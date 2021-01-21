We’ve long admired Kate Watson-Smyth’s on-point interior design skills, and her book Mad About The House is a staple on our coffee tables. So, it’s with bated breath that we have awaited the launch of a new platform from Watson-Smyth, Design Storey, which is a website filled with recommendations on the best homeware buys of the season.

Just as you might reach out to a particularly stylish and in-the-know friend about which coffee table to buy, here Watson-Smyth has created an edit for each room of the house, covering a plethora of big and small brands doing brilliant things in the decor department.

Essentially it means no more scrolling through endless pages on a trillion different homeware sites. Go to Design Storey and you’ll see the best of the bunch instantly.