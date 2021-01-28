Tabara was born and raised in Paris but has been travelling to Senegal with her family since being a young child, to learn more and connect with her heritage.

She’s always loved the tradition of basket weaving, which has been passed down for generations to women in rural villages across the country.

In 2017 she decided to use this precious part of her history as inspiration to start her own business, La Basketry, designing beautiful woven home accessories with her sister and working with a group of female artisans from a small village outside of her parents’ hometown called Thies to create them.

Now, La Basketry features a range of home accessories as well as DIY kits to try at home and online workshops with Tabara herself.

Shop woven vase at La Basketry, £22