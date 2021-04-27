Cool and chic cover-ups for the most glorious garden gathering.
Whether you’ve got a tiny patch of concrete that, in estate agent jargon, is classed as outdoor space, or a vast and luscious lawn, the chances are as the sun begins to beam, you’ll crave a sliver of shade during the next few months.
Or perhaps you’re simply in the market for creating as pretty an outdoor space as is humanly possible, but whichever camp you reside in, a parasol is the cure-all remedy you need. After all, once you’ve got yourself kitted out with an egg chair, a pizza oven, and a picnic blanket, you might as well throw in a pretty parasol for good measure, right?
The thing to be aware of is where you plan on anchoring your garden-ready shade-giver and whether its width fits in the space you have (parasols sure as hell aren’t as easy to return as your weekly Asos delivery). The second thing to note when buying a parasol is whether it has an adjustable pole: it’s no good adding one to your basket that can’t move with the sun, otherwise you run the risk of looking like a barbecued lobster by the end of a day spent lounging in the garden.
Whether you want a parasol as an accessory to create your perfect paradise or a hard-working protector from the sun, these are the best ones to buy this summer.
East London Parasol Company Heidi bamboo parasol
Throw some seriously stylish shade with this two-metre-wide bamboo parasol, complete with turquoise threading, light blue fringing and beaded green tassels.
Christow garden parasol umbrella
With an adjustable pole and a UV protective hood, Christow’s functional garden umbrella is the perfect outdoor offering. Now the only question left to ponder is to get the ivory or the charcoal?
Robert Dyas cream garden parasol
With a width of 2.87 metres, this cream offering is a summertime dream with beaded fringing surrounding the edges of the umbrella.
Wayfair lime green parasol
We’ve established that lime green is the colour of the season as it pertains to summer dresses, but now it can also be the go-to hue of the summer with this zesty three-metre-wide parasol.
Marks & Spencer Shanghai parasol
Positively crying out to be anchored in your garden is Marks & Spencer’s Shanghai parasol, which features an adjustable pole and a creamy linen blend umbrella.
Business & Pleasure Co. premium beach umbrella
It looks like a beach umbrella but it’s not, it’s a fully-fledged parasol which comes complete with a retro white and yellow stripe and kitschy white fringing. A joyous excuse for a garden umbrella if ever we saw one.
FatBoy striped woven and aluminum parasol
Looking every inch the retro parasol is FatBoy’s candy-cane coloured parasol, which comes with a coated stainless steel and aluminum base and pole, meaning it won’t be weathered by the weather.
Images: courtesy of brands