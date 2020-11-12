20 of the best home gifts for the interior design enthusiast in your life.
The time for Christmas shopping has finally begun and if you’re buying for an interiors magpie then you’re in the right place with our homeware gift guide.
We’ve got it all; from independent brands with social impact at heart to products that have been painstakingly hand-crafted and, of course, limited-edition collaborations between fashion and interior design favourites.
You’ll find cult must-haves like HAY’s colourful candle set alongside just launched pieces like Anissa Kermiche’s salt and pepper shakers which are shaped beautifully like women’s bodies. Whether you’re hoping to snag something that won’t break your purse strings or looking to splash out, we’ve covered all bases.
So, scroll down, start shopping and prepared to be hailed as the best gift-giver ever.
August & Piers Eccentric candle
August & Piers is a newly-launched candle brand which uses personality types as inspiration to create beguiling scents.
They describe the eccentric candle, for example, as a “beautifully bizarre blend” of blood orange and orange blossom, coffee, maple syrup and bourbon. We think it sounds good enough to eat.
Anthropologie cyra soap pump
Get that five-star hotel look in an instant with this ornate soap pump.
It has been artfully engraved to create a vintage feel.
HAY sowden toaster
Update a loved one’s kitchen counter top with this retro-look toaster.
We love the Seventies colour palette and that it turns something traditionally practical into a design feature.
ONUA Dutch wax coasters
With an exclusive The Drop by Stylist price (four for £9, eight for £18), Onua’s Afua coasters are a surefire way to add culture to any table.
Each coaster boasts a vibrant cut of African Dutch wax enclosed in a circular acrylic house.
We Are Nomads yellow dipped vase
This tactile vase is not only beautiful to look at but it comes with a story.
Tamegroute pottery is unique to the village of Tamegroute in the south of Morocco, which is where this piece was handcrafted.
It bears the traditional aesthetic of being ‘half-dipped’ but strays from the typical colour scheme of green for a pastel pink instead.
Shop Moroccan tamegroute yellow dipped vase at We Are Nomads, £70
Anissa Kermiche
Last year we all became obsessed with Anissa Kermiche’s range of vases which captured the beauty of the female form.
Now, she’s treating us with her Tit for Tat salt and pepper shakers and, honestly, a dining table has never looked so good.
Shop Tit for Tat salt and pepper shakers at Anissa Kermiche, £65
Mustard Made The Midi
Mustard Made’s range of colourful lockers have become every millennial’s go-to storage solution.
The new collection is hued the colour of the moment in a pale, sage green and we’ve never wanted one more.
HAY twist candle set of six
HAY is the Scandi brand that can do no wrong and its set of six twisted candles couldn’t be more on-trend.
They make the perfect gift thanks to being pretty and practical.
Lime Lace leopard print doormat
Leopard print is the interiors trend that just keeps giving and Lime Lace’s grey doormat is both rather lovely and ultra functional.
Made from sturdy coir, it’s suitable for both indoor and sheltered outdoor use.
Ceraudo dolce dots cushion
Browsing Ceraudo’s range of furniture and homeware is like being a child in a sweet shop; partly for their candy-wrapper colours and, of course, because we want them all.
Indeed, the dolce dots cushion in roulade is named after a sweet and sticky, much-loved pudding.
Anna + Nina starry glass candle holder
This celestial-themed candle holder is as magical as it looks on Dutch brand Anna + Nina’s website.
Its dramatic shape, attention to detail and shining gold stars come together to create an on-trend home accessory perfect for the season.
MAITE GARCÍA kimbie throw
The Kimbie Throw was designed by Uruguayan artist Maite García.
We think it’s far too beautiful to be slumped over a sofa arm, though. Show it off proudly and rework as a wall hanging.
Lisou x Summerill & Bishop hand-painted tablecloth
Lisou is the cult fashion brand known for zingy colour palettes and joyfully girlish designs.
Here, it has joined forces with luxury homeware brand and tableware specialists Summerill & Bishop.
Each one is made to order and carefully hand-painted to create a piece which is unique.
Shop Lisou x Summerill & Bishop hand-painted tablecloth at Summerill & Bishop, £695
Peg & Board 100 pegboard
Simple, modern and flexible, Peg & Board are an independent brand that knows exactly what we need for our WFH spaces.
This pegboard is a fully customisable storage solution to suit all your needs with shelves and pegs that can be reconfigured to suit you, plus it’s magnetic
Shop 100 pegboard in blush by Peg and Board at The Drop, £160
Interior Hysteria ecru pleated lamp
If the pleated homeware trend has captured your attention as much as ours, you’ll no doubt be fawning over this ecru beauty.
This retro-style lamp has been made in Denmark with a wooden base and fabric, pleated shade.
Fairholme for KITRI taper candles
Fashion favourite KITRI has teamed up with lockdown-born independent candle brand Fairholme to create a gorgeous range of candles which are a must-have for any style addict.
The set of four long, taper candles come in colours to complement KITRI’s new collection including a festive red and green mix, alongside a flat navy and rich pink.
Bell Hutley stargazer placemat
Tablescaping is everywhere this season as we take the time to sit down with people we love and appreciate the good things in life.
With this in mind, you need to discover the work of Bell Hutley – a UK-based illustrator and designer who’s inspired by the natural world in all its forms.
This Stargazer placemat looks both romantic and dynamic as a centrepiece on tables surrounded by greenery and good food; perfect for the winter months ahead.
Paboy Bojang cushion covers
Paboy Bojang is an entrepreneurial creative who sells his sweet wrapper hued cushions through Instagram, inviting followers to direct message him to order.
Bojang’s style is right on the pulse of what’s on-trend right now, featuring glorious colour combinations and finishes such as pom-poms, frills or fringing.
His cushion covers are loved by everyone from Matilda Goad to Lucy Williams – essentially every woman we follow on Instagram whose decor we’re dying to recreate.
La Basketry Gina storage bowl
La Basketry works with women from a small village in Senegal, near where the founders family hails from, to create stylish, woven homewares that also benefit the community with financial independence.
Lilac is one of this season’s biggest colours, making this storage bowl a must-buy.
Ceramic lamp
This medium-sized lamp features an antique-effect ceramic base and a conical linen shade, ticking off two of the interior design world’s biggest trends right now.
