Keep cosy with our hot water bottle edit.
Not only is winter here, but we’re strapping ourselves in for what is predicted to be a very chilly next few weeks.
With many of us working from home all day or at least spending most of our time indoors, we’ve been thinking of ways to keep the heating bill costs down and stay as warm as possible.
So, what about investing in a stylish and snuggly hot water bottle? It’s a no-brainer. Sit with it on the sofa, pop it into bed before you’re ready to turn the lights out or even keep one in your pyjama drawer to ensure your nightwear is toasty when you put it on.
From quirky designs from independent brands, high quality 100% wool options that are soft to the touch and luxurious cashmere offerings from favourites like Matches Fashion, we think you’re about to find the hot water bottle of your dreams.
Life of Riley alpine hot water bottle cover and socks
There are some places which actually suit this cold weather, like the snow-topped mountains of Morzine and Val d’Isere.
This cute hot water bottle is inspired by the alps, so while you may be sitting on your sofa feeling chilly, you can dream of skiing holidays in the future.
Shop alpine hot water bottle cover and socks at Life of Riley, £55 (was £69)
Blue Badge Co mini hot water bottle
The Blue Badge Co handmakes designs like this William Morris hot water bottle in-house in its Bristol studio.
As well as being a purveyor of charming gifts and homeware, this company is dedicated to providing inclusive opportunities and ensures that over 40% of the team is either disabled or a primary caregiver.
Shop William Morris mini hot water bottle at Blue Badge Co, £20
Yogamatters hand-knitted hot water bottle
This honeycomb knit hot water bottle cover is made from 100% organic cotton yarn and has been handmade “with love”.
It is the epitome of snuggly and sure to keep you warm through a chilly winter.
Shop organic cotton hand-knitted hot water bottle at Yogamatters, £18.75 (was £25)
Anthropologie velvet hot water bottle
This sumptuous hot water bottle isn’t just for comfort, it looks pretty too.
It’s crafted from plush velvet and topped with a bow for a stylish take.
Shop velvet hot water bottle at Anthropologie, £25 (was £36)
Sophie Allport space hot water bottle
If hot water bottles are your thing, Sophie Allport has a fantastic selection of creative and imaginative designs.
Our favourite is this space-themed one which is so beautiful, it feels like just looking at it could transport you to another world.
Johnstons of Elgin cashmere hot water bottle set
If you’re looking for luxury, this light grey 100% cashmere hot water bottle and socks set is bound to keep you warm.
It also comes in a neutral beige and inky black.
Shop Johnstons of Elgin cashmere hot water bottle set at Matches Fashion, £180
Catherine Tough cat mini hot water bottle
This playful design makes the most of the colour clash trend with a peachy pink base and clementine cat print, set next to a spearmint green neck.
It’s made from 100% lambswool for natural insulation and is gently felted for extra softness and durability.
Natures Collection sheepskin hot water bottle
This 100% sheepskin water bottle has a shaggy aesthetic which would add depth positioned on a bed or sofa next to textured cushions.
It is made in Denmark with shorthaired sheepskin with short robust curls and has a two-litre capacity.
Shop Natures Collection sheepskin hot water bottle at Goodhood, £49
Oliver Bonas teddy stars hot water bottle
This soft teddy cover is all the better for snuggling up to, while the golden celestial pattern gets major style points.
Images: courtesy of brands
Megan Murray
Megan Murray is a digital journalist for stylist.co.uk, who enjoys writing about London happenings, beautiful places, delicious morsels and generally spreading sparkle wherever she can.