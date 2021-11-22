Festive decor: 9 of the best advent candles to count down to Christmas in style
Bored of traditional advent calendars? Feast your eyes on these beautifully intricate advent candles letting you count down to Christmas Day in style
Hand-painted candles are one of the most charming homeware trends to have taken over our feeds in the last year.
From spindly tapers painstakingly illustrated with intricate florals, pillar candles filled with broad-brushed abstract designs to wax painted to look like fruit and fungi, independent designers and makers have created a whole host of imaginative takes on the bespoke homeware trend – and now they’re getting in the mood for Christmas.
Marked with the days of December all the way up to Christmas Eve, advent candles are a traditional way of counting down to Christmas Day.
Thought to have stemmed from the ancient German ritual of lighting a Christingle at Christmas time, families would light their advent candle for a few minutes a day throughout December, letting the wax burn down to mark each day of advent.
Now, a new wave of candle designers are making the traditional festive décor their own. From psychedelic, 60s-style florals to ombré-striped and mindful varieties, they’re almost too pretty to burn.
Here are nine of the very best advent candles available right now to count down to the big day in style.
Best advent candles for Christmas
Bable
A psychedelic take on the traditional advent candle, these olive green beeswax candles are covered with pastel 60s florals and peach-hued numbers so you can count down to Christmas in the grooviest way possible.
Orna
Combining a whole slew of Insta-famous interiors trends, this dinner candle is peppered with fruity designs, cottagecore mushrooms and astrological crescent moons all hand-painted in Leigh-on-Sea, Essex.
Coco Lulu
Looking to level up your Christmas tablescaping game? This chunky advent candle is the showstopping centrepiece you need. Lovingly hand-painted with glorious Christmas foliage and glittered with gold leaf, it’s the ultimate festive trinket.
Ajouter Store
If muted tones are more your thing, ditch the usual glitzy gold and silver trappings this Christmas and opt for more minimal decorations like this stunning ombré advent candle. The peachy nude and chocolate brown tones are a perfect fit for a minimalist Christmas aesthetic.
Ajouter Store Christmas Nude And Brown Countdown Advent Candle on Not on the High Street, £19.99.
Modo Creative
Christmas can be a stressful time. To help keep some semblance of calm as the hectic festivities heat up, Modo Creative has created this set of 25 handmade beeswax candles to burn each day in the run-up to Christmas. Each candle has a burn time of 20 minutes, with the idea being that every day you can take some time for yourself to sit back and relax as it fires away. Buy them for yourself or your burnt-out friend.
Modo Creative mindful advent candle set on Not on the High Street, £24.50.
Forest & Co
The Swedes put on a pretty spectacular Christmas. One of the country’s most special traditions is Lucia – when women dress up in white and sing with rings of candles in their hair to celebrate St Lucia. Get a taste of the festivities with this Lucia-esque candle ring, which you can fill up with 24 numbered candles as Christmas Day approaches.
Forest & Co black metal advent candle holder, £50.
The Danes
Ditch the red, gold and green for this pretty pink candle, etched with delicate gold numbers. The blush-pink wax is the perfect antidote to gaudy Christmas decorations.
The Danes 24 days Christmas countdown pillar candle on Not on the High Street, £13.95.
Craft by Jordan
Perfect for gifting, these advent candles dotted with monochrome holly leaves can be personalised. We reckon they’ll make the ultimate stocking filler or secret Santa pressie.
Craft by Jordan Danish personalisable advent candle on Etsy, £11
CJCreativeShop
These sweet hand-painted tapers come in three charming designs to suit every kind of Christmas table. Opt for red and gold stars if you’re after a whimsical look or fir trees and glistening gold snow for a more traditional look.
Images: Bable, Coco Lulu and courtesy of brands