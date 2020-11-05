Concrete homeware: meet the accessories trend that’s updating homes for autumn/winter 2020

Home accessories - from lamps and tables to plant pots and clocks - have all been given a concrete makeover. These are the best styles to shop right now. 

When you think of cement in the home you may assume it’s about building the actual house. Well, think again. Cement is now being used to create home accessories so sleek, you’ll most likely want to tick off the trend in your living space immediately. Many micro trends have popped up this year – we’ve seen food tableware take the limelight in the kitchen, egg yolk yellow has been the unlikely colour contender in the home and now concrete. 

It’s the hardy, durable and effortlessly sleek material which makes it a go-to, particularly for minimalists. A lot of items are kept in natural tonal shades of grey and off-white but that isn’t to say you can’t find coloured concrete. Some have even been given a touch of terrazzo print or a marbled effect. So what accessories should you be looking for? If you want to ease yourself in then you can opt for a mini dish or a classic plant pot. Feeling daring? Update your lamp collection or side table and we predict you won’t be disappointed. 

These are the best concrete home accessories to shop right now, and love forever.

Best cement homeware accessories

  • Made terrazzo lamp

    Made terrazzo lamp
    Made terrazzo lamp

    This rainbow-shaped lamp base with giant ball bulb is a real talking piece. Fresh from the ‘new in’ section, we’ve already seen it popping up on Instagram. 

    Shop Eye table lamp at Made, £79

    BUY NOW

  • Prick plant pot

    Prick plant pot
    Prick plant pot

    Available in four different sizes to fit your chosen plant, this minimal concrete pot with matching saucer looks effortless with a cactus or succulent – see above for proof. 

    Shop concrete plant pot at Prick, from £12

    BUY NOW

  • Concrete Goods Shop round tray

    Concrete Goods Shop tray
    Concrete Goods Shop concrete tray

    Use this little tray for trinkets, jewellery or even as a small serving dish. In grey, marble, white and terrazzo, you’re bound to find one to suit your space. 

    Shop Concrete Goods Shop tray at Etsy, from £13.99

    BUY NOW

