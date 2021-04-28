Ikea plates are so last year; this summer, it’s all about fun, frilly and picture-perfect plates.
Just because we can now dine out in the beer gardens or backyards of pubs, doesn’t necessarily mean that we want to.
For those who find partying at home is more their style, you’ll be relieved to learn that there’s a new crockery trend coming straight for you, and it’s about to up the ante on your hostess game: reader, meet the fun, frilly plates that have become du rigeuer for those in the know.
Indeed, curly crockery has taken the place of its Ikea counterparts to make for a more exciting tablescape. One of the pottery purveyors who is spearheading the trend is London-based designer Karin Hossack, whose pretty, pastel-hued plates that she sells under her brand’s name, KC Hossack, are a go-to for tablescape-conscious hostesses.
As the saying goes, if it doesn’t end up on the internet, did it even happen? So really, we need to be upping that tablescape game. Make yours a photogenic spread with some fun, frilly and picture-perfect plates.
Bordallo Pinheiro Maria Flor dessert plate
A botanical take on curly crockery, cult brand Bordallo Pinheiro’s Hollyhock plate is crying out to carry one of your dishes: we vote dessert.
Laura Nevill positive affirmation hand painted decorative plate
If ever we needed some positive affirmations, it’s right now. Literally right now. Just in case you forget to affirm yourself, let your plates do the talking for you.
Shop Laura Nevill positive affirmation hand painted decorative plate, £50
Vaisselle Boutique Bon Appetit plate
A hand-painted plate worthy of a slew of Instagram-worthy snaps, Vaisselle Boutique’s minty offering is a serious winner.
KC Hossack scalloped edge dinner plate
A lovely lilac plate for an even lovelier tablescape. For optimal stylish table points, pair the lavender with a bevy of even prettier pastels; see: pink, yellow and blue.
Shop KC Hossack scalloped edge dinner plate at Liberty London, £58
John Lewis & Partners scalloped plate
In a dusky cornflower blue hue, John Lewis & Partners’ curly-edged plate is a wonderful addition to a beige or ivory table setting.
Aerin set of four scalloped ceramic plates
Scalloped-edge plates to last a lifetime, that’s what Aerin’s pretty plates offer. Simply serve some absolutely delicious food, et voila!
Shop Aerin set of four scalloped ceramic plates at MatchesFashion, £175
Soho Home Aida set of four plates
As quirky as they come, this set of four funky and psychedelic plates is crying out for a spot on your table.
Graham & Green Amelie scallop dinner plate
A timeless take on the curly-edged plate, these scalloped iterations are an investment for life. Pile them high with your favourite food and serve them for your favourite people; a sure-fire win.
Duchess & Butler Pearl dinner plate
More of a wiggle than a curved-edge, this dining plate from Duchess & Butler is a certified swirly win in our eyes.
San Raphael wildflower centrepiece plate
Why bag yourself any old centrepiece plate when you could opt for a wildflower-themed offering? With swirly edges and good-enough-to-’gram detailing, this is one seriously fabulous plate.
Villeroy & Boch French garden green line dinner plate
As far as gifts go, perhaps for a lovely housewarming gesture, nothing says ‘I love you’ more than a timeless set of ceramics from Villeroy & Boch. This wavy, vintage-style plate gets our vote.
Shop Villeroy & Boch French Garden Green Line dinner plate, £31.90
Lead image: Izy Hossack
Images: courtesy of brands