Is it just us, or is getting a Christmas tree for the home in 2020 more exciting than ever? After a difficult year, it seems like we’re all more than ready for some Christmas spirit, which is making decorating our homes feel like a big priority.

Whether you’ve already dressed the majority of your tree or you’re still picking out your favourite baubles, a special topper is arguably the most important detail.

We’ve created an edit of some of the loveliest Christmas tree toppers out there, from sparkling stars to handmade angels, to make sure your Christmas tree looks its best. So, take a look at our collection of the best Christmas tree toppers and finish yours with something extra special.