corner with an accent chair, squishy cushion and fluffy throw, or you add hints of warm glossy hues to a neutral room, there’s so many ways to overhaul your space. Sometimes, though, the best option is to go for home accessories that’ll work in your rooms all year round – enter: candy stripes. 

Pastel interiors were of course key for spring but they managed to stand the test of time. Sugary shades have been taking the limelight on Instagram (and beyond) and we can’t get enough of the instantly uplifting hints of pink.

The way to tick off candy stripes is by investing in pieces that are striped in soft millennial pink with another colour – from classic white to clashing red or orange. Luckily, we’ve done the hard work for you and found the best candy stripe home accessories that are gaining attention for all the right reasons. 

From the Oyoy Living cake stand (seen above) to a velvet cushion from East London brand Darling & gold. These are the simple updates that’ll have an uplifting effect on your home and your mood once you see them.

Best candy stripe homeware

