Whether or not you subscribe to the ‘New Year New You’ mantra, January is the perfect time to get organised – especially right now.

Not only does this time of year lend itself to a fresh start after shrugging off the excessiveness of Christmas, but with the pandemic keeping us inside it’s also an apt time to make sure our spaces are serving us as well as they could be.

Plus, with Netflix’s new show The Minimalists: Less Is Now captivating everyone’s attention, we’ve got that jolt of motivation to get sorted and streamlined.