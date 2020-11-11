If you live in a London rental or you have a smaller home, you’ll know it’s all about finding furniture that utilises your space and doesn’t clutter the areas you have free. Some furniture trends – we’re looking at you, bamboo – of course look great (there’s nothing like a good peacock chair) but can take up a lot of floor space. Sometimes simple tweaks to furniture can make them take up less space, though, and this is exactly what happens with hairpin legs. The slender metal legs are sleek, modern and a lot less clunky than a wooden leg you may find on coffee tables or chairs.

One of the many amazing home accounts to follow is @life_of_isatu and here you can find how to style the hairpin leg bench – prop it at the end of the bed and throw over a cosy blanket. The best part is you also have space underneath to add a wicker basket or your slippers if you like.

Another way to work a piece of hairpin leg furniture into your home is with a console table. These are ideal if you have a slim hallway (like @the.home.affair, above) or an empty space you would like to accessorise without taking up the entire space. If you have your own furniture you would like to transform then hairpin legs are easy to find on their own; there’s even a site dedicated to the metal legs aptly named The Hairpin Leg Co. where you can find every colour, size and shape to fit your pre-loved items. Not keen on a bit of DIY? We’ve found seven of the best hairpin leg furniture pieces to shop below.

You may also like Best bamboo furniture to shop now (and how to style it)

Best hairpin leg furniture

Habitat coffee table Best hairpin furniture: Habitat Ideal for smaller spaces, this sleek coffee table with slimline table top will be the perfect addition to a combined lounge and dining room area. Shop Tyler coffee table at Habitat, £195 BUY NOW

Sign up for our essential edit of what to buy, see, read and do, and also receive our 11-page Ultimate Guide To Making Your Home Feel Bigger. Enter your email address Let's go! By entering my email I agree to Stylist’s Privacy Policy