It seems as though we’re all letting our creative sides shine through even more lately. If it isn’t styling a throw as textile art, it’s moulding our own clay trinket pots or rejigging wall prints. Adding a splash of colour – such as Pantone’s Colour of the Year, ‘Illuminating’ yellow – is a simple way to brighten a room, but if you fancy lightening up a space (quite literally) then a new lamp is a great option.

Shell-inspired lights have been spotted on Instagram recently and now there’s a new shape to consider: the cone.