Composit image of Murano glassware

Update tired table settings with the addition of artisanal Murano drinking glasses

Posted by for Homeware

You don’t need a masterclass in interior design to update your table settings. The simple addition of Murano glassware could be your ticket to making mealtimes feel more fancy.

Buying new tableware seems futile right now. Especially when you take into account the fact that holidays are back on, bars and eateries are reopening, and we’re enjoying spells of warm weather that call for al fresco dining.

But, Murano drinking glasses aren’t just any old additions to your table settings. This colourful grade of glass is only made by master glassmakers on the small island of Murano near Venice, Italy. For centuries now, artisans have hand-blown ornamental glassware such as paperweights and dinnerware, featuring vibrant colours and one-of-a-kind patterns.

You can even make a day trip to the island of Murano and watch live sessions of the glassmakers crafting their wares. Travel might be a little tricky right now, so in the meantime, we’ve rounded up 12 Murano drinking glasses that’ll not only transport you to Italy, but they’ll also give your tired table settings an instant makeover.

