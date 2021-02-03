Bring a minimal, sleek Scandi touch to your home with these cool new cone lamps.
It seems as though we’re all letting our creative sides shine through even more lately. If it isn’t styling a throw as textile art, it’s moulding our own clay trinket pots or rejigging wall prints. Adding a splash of colour – such as Pantone’s Colour of the Year, ‘Illuminating’ yellow – is a simple way to brighten a room, but if you fancy lightening up a space (quite literally) then a new lamp is a great option.
Shell-inspired lights have been spotted on Instagram recently and now there’s a new shape to consider: the cone.
The pointed triangular cone shape is the sleek, simplistic design that gives a Scandi minimalist edge to your home. And we’ve managed to find the very best ones.
Add a table cone lamp to your office space to keep your desk tiny, add a floor lamp to a smaller space or simply switch your usual lampshade to a cone-shaped style to get the look. Be prepared for these beauties to brighten up your day in a flash.
Best cone lamps
Lights & Lamps table lamp
New UK site Lights & Lamps is a go-to for modern, minimal and affordable lighting. This beauty is guaranteed to be a showstopper in any room you put it in.
Visual Comfort table lamp
This lamp is basically a piece of art. In cream or black, the spherical base with skinny stem and cone lampshade is all part of the premium package.
Shop Visual Comfort Cleo orb base lamp at Visualsource, £503
Oyoy table lamp
The simply perfect Kasa table lamp will be dropping on the site soon so you can sign up to get it first. In red, black, off-white and clay – the hardest decision will be which chic shade (excuse the pun) to choose.
Rockett St George table lamp
Upgrade your office setting with this adjustable table lamp. Naturally it has already sold out but it will be restocked mid February so sign up to the waitlist now to snap it up.
Shop adjustable table lamp with marble base at Rockett St George, £295
HKLiving table lamp
Dutch interiors brand HKLiving is known for amazing furniture, home accessories and of course, lighting. This lamp has become an Instagram hit, for obvious aesthetically pleasing reasons.
Pooky lampshade
If you already have a table or floor lamp you want to refresh, just add the cone lampshade by Pooky. In three different colours and sizes, you’re bound to find one that’ll suit your style.
Oki Sato Nendo floor lamp
Minimalist fans rejoice, this floor lamp will be a firm favourite. The timeless style is bound to stay in your home for a lifetime.
Shop Oki Sato Nendo Wastberg W123 floor lamp at Darklight Design, £725
All images: courtesy of brands