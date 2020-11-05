When you think of cement in the home you may assume it’s about building the actual house. Well, think again. Cement is now being used to create home accessories so sleek, you’ll most likely want to tick off the trend in your living space immediately. Many micro trends have popped up this year – we’ve seen food tableware take the limelight in the kitchen, egg yolk yellow has been the unlikely colour contender in the home and now concrete.

It’s the hardy, durable and effortlessly sleek material which makes it a go-to, particularly for minimalists. A lot of items are kept in natural tonal shades of grey and off-white but that isn’t to say you can’t find coloured concrete. Some have even been given a touch of terrazzo print or a marbled effect. So what accessories should you be looking for? If you want to ease yourself in then you can opt for a mini dish or a classic plant pot. Feeling daring? Update your lamp collection or side table and we predict you won’t be disappointed.

These are the best concrete home accessories to shop right now, and love forever.