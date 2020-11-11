Hairpin leg furniture is the modern way to update any home

Meet the furniture detail saving space and giving a modern update to every type of home.

If you live in a London rental or you have a smaller home, you’ll know it’s all about finding furniture that utilises your space and doesn’t clutter the areas you have free. Some furniture trends – we’re looking at you, bamboo – of course look great (there’s nothing like a good peacock chair) but can take up a lot of floor space. 

Sometimes simple tweaks to furniture can make them take up less space, though, and this is exactly what happens with hairpin legs. The slender metal legs are sleek, modern and a lot less clunky than a wooden leg you may find on coffee tables or chairs. 

One of the many amazing home accounts to follow is @life_of_isatu and here you can find how to style the hairpin leg bench – prop it at the end of the bed and throw over a cosy blanket. The best part is you also have space underneath to add a wicker basket or your slippers if you like. 

Another way to work a piece of hairpin leg furniture into your home is with a console table. These are ideal if you have a slim hallway (like @the.home.affair, above) or an empty space you would like to accessorise without taking up the entire space. 

If you have your own furniture you would like to transform then hairpin legs are easy to find on their own; there’s even a site dedicated to the metal legs aptly named The Hairpin Leg Co. where you can find every colour, size and shape to fit your pre-loved items. Not keen on a bit of DIY? We’ve found seven of the best hairpin leg furniture pieces to shop below. 

Best hairpin leg furniture

  • Habitat coffee table

    Habitat table
    Best hairpin furniture: Habitat

    Ideal for smaller spaces, this sleek coffee table with slimline table top will be the perfect addition to a combined lounge and dining room area. 

    Shop Tyler coffee table at Habitat, £195

    BUY NOW

  • Cult Furniture chair

    Cult Furniture chair
    Best hairpin furniture: Cult Furniture

    Give a Scandi vibe to your dining table or at-home office desk by adding this hairpin leg chair. The white metal gives it an industrial edge that’ll add a modern touch to your home. 

    Shop hairpin leg metal dining chair at Cult Furniture, £119

    BUY NOW

  • Wayfair side table

    Wayfair side table
    Best hairpin furniture: Wayfair

    Add black marble to gold and you get instant luxe. This side table looks way more premium than its price tag – keep it empty for a minimal vibe or add lashings of accessories for a maximalist touch. 

    Shop Windgap side table at Wayfair, £51.99

    BUY NOW

  • Ciel velvet stool

    Fy
    Best hairpin furniture: Fy

    Whether you keep this pink velvet beauty just for show or use it when you kick back and relax to rest your feet, you won’t regret this pastel addition to your home. 

    Shop Ciel Tara velvet stool at Iamfy, £85

    BUY NOW

  • Woodshed at the Bridge console table

    Woodshed at the Bridge
    Best hairpin furniture: Woodshed at the Bridge

    Customise this console table by choosing from five different wood colours and seven lengths. Pop it by the front door to always have somewhere to leave your house keys. 

    Shop Woodshed at the Bridge console table at Etsy, from £40

    BUY NOW

  • Marks and Spencer side table

    Marks and Spencer side table
    Best hairpin furniture: Marks and Spencer

    Prop this side table up by your sofa, add a small vase, a candle and a coaster and you’ve created your new mid-morning coffee spot. It’s also available with black legs instead of silver, too. 

    Shop hairpin leg side table at Marks and Spencer, £129

    BUY NOW

  • Made bedside table

    Made bedside table
    Best hairpin furniture: Made

    To give your bedroom a hint of colour, opt for this set of draws in a berry shade. Not your colour? This particular style is also available in 10 different hues with either gold, rose gold or silver hairpin legs. 

    Shop Elona bedside table at Made, £129

    BUY NOW

