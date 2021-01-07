Not only is winter here, but we’re strapping ourselves in for what is predicted to be a very chilly next few weeks.

With many of us working from home all day or at least spending most of our time indoors, we’ve been thinking of ways to keep the heating bill costs down and stay as warm as possible.

So, what about investing in a stylish and snuggly hot water bottle? It’s a no-brainer. Sit with it on the sofa, pop it into bed before you’re ready to turn the lights out or even keep one in your pyjama drawer to ensure your nightwear is toasty when you put it on.

From quirky designs from independent brands, high quality 100% wool options that are soft to the touch and luxurious cashmere offerings from favourites like Matches Fashion, we think you’re about to find the hot water bottle of your dreams.