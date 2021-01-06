Gingham is the smile-inducing print taking over our Instagram feeds. Here are 11 ways to get the look for yourself.
While gingham may feel like a traditionally summery print, we’d like to argue that there’s always a place for this timeless pattern, whatever the weather.
In fact, the Instagram crowd has been serving up some inspiring gingham-focused decor at the moment (such as Michelle Driscoll’s gingham tablecloth pictured below), which work wonderfully well for the winter season.
This cheerful print adds a bit of pizzazz to a room that needs a jolt of colour or pattern, and it looks great when layered with different textiles to create a busy clash.
Whether you fancy keeping your colour palettes neutral or adding a splash of sunshine with bright hues, this gingham homeware edit is sure to make you smile.
Edit 58 cushion
Cult homeware brand Edit 58 has worked with Liberty London fabrics to create this playful cushion.
We love its nostalgic feel and feminine aesthetic.
Rebecca Udall tablecloth
While gingham looks great in pastel colours, we love this taupe take.
It’s woven in Portugal using heirloom quality European origin linen to ensure it lasts a long time.
Vaisselle turquoise and lilac teacup and saucer
Vaisselle is a new ceramics brand born out of lockdown, designed in London and handcrafted in Spain.
The colour palettes are punchy and contrasting. This checked teacup and saucer also comes in pink and orange as well as blue and red.
Shop turquoise and lilac teacup and saucer at Vaisselle, £52
Ceraudo Sofia armchair
Give your home a kitschy dose of cottagecore with this comfy armchair.
It’s made using 100% woven Indian cotton in a deep fig hue.
Edition 94 napkin
This linen and cotton napkin may be a sweet shade of ‘melon pink’ but the black stitching certainly gives it an edge.
Layer them on your dining table with a contrasting green tablecloth for a zingy pop of colour.
Anthropologie checked dish towel
Doing the dishes is never fun, but at least it can be stylish with these bright towels.
Each one is covered in contrasting checks and exclusive to Anthropologie.
Antipodream double sided quilt
This gorgeous quilt has a playful feel and fun edge, so it’s no surprise that it’s inspired by jelly bean and liquorice.
We love the mix of colours and patterns which definitely resemble the shelves in a sweet shop.
Shop Society of Wanderers double sided quilt at Antipodream, £239
Homescapes gingham seat cushion
Jazz up a boring dining room chair with this candy-hued seat cushion which will keep you cosy and comfy.
It’s made with 100% cotton and high-quality resilient fibres to last the test of time.
Att Pynta mustard gingham cushion
Scandinavian brand Att Pynta is a failsafe steer on what is firmly ‘in’ in the interior design world.
This linen design is a mix of mustard yellow and peach pink, finished with matching piping and a frill trim.
Marks & Spencer bedding set
Working gingham into your home doesn’t have to look twee.
In fact, this monochrome bedding set nods to the trend while retaining a chic aesthetic.
Kana London gingham planter
Kana London was founded by Ana Kerin in 2012 and mixes her affinity for functional ceramics and an experimental and playful style.
This planter is handmade in east London, using stoneware clay and a gorgeous ‘palm green’ hue.
Shop Kana London gingham planter at Couverture and the Garb store, £65
