Home accessories - from lamps and tables to plant pots and clocks - have all been given a concrete makeover. These are the best styles to shop right now.
When you think of cement in the home you may assume it’s about building the actual house. Well, think again. Cement is now being used to create home accessories so sleek, you’ll most likely want to tick off the trend in your living space immediately. Many micro trends have popped up this year – we’ve seen food tableware take the limelight in the kitchen, egg yolk yellow has been the unlikely colour contender in the home and now concrete.
It’s the hardy, durable and effortlessly sleek material which makes it a go-to, particularly for minimalists. A lot of items are kept in natural tonal shades of grey and off-white but that isn’t to say you can’t find coloured concrete. Some have even been given a touch of terrazzo print or a marbled effect. So what accessories should you be looking for? If you want to ease yourself in then you can opt for a mini dish or a classic plant pot. Feeling daring? Update your lamp collection or side table and we predict you won’t be disappointed.
These are the best concrete home accessories to shop right now, and love forever.
Best cement homeware accessories
Made terrazzo lamp
This rainbow-shaped lamp base with giant ball bulb is a real talking piece. Fresh from the ‘new in’ section, we’ve already seen it popping up on Instagram.
Prick plant pot
Available in four different sizes to fit your chosen plant, this minimal concrete pot with matching saucer looks effortless with a cactus or succulent – see above for proof.
Concrete Goods Shop round tray
Use this little tray for trinkets, jewellery or even as a small serving dish. In grey, marble, white and terrazzo, you’re bound to find one to suit your space.
House Doctor vase
For a rustic touch, this raw concrete vase is a go-to. Fill it with freshly cut flowers, pile in some pampas grass or update with holly stems come December for a festive feel.
HKliving side table
Terrazzo is a micro trend in its own right, add this to concrete and you get a win-win. Pop this side table by your sofa and use it as your new coffee stand or pile up some magazines and add a lamp to update any corner of the room.
Shop HKliving round terrazzo concrete side table at Trouva, £275
Quirky Bee clock
This handmade clock with gold hands and blush pink detail is sure to update your kitchen or living area. Shopping from small brands is always a way to get accessories that won’t be owned by everyone.
Shop Quirky Bee white and blush concrete clock at Not On The High Street, £32
Amara lamp
We’re all for a unique lamp and this concrete base beauty is a winner. Whether you keep it as your new desk buddy or pop it on your sideboard, this brass-detail style is a great investment item.
Concrete & Wax coasters
Concrete doesn’t have to be in neutral hues; look to these sage-splattered coasters to update your coffee tables. They also come in three other colour combos.
Shop Concrete & Wax coasters (set of 4) at Wolf & Badger, £32
Opening image: HKliving
All other images: courtesy of brands