Candy stripe homeware is here to uplift your home in an instant

Pastel homeware is key this year – get in on the trend with candy stripe accessories that’ll uplift your homes (and your mood) in an instant.
This time of year is perfect for creating cosy nooks in the house. Whether you finalise a reading corner with an accent chair, squishy cushion and fluffy throw, or you add hints of warm glossy hues to a neutral room, there’s so many ways to overhaul your space. Sometimes, though, the best option is to go for home accessories that’ll work in your rooms all year round – enter: candy stripes.
Pastel interiors were of course key for spring but they managed to stand the test of time. Sugary shades have been taking the limelight on Instagram (and beyond) and we can’t get enough of the instantly uplifting hints of pink.
The way to tick off candy stripes is by investing in pieces that are striped in soft millennial pink with another colour – from classic white to clashing red or orange. Luckily, we’ve done the hard work for you and found the best candy stripe home accessories that are gaining attention for all the right reasons.
From the Oyoy Living cake stand (seen above) to a velvet cushion from East London brand Darling & gold. These are the simple updates that’ll have an uplifting effect on your home and your mood once you see them.
Best candy stripe homeware
Oliver Bonas towel
This is one of those towels that you’ll want to keep as a guest towel for the house as it’s too pretty to use. When it gets to summer, no doubt you’ll take it for a trip poolside.
Shop striped pink cotton hammam towel at Oliver Bonas, £19.50
Darling & Gold cushion
East London-based boutique Darling & Gold is a treasure trove for unique homeware and fashion. This soft velvet cushion will update any sofa, bed or chair in the house.
Shop stripe velvet red and pink cushion at Darling & Gold, £35
John Lewis and Partners duvet set
Stripe bedding is a timeless way to update your room. How could you ever get bored or waking up to this colourful set-up? You can get the duvet with matching pillowcases in four different sizes to fit your bed.
Shop Chelsea stripe duvet set at John Lewis & Partners, from £50
Cole & Son wallpaper
If you want to create a feature wall that’ll create instant impact then this bold stripe style will be a sure-fire win. You could also frame any off-cuts to create a cool wall print to layer on top or use in another room.
HKLiving cushion
When you add textures like velvet and satin together it’ll make anything look premium. This cushion has done the hard work for you with this chic two-tone style.
Shop HKLiving candy stripe satin velvet cushion at Trouva, £45
Oyoy Living vase
Let this handmade vase do its thing as a stunning object around the house, fill it with flowers or even use it as an alternative carafe. However you choose to use it, you’ll want to show it off.
Made cushion
Pink and navy is the colour combo that looks so luxe. Try it out with this cool cushion from Made and we guarantee you’ll agree with this underrated pairing.
Meri Meri napkins
If you want to dip into the trend without going OTT, try updating your tableware. These fan napkins will be the perfect addition to any tablescape.
Wayfair lampshade
Add a subtle hint of colour to a neutral room with this striped lampshade. Already have pastels in your home? Pink will work well with clashing pastel hues.
La Basketry basket kit
This basket making kit has everything you need to be able to make your own mini basket. Taking 2.5-3 hours to make, go for pink and white or red to get the perfect candy stripe effect.
Pushka Home drawer knobs
Transform your bedroom or kitchen drawers with these ceramic candy striped knobs. You can also get the spotty version so why not mix and match?
Maisons Du Monde throw
Get cosy in style with this striped blanket that’ll liven up your living room or bedroom in a flash. You can also get the matching cushion to go with.
Opening image: John Lewis & Partners
All other images: courtesy of brands