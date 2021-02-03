Cone lamps are the fresh way to give a Scandi vibe to any room in your house

Bring a minimal, sleek Scandi touch to your home with these cool new cone lamps.

It seems as though we’re all letting our creative sides shine through even more lately. If it isn’t styling a throw as textile art, it’s moulding our own clay trinket pots or rejigging wall prints. Adding a splash of colour –  such as Pantone’s Colour of the Year, ‘Illuminating’ yellow – is a simple way to brighten a room, but if you fancy lightening up a space (quite literally) then a new lamp is a great option. 

Shell-inspired lights have been spotted on Instagram recently and now there’s a new shape to consider: the cone. 

The pointed triangular cone shape is the sleek, simplistic design that gives a Scandi minimalist edge to your home. And we’ve managed to find the very best ones. 

Add a table cone lamp to your office space to keep your desk tiny, add a floor lamp to a smaller space or simply switch your usual lampshade to a cone-shaped style to get the look. Be prepared for these beauties to brighten up your day in a flash.

