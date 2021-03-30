These are the snazzy chopping boards that are so special, you’ll want to have them on show in your kitchen at all times.
Buying practical homeware needn’t be boring. In fact, it’s the opposite thanks to the world of Pinterest and Instagram making us want to use everyday household products to create picture-perfect settings
Have you ever bought a pretty, engraved wooden spoon just to display it in a fancy pot and make it redundant from it’s usual and make it redundant from it’s usual purpose? Or have you purchased a stylish ceramic plate, only to carefully place it on your kitchen shelf never to actually use it? Well, chopping boards are also on the list of homeware that now works as a damn good-looking ornament as well as a practical utensil.
Using snazzy chopping boards to style your kitchen is now a ‘thing’, and so many people seem to be jumping on the ‘boards too pretty to use’ homeware hype.
Unconvinced? You’ll understand when you see the beautifully designed pieces on offer. Save these for best (or for a special cheese and charcuterie night), prop on a shelf or cabinet to give your kitchen a casual and rustic decor, or use as a carefully placed centrepiece on a table our countertop.
The possibilities - beyond chopping food - are endless. Here you’ll find our edit chopping boards you’ll want to uses as showpieces.
Best fancy chopping boards
Anthropologie chopping board
Add a fruity feel to your kitchen with this apple-shaped cheese/chopping board. The marble and golden finish makes it far too pretty to chop fruit and veg on.
Murrla chopping board
Terrazzo is a homeware trend that never fails to impress. Get in on the action with this stylish chopping boards in blue or yellow.
Legnoart board
In true The Queen’s Gambit style opt for this checkerboard print style. A mini trend of its own, this is no ordinary wooden chopping board.
The Humble Cut board
Love a splash of colour in your kitchen? Prop this printed beauty on your worktop and it’ll add a point of interest without being over the top.
Oyoy board
Feeding into the tiled homeware trend, this chopping board collection at Oyoy is ticking so many boxes. We would use these as a serving board or keep just as a display piece layered against each other.
Boska chopping board
Add a piece of artwork to your kitchen with this unique, Van Gogh board with the infamous sunflowers. Guaranteed to brighten up even the plainest of tiles, prop this up for all to see.
Shop Boska Van Gogh Sunflowers oak and ceramic board at Selfridges, £30
Oka board
Add the final piece to you kitchen jigsaw puzzle with this pair of chopping boards. Adding some fun into your space, they’ll make the perfect extra-long cheese board, too.
Tom Dixon board
Perfect for a minimalist or a maximalist home, this stone chopping board with gold detail is a winner. Use it as a serving board to present your favourite packaged snacks to avoid it getting messy.
La Redoute chopping board
Everyone seems to be loving a statement ceramic at the moment. Try the trend out with this grid print board you’ll want to have on show in your home.
Opening image: La Redoute
All images: courtesy of brands