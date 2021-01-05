January is the perfect time for decluttering and there’s plenty on TV that’s inspiring us to have a good ol’ fashioned clear out.
Whether or not you subscribe to the ‘New Year New You’ mantra, January is the perfect time to get organised – especially right now.
Not only does this time of year lend itself to a fresh start after shrugging off the excessiveness of Christmas, but with the pandemic keeping us inside it’s also an apt time to make sure our spaces are serving us as well as they could be.
Plus, with Netflix’s new show The Minimalists: Less Is Now captivating everyone’s attention, we’ve got that jolt of motivation to get sorted and streamlined.
To aid you in your January de-cluttering mission, we’ve picked out some great storage solutions which are designed to make the most of small spaces and keep areas clear and tidy. Below you’ll find everything from toiletries organisers and make-up boxes to bathroom racks and leaning shelves.
Habitat Jessie leaning bookcase
If you’re short on floor space you can still stack your storage up high with a leaning piece of furniture, like this one from Habitat.
Its slanted shape means it can fit into smaller spaces, alongside other pieces of furniture or be positioned into slightly awkward spots.
John Lewis & Partners storage box
Rimmed with bamboo to keep its shape, this fabric storage box has plenty of sections to keep all the things that clutter bedside tables neat and tidy.
10FT custard cream flip drawer
10FT is the place to go for make-up and skincare organisers which will make doing your beauty routine quicker, easier and more enjoyable.
There’s a selection of organisers in 10FT’s range, but we like the pastel hues of the custard cream flip drawer which features a top platform to show off your favourite products and a drawer underneath for more storage.
Hay colour crate
Hay’s pastel crates are a storage staple and look great on their own or stacked up into a rainbow of colours.
This is the ideal solution to bits and bobs sitting around, like magazines, blankets, books or whatever you need to tidy away.
Urban Outfitters Devon over-the-door shelf
You don’t even need to own a hammer to get this nifty organiser up and running, simply pop it over your door and – voila – you’ve got extra storage.
As well as five hooks there’s also shelf space for any lotions and potions.
H&M Home storage basket
This minimalistic basket is a great storage solution as it can slip into your home’s decor undetected, blending into the background.
Fill it up and then slot inside a cabinet, under the sofa or on top of a cupboard.
Muji acrylic box
It may not be the prettiest storage solution you’ve ever seen, but Muji knows what’s up when it comes to practicality.
This stackable versatile box has five pull out drawers that can be used to store make-up, stationery, haberdashery items or jewellery. It’s clear so that you can see everything that you need straight away.
Oliver Bonas standing storage rack
A standing rack is great for utilising space as its slim frame can fit into the corner of a room and the multiple baskets mean more storage bang for your buck.
This piece is ideal for use in the bathroom as the wire rack baskets won’t be damaged by moisture in the air.
Images: courtesy of brands
Megan Murray
Megan Murray is a digital journalist for stylist.co.uk, who enjoys writing about London happenings, beautiful places, delicious morsels and generally spreading sparkle wherever she can.