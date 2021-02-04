Checkerboard homeware is the cool trend taking over Instagram right now

Instagram approves of this bold pattern, and so do we. 

We would like to think that while BBC One’s The Serpent has sparked a resurgence in 70s-inspired outfits, Netflix’s break out hit from the end of last year, The Queen’s Gambit, has had a lasting influence on homeware choices in 2021. Putting chess in the spotlight, it seems as though checkerboard patterns are making a statement in homes everywhere. 

Classic monochrome has been leading the way – with tables, plates and trays – but there have also been colourful iterations in the form of art prints, cushions and rugs making a case for punchy checkerboard patterns. 

You may associate this joyfully symmetrical pattern with retro flooring, and you’re not wrong. If you don’t fancy having a full floor renovation, though, a simple accessory will do the job. 

Tiled cube tables are also a micro trend flooding the feeds of Instagram, so why not tick off multiple homeware trends by getting a checkerboard style? You’ll would also be able to actually play chess on it, too. Or, get the actual chess table just like Ellie from @slipintostyle. 

A punchy print rug is guaranteed to liven up any space with minimal effort. Want to be slightly more subtle? There are coasters, coffee mugs and cake plates that’ll move you into checkerboard territory without being over the top.

Scroll down to see home accessories that will make you the queen of the checkerboard trend. 

Best checkerboard homeware

