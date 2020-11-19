Coral accessories are here to bring a hint of holiday to your home

Move over clam shell homeware, it’s time to make room for faux coral ornaments that’ll transport you to tropical destinations.

There’s something quite relaxing about looking at anything connected to the ocean. This is probably why anything seashell-inspired has been a hit more than ever this year. With holidays not as frequent, if at all, it gives even more reason to bring the beach to you in any way possible. While a clam bowl here or a scalloped chair there may not be exactly the same as hearing the crashing waves as you sit on a tropical beach, we’ll take what we can get at the moment. 

If you already own sea-themed home accessories, or you’re wanting to invest in them after seeing them flood Instagram recently, the coral trend (always faux, of course) is a good place to start. 

The calming addition of these coral ornaments can be the finishing touch to any interior set-up. From the sideboard that needs that little something to complete, to the book stack that’s waiting for the cherry on the cake, add a coral accessory and it’ll be an instant talking point. Need further proof? We’ve created an edit of the best artificial coral ornaments to update your home. 

(All of the product listed are these are all faux styles and interpretations.)

Best faux coral ornaments

