We would like to think that while BBC One’s The Serpent has sparked a resurgence in 70s-inspired outfits, Netflix’s break out hit from the end of last year, The Queen’s Gambit, has had a lasting influence on homeware choices in 2021. Putting chess in the spotlight, it seems as though checkerboard patterns are making a statement in homes everywhere.

Classic monochrome has been leading the way – with tables, plates and trays – but there have also been colourful iterations in the form of art prints, cushions and rugs making a case for punchy checkerboard patterns.