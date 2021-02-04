Instagram approves of this bold pattern, and so do we.
We would like to think that while BBC One’s The Serpent has sparked a resurgence in 70s-inspired outfits, Netflix’s break out hit from the end of last year, The Queen’s Gambit, has had a lasting influence on homeware choices in 2021. Putting chess in the spotlight, it seems as though checkerboard patterns are making a statement in homes everywhere.
Classic monochrome has been leading the way – with tables, plates and trays – but there have also been colourful iterations in the form of art prints, cushions and rugs making a case for punchy checkerboard patterns.
You may associate this joyfully symmetrical pattern with retro flooring, and you’re not wrong. If you don’t fancy having a full floor renovation, though, a simple accessory will do the job.
Tiled cube tables are also a micro trend flooding the feeds of Instagram, so why not tick off multiple homeware trends by getting a checkerboard style? You’ll would also be able to actually play chess on it, too. Or, get the actual chess table just like Ellie from @slipintostyle.
A punchy print rug is guaranteed to liven up any space with minimal effort. Want to be slightly more subtle? There are coasters, coffee mugs and cake plates that’ll move you into checkerboard territory without being over the top.
Scroll down to see home accessories that will make you the queen of the checkerboard trend.
Best checkerboard homeware
Zipcode design tray
Serve breakfast in style with this round tray that’s just waiting for a croissant and a pot of hot coffee. One sugar lump or two?
Mackenzie-Childs teapot
Pretend you’re at an Alice in Wonderland tea party with this magical teapot. It may look like a vintage gem but it’s actually by New York ceramics designer Mackenzie Childs.
Fornasetti plate
Created in Italy, this china plate will be perfect to show off your special trinkets. It’ll also work as a side plate for bread, too.
Shop Fornasetti checkboard face print plate at Farfetch, £170
K-United coffee cup and saucer
Choose from either a coffee cup, mug or tea glass and you’ll get an amazing checkerboard print saucer as part of the set. Who’s turn is it to put the kettle on?
Limeanddray print
Handmade in the UK, get this original art print in sizes A4 or A3 and use it to liven up any room in the house. It’s also printed on recycled paper.
Yung Pisces cushion
In five different sizes and loads of different hues to pick from, grab this punchy scatter cushion and add it to your sofa for an instant colour lift.
Shop Yung Pisces green checkerboard cushion at Red Bubble, from £23.79
Mellow Ceramics vase
Each pot is handcrafted making it unique, special and something to treasure. Fill the vase with fresh flowers every week and your house will always feel like a home.
Epoch rug
Available for commissions, Sophie Reeves – founder of Epoch Textiles – will hand weave the dream checkered rug for you out of surplus wool.
Hopper Design Works coasters
Made to order, these wooden coasters will look so good upon a glass tabletop. The muted colours makes them an easy way to dip your toe into the statement checkerboard trend.
Moooi chess table
Channel The Queen’s Gambit and get the chess table of dreams. Granted it’s a splurge, but if you’re an avid player you’ll get the use out of it. It’ll also be a big talking point in any room.
Mackenzie-Childs cake stand
Pass the Victoria sponge, this cake stand is ready and waiting to be pilled with sweet treats. You could also use it as a fruit bowl or somewhere fancy to put your scented candles on a pedestal.
Shop Mackenzie-Childs pedestal platter at Think Positive Fashion Café, £61
Opening image: K-United
All other images: courtesy of brands