All products on this page have been selected by the editorial team, however Stylist may make commission on some products purchased through affiliate links in this article
You don’t need a masterclass in interior design to update your table settings. The simple addition of Murano glassware could be your ticket to making mealtimes feel more fancy.
Buying new tableware seems futile right now. Especially when you take into account the fact that holidays are back on, bars and eateries are reopening, and we’re enjoying spells of warm weather that call for al fresco dining.
But, Murano drinking glasses aren’t just any old additions to your table settings. This colourful grade of glass is only made by master glassmakers on the small island of Murano near Venice, Italy. For centuries now, artisans have hand-blown ornamental glassware such as paperweights and dinnerware, featuring vibrant colours and one-of-a-kind patterns.
You can even make a day trip to the island of Murano and watch live sessions of the glassmakers crafting their wares. Travel might be a little tricky right now, so in the meantime, we’ve rounded up 12 Murano drinking glasses that’ll not only transport you to Italy, but they’ll also give your tired table settings an instant makeover.
You may also like
12 tableware dining sets to make your meals more Instagrammable
Casa Celva Murano goto glass tumbler
Table for one, anyone?
Shop Casa Celva Murano goto glass tumbler at Liberty London, £20
Stories of Italy macchia leopard glasses
These animal print glasses are such works of art you might want to save them for tamer nights.
Shop Stories of Italy macchia leopard glasses at Farfetch, £154
Bicchieri di Murano multicolour crystal water glasses
These affordable versions are just as pretty as their pricier counterparts.
Shop Bicchieri di Murano multicolour crystal water glasses on Etsy, £36.26
Original Murano Glass set of 3 pieces Filigree striped glasses
These textured glasses are the perfect addition to take your meal into sensory overload.
Shop Original Murano Glass set of 3 pieces Filigree striped glasses, £118
Original Murano Glass Arlecchino 6 piece glass set
A stained-glass window effect, except on your dining room table? Sold.
Arcobaleno 6-piece set of drinking glasses
You could probably match one of these to every outfit of the week.
Shop Arcobaleno 6-piece set of drinking glasses at Sogni di Cristallo, £152.97
Venetian drinking glass set
This set is almost too precious to serve anything out of.
Wave Murano glass
Anyone else suddenly looking forward to their early morning smoothie?
Stefano Morasso set of 6 blurred multicolour glasses
Say hello to your new special-occassions-only glassware.
Shop Stefano Morasso set of 6 blurred multicolour glasses at Artemest, £270
Stefano Morasso set of 6 striped pink liquor glasses
We’re almost tempted to get matching nail art.
Shop Stefano Morasso set of 6 striped pink liquor glasses, £200
Stefano Morasso multicolour set of 6 spiral water glasses
Would these optical illusion glasses distract from the fact that you’re on your third iced coffee of the day? We think so.
Shop Stefano Morasso multicolour set of 6 spiral water glasses at Artemest, £315
Rebecca Udall Lucia crumpled Murano tumbler
Let everyone know you’re the grande dame of the house by buying just the one glass for yourself.
Shop Rebecca Udall Lucia crumpled Murano tumbler at Liberty London, £40
Images: courtesy of retailers