Our edit of the best of the best Christmas baubles and decorations for your tree in 2020.
Christmas is just around the corner and in 2020 decorating our homes to get in the festive spirit is more important than ever.
As we know, we’ll be spending more time at home this December, so to ensure that we feel imbued with all the magic and sparkle that comes with this special season, it’s time to get excited about picking out some new decorations for the Christmas tree.
From minimalist and modern to zany and sprinkled with glitter, there are lots of brilliant options out there when it comes to baubles. Whether you fancy trying the cottagecore trend or simply gathering together ornaments that make you smile, we think we’ll have something that appeals.
So, from skiing dinosaurs to hand-finished mushrooms and everything in between, here are our favourite tree baubles and decorations for Christmas 2020.
Anna + Nina time flies ornament
Dutch brand Anna + Nina’s Christmas collection is inspired by fairytales, so if you like the idea of sprinkling a little magic on your tree, check out the rest of their decorations.
We particularly love this old fashioned timepiece though, which looks like it’s been taken straight from the pocket of The White Rabbit from Alice in Wonderland.
Liberty London taxi decoration
As one of London’s oldest department stores with a location that sits directly in the beating heart of the city’s shopping district, Liberty London is synonymous with the capital.
Every year the iconic store releases a range of London-themed Christmas tree ornaments which become instant classics.
This typical black cab is embellished for maximum sparkle on the tree.
Urban Outfitters avocado toast Christmas decoration
Avocado toast has been all over the internet since 2016 and we’re still not over it.
This famously millennial snack is now available as a Christmas tree bauble, perfect for those who really love bruch.
Anthropologie Runa mushroom ornament
Cottagecore is the big trend for Christmas decorations this year and Anthropologie’s textured take on woodland mushrooms hits the nail on the head perfectly.
If you like this, look out for the brand’s matching mushroom garland which wraps around the Christmas tree, too.
Selfridges recycled bauble
This striking bauble is crafted from recycled glass and velvet to create a bold, contemporary look.
Team it with metallics, both silver and gold, and moody dark hues for daring a Christmas decor.
Notonthehighstreet vegetable Christmas tree baubles
These decorations may not be remotely festive, but hear us out.
Whether bought as a gift for the vegetarian in your life or hung on your own tree as a quirky change, these glass, hand-finished baubles are beautifully made and come as a cute set.
Shop vegetable Christmas tree baubles at Notonthehighstreet, £6
Paperchase skiing dinosaur decoration
Because, who wouldn’t want an orange dinosaur decked out with ski kit and a Santa hat balancing from their Christmas tree, right?
This quirky guy would look great mixed in with an assortment of other, just as random, ornuments.
Oliver Bonas plant decoration
We all know a plant-obsessed friend.
If you’re looking for a little gift for your botanically-minded pal, this cute, felt decoration is just the thing.
Choosing Keeping celestial ornaments
This mystical pair have been handmade in Germany using traditional methods such as antique moulds.
They’d look magic hanging together on a fir, but please note that both ornaments are sold separately.
V&A Museum suffragette decoration
Fly your feminist flag high this Christmas with this brilliant suffragette decoration from one of London’s most loved museums.
Decked out in the iconic colours of the Women’s Social and Political Union, this figure brings some political optimism to the season.
Nkuku Khutu bauble
Cast from clay, these bold decorations have a unique aesthetic.
Each one is made from recycled glass and finished with a sumptuous velvet tie.
