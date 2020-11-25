Christmas is just around the corner and in 2020 decorating our homes to get in the festive spirit is more important than ever.

As we know, we’ll be spending more time at home this December, so to ensure that we feel imbued with all the magic and sparkle that comes with this special season, it’s time to get excited about picking out some new decorations for the Christmas tree.

From minimalist and modern to zany and sprinkled with glitter, there are lots of brilliant options out there when it comes to baubles. Whether you fancy trying the cottagecore trend or simply gathering together ornaments that make you smile, we think we’ll have something that appeals.