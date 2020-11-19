There’s something quite relaxing about looking at anything connected to the ocean. This is probably why anything seashell-inspired has been a hit more than ever this year. With holidays not as frequent, if at all, it gives even more reason to bring the beach to you in any way possible. While a clam bowl here or a scalloped chair there may not be exactly the same as hearing the crashing waves as you sit on a tropical beach, we’ll take what we can get at the moment.

If you already own sea-themed home accessories, or you’re wanting to invest in them after seeing them flood Instagram recently, the coral trend (always faux, of course) is a good place to start.