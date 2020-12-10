Candy stripe homeware is here to uplift your home in an instant

This time of year is perfect for creating cosy nooks in the house. Whether you finalise a reading corner with an accent chair, squishy cushion and fluffy throw, or you add hints of warm glossy hues to a neutral room, there’s so many ways to overhaul your space. Sometimes, though, the best option is to go for home accessories that’ll work in your rooms all year round – enter: candy stripes.

Pastel interiors were of course key for spring but they managed to stand the test of time. Sugary shades have been taking the limelight on Instagram (and beyond) and we can’t get enough of the instantly uplifting hints of pink.