Move over clam shell homeware, it’s time to make room for faux coral ornaments that’ll transport you to tropical destinations.
There’s something quite relaxing about looking at anything connected to the ocean. This is probably why anything seashell-inspired has been a hit more than ever this year. With holidays not as frequent, if at all, it gives even more reason to bring the beach to you in any way possible. While a clam bowl here or a scalloped chair there may not be exactly the same as hearing the crashing waves as you sit on a tropical beach, we’ll take what we can get at the moment.
If you already own sea-themed home accessories, or you’re wanting to invest in them after seeing them flood Instagram recently, the coral trend (always faux, of course) is a good place to start.
The calming addition of these coral ornaments can be the finishing touch to any interior set-up. From the sideboard that needs that little something to complete, to the book stack that’s waiting for the cherry on the cake, add a coral accessory and it’ll be an instant talking point. Need further proof? We’ve created an edit of the best artificial coral ornaments to update your home.
(All of the product listed are these are all faux styles and interpretations.)
Best faux coral ornaments
Zara Home decorative ornament
Zara Home was quick to jump on this mini homeware trend with this gorgeous style that’ll create a focal point in any room.
The Sue Parkinson Home Collection blue ornament
Not just available in neutrals hues, add rich colours to your space with this deep blue coral ornament with resin base.
Shop The Sue Parkinson Home Collection small deep blue coral ornament at Trouva, £89
Liang & Eimil coral on marble stand
Available in two sizes, these coral beauties on a copper and marble stand are so luxe. Surround them with chic candles and coffee table books and your sideboard will be complete.
Shop Liang & Eimil faux coral on marble stand at Olivia’s, £142 each
Graham and Green coral spray
Orange coral sprays as the perfect alternative to pampas grass – pop them in vases, bottles and pots for a splash of colour.
Rockett St George
We’re imagining this striking piece on a side table in the corner of a room gaining all the attention from anyone who enters it.
Shop faux coral display ornament on a stand at Rockett St George, £95
Berry's and Grey white coral decoration
If you prefer decorative coral to look more realistic, go for this Berrys and Grey style without a stand. Try arranging it near other sea ornaments like seashells.
Oka fan coral ornament
If you’re all about golden accessories then we’ve got the one for you – try it out as a festive table decoration, too.
Opening image: Zara Home
All other images: courtesy of brands