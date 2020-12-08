Welcome to our guide to the most magical Christmas tree toppers for 2020.
Is it just us, or is getting a Christmas tree for the home in 2020 more exciting than ever? After a difficult year, it seems like we’re all more than ready for some Christmas spirit, which is making decorating our homes feel like a big priority.
Whether you’ve already dressed the majority of your tree or you’re still picking out your favourite baubles, a special topper is arguably the most important detail.
We’ve created an edit of some of the loveliest Christmas tree toppers out there, from sparkling stars to handmade angels, to make sure your Christmas tree looks its best. So, take a look at our collection of the best Christmas tree toppers and finish yours with something extra special.
March Muses Mariah angel tree topper
March Muses was founded by Natalie Duvall and Alison Burton who have created a range of beautiful Christmas figures, each named after an inspirational person of colour who was born in March.
The Mariah angel tree topper comes in both a sparkly gold and silver gown and is named after the Queen of Christmas, Ms Carey herself.
Vondels glass leopard topper
Animal print has been a big trend this year for both fashion and interior design, and it even works for Christmas!
Iconic Amsterdam decor store Vondels is famed for its Christmas decorations and this unique piece is a perfect example why.
Shop glass leopard topper by Vondels at The Little Green Bag, £23.43
Holyart Christmas tree topper
The idyllic scene on this handcrafted topper is the perfect depiction of a fairytale Christmas.
What’s more, it has been made using blown glass with hand-finished decoupage by skilled artists in Poland.
Nordic Nest Christmas top star
If minimalism is your thing, this silver, metal star has just the right amount of Christmas cheer with a stylish edge.
It also comes in gold, which would look dazzling on a metallic-themed tree.
The White Company glitter north star tree topper
This sweet north star is sprinkled with chunky flecks of glitter for a glistening, textured finish.
While festive, it’s also an unfussy way to finish your tree and can be popped on in whatever way works for you.
Shop glitter north star tree topper at The White Company, £12
Folk Interiors angel mouse tree topper
This truly adorable angel mouse will look magical on top of the Christmas tree.
She’s beautifully crafted from cotton and is wearing a taffeta gold dress with glittery wings and a shimmering halo.
Anthropologie Priscilla the poodle
This little critter is a quirky way to decorate the top of your tree.
Priscilla the poodle is made from fluffy wool and decorated with shiny glass beads for a textured look.
Etsy personalised angel tree topper
This Christmas decoration has been carefully handmade in Nepal using traditional needle felting methods from sustainable and biodegradable materials.
Each one is finished with a laser engraved wooden wand here in the UK for a personalised touch.
Notonthehighstreet velvet bow tree topper
Give your tree a pretty aesthetic with this velvet bow which can be personalised with your name (or your family’s).
It comes in a range of colour options including blush pink velvet with forest green thread, claret red velvet with blossom pink thread, sunshine gold velvet with darkest navy thread, midnight blue velvet with white thread and raspberry red velvet with white thread.
Images: courtesy of brands
Megan Murray
Megan Murray is a digital journalist for stylist.co.uk, who enjoys writing about London happenings, beautiful places, delicious morsels and generally spreading sparkle wherever she can.