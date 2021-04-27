Whether you’ve got a tiny patch of concrete that, in estate agent jargon, is classed as outdoor space, or a vast and luscious lawn, the chances are as the sun begins to beam, you’ll crave a sliver of shade during the next few months.

Or perhaps you’re simply in the market for creating as pretty an outdoor space as is humanly possible, but whichever camp you reside in, a parasol is the cure-all remedy you need. After all, once you’ve got yourself kitted out with an egg chair, a pizza oven, and a picnic blanket, you might as well throw in a pretty parasol for good measure, right?