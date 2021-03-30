Buying practical homeware needn’t be boring. In fact, it’s the opposite thanks to the world of Pinterest and Instagram making us want to use everyday household products to create picture-perfect settings

Have you ever bought a pretty, engraved wooden spoon just to display it in a fancy pot and make it redundant from it’s usual and make it redundant from it’s usual purpose? Or have you purchased a stylish ceramic plate, only to carefully place it on your kitchen shelf never to actually use it? Well, chopping boards are also on the list of homeware that now works as a damn good-looking ornament as well as a practical utensil.