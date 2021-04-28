11 fun and frilly plates to up your tablescape game

Ikea plates are so last year; this summer, it’s all about fun, frilly and picture-perfect plates.

Just because we can now dine out in the beer gardens or backyards of pubs, doesn’t necessarily mean that we want to.

For those who find partying at home is more their style, you’ll be relieved to learn that there’s a new crockery trend coming straight for you, and it’s about to up the ante on your hostess game: reader, meet the fun, frilly plates that have become du rigeuer for those in the know.  

Indeed, curly crockery has taken the place of its Ikea counterparts to make for a more exciting tablescape. One of the pottery purveyors who is spearheading the trend is London-based designer Karin Hossack, whose pretty, pastel-hued plates that she sells under her brand’s name, KC Hossack, are a go-to for tablescape-conscious hostesses.

As the saying goes, if it doesn’t end up on the internet, did it even happen? So really, we need to be upping that tablescape game. Make yours a photogenic spread with some fun, frilly and picture-perfect plates. 

  • Bordallo Pinheiro Maria Flor dessert plate

    A botanical take on curly crockery, cult brand Bordallo Pinheiro’s Hollyhock plate is crying out to carry one of your dishes: we vote dessert.

    Shop Bordallo Pinheiro Maria Flor Dessert Plate, £20

  • Laura Nevill positive affirmation hand painted decorative plate

    If ever we needed some positive affirmations, it’s right now. Literally right now. Just in case you forget to affirm yourself, let your plates do the talking for you.

    Shop Laura Nevill positive affirmation hand painted decorative plate, £50  

  • Vaisselle Boutique Bon Appetit plate

    A hand-painted plate worthy of a slew of Instagram-worthy snaps, Vaisselle Boutique’s minty offering is a serious winner.

    Shop Vaisselle Boutique Bon Appetit plate, £65

  • Duchess & Butler Pearl dinner plate

    More of a wiggle than a curved-edge, this dining plate from Duchess & Butler is a certified swirly win in our eyes. 

    Shop Duchess & Butler Pearl dinner plate, £26

  • San Raphael wildflower centrepiece plate

    Why bag yourself any old centrepiece plate when you could opt for a wildflower-themed offering? With swirly edges and good-enough-to-’gram detailing, this is one seriously fabulous plate.

    Shop San Raphael Wild Flower Centrepiece Plate, £39

  • Villeroy & Boch French garden green line dinner plate

    As far as gifts go, perhaps for a lovely housewarming gesture, nothing says ‘I love you’ more than a timeless set of ceramics from Villeroy & Boch. This wavy, vintage-style plate gets our vote.

    Shop Villeroy & Boch French Garden Green Line dinner plate, £31.90

Lead image: Izy Hossack

Images: courtesy of brands

