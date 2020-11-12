Best homeware Christmas gift ideas for the interiors enthusiasts in your life

Posted by for Homeware

20 of the best home gifts for the interior design enthusiast in your life.

The time for Christmas shopping has finally begun and if you’re buying for an interiors magpie then you’re in the right place with our homeware gift guide. 

We’ve got it all; from independent brands with social impact at heart to products that have been painstakingly hand-crafted and, of course, limited-edition collaborations between fashion and interior design favourites. 

You’ll find cult must-haves like HAY’s colourful candle set alongside just launched pieces like Anissa Kermiche’s salt and pepper shakers which are shaped beautifully like women’s bodies. Whether you’re hoping to snag something that won’t break your purse strings or looking to splash out, we’ve covered all bases. 

So, scroll down, start shopping and prepared to be hailed as the best gift-giver ever.

  • August & Piers Eccentric candle

    August & Piers is a newly-launched candle brand which uses personality types as inspiration to create beguiling scents. 

    They describe the eccentric candle, for example, as a “beautifully bizarre blend” of blood orange and orange blossom, coffee, maple syrup and bourbon. We think it sounds good enough to eat.

    Shop eccentric candle at August & Piers, £59

    

  • Anthropologie cyra soap pump

    Get that five-star hotel look in an instant with this ornate soap pump.

    It has been artfully engraved to create a vintage feel.

    Shop cyra soap pump at Anthropologie, £28

    

  • HAY sowden toaster

    Update a loved one’s kitchen counter top with this retro-look toaster.

    We love the Seventies colour palette and that it turns something traditionally practical into a design feature.

    Shop sowden toaster by HAY at Selfridges, £85

    

  • ONUA Dutch wax coasters

    With an exclusive The Drop by Stylist price (four for £9, eight for £18), Onua’s Afua coasters are a surefire way to add culture to any table. 

    Each coaster boasts a vibrant cut of African Dutch wax enclosed in a circular acrylic house.

    Shop Dutch wax coasters by ONUA at The Drop, £9

    

  • We Are Nomads yellow dipped vase

    This tactile vase is not only beautiful to look at but it comes with a story.

    Tamegroute pottery is unique to the village of Tamegroute in the south of Morocco, which is where this piece was handcrafted. 

    It bears the traditional aesthetic of being ‘half-dipped’ but strays from the typical colour scheme of green for a pastel pink instead. 

    Shop Moroccan tamegroute yellow dipped vase at We Are Nomads, £70

    

  • Fairholme for KITRI taper candles

    Fashion favourite KITRI has teamed up with lockdown-born independent candle brand Fairholme to create a gorgeous range of candles which are a must-have for any style addict. 

    The set of four long, taper candles come in colours to complement KITRI’s new collection including a festive red and green mix, alongside a flat navy and rich pink.

    Shop Fairholme for KITRI taper candles at KITRI, £17

    

  • Bell Hutley stargazer placemat

    Tablescaping is everywhere this season as we take the time to sit down with people we love and appreciate the good things in life. 

    With this in mind, you need to discover the work of Bell Hutley – a UK-based illustrator and designer who’s inspired by the natural world in all its forms. 

    This Stargazer placemat looks both romantic and dynamic as a centrepiece on tables surrounded by greenery and good food; perfect for the winter months ahead.

    Shop stargazer placemat by Bell Hutley at The Drop, £25

    

  • Paboy Bojang cushion covers

    Paboy Bojang is an entrepreneurial creative who sells his sweet wrapper hued cushions through Instagram, inviting followers to direct message him to order.

    Bojang’s style is right on the pulse of what’s on-trend right now, featuring glorious colour combinations and finishes such as pom-poms, frills or fringing.

    His cushion covers are loved by everyone from Matilda Goad to Lucy Williams – essentially every woman we follow on Instagram whose decor we’re dying to recreate.

    Shop cushion covers at Paboy Bojang, from £63

    

  • La Basketry Gina storage bowl

    La Basketry works with women from a small village in Senegal, near where the founders family hails from, to create stylish, woven homewares that also benefit the community with financial independence. 

    Lilac is one of this season’s biggest colours, making this storage bowl a must-buy.

    Shop Gina storage bowl at La Basketry, £32

    

  • Ceramic lamp

    This medium-sized lamp features an antique-effect ceramic base and a conical linen shade, ticking off two of the interior design world’s biggest trends right now.

    Shop ceramic lamp at Zara Home, £49.99

    

Images: courtesy of brands 



