Hand-painted candles are one of the most charming homeware trends to have taken over our feeds in the last year.

From spindly tapers painstakingly illustrated with intricate florals, pillar candles filled with broad-brushed abstract designs to wax painted to look like fruit and fungi, independent designers and makers have created a whole host of imaginative takes on the bespoke homeware trend – and now they’re getting in the mood for Christmas.