Stuck for housewarming gift ideas? Our edit has everything from the Instagram-approved wine everyone’s drinking, the house plant to make their new pad a home and even naturally dyed linens for tablescaping.
Is it just us, or is everyone moving house right now?
The pandemic has affected the way we all interact with our living spaces and so the last year has sparked a wave of movement, with some people heading out of the city, while others look for a place to really make their own.
This has meant that everyone and their dog is talking about finding somewhere new and, therefore, a lot of housewarmings are coming your way. Once we’re allowed to socialise inside again, of course.
For those occasions, here is a long list of cool, useful and affordable housewarming gift ideas that, we think, literally any friend will like. From a flower subscription to fill their new house with blooms to chocolate-inspired tea and home accessories from chic Scandinavian brands, this edit has got you covered.
Beards and Daisies
If you’re ever in doubt of what to get a pal who has just moved into a new pad, you really can’t go wrong with a house plant.
Beards and Daisies is a great place to get leafy friends with a large selection, lots of tips on how to keep your new purchase happy and healthy and delivery straight to your door.
Shop musa dwarf cavendish banana plant at Beards and Daisies, £42.99
Hibana Black Lines Espresso Martini art print
If you’re looking for a print to give as a house warming gift, this one from Black Lines is spot on.
The earthy colour palette will slip neatly into any decor, while the playful design is sure to go down a treat. After all, who doesn’t like espresso martinis?
Lazy Oaf large big print throw blanket
Lazy Oaf’s new homeware drop is full of fun and slightly silly styles that would cause anyone to crack a smile.
This woven blanket is made from 100% cotton and has been spun in North Carolina.
Clod & Pebble stoneware jug
Designed and made by Christopher Viviani in his studio in Scotland, his hand-thrown technique adds an artisanal effect to every jug he makes.
This piece could be used as a milk jug, as a gravy pourer alongside a homemade Sunday roast or a textured vase.
Shop Clod & Pebble stoneware jug from Such and Such at The Drop, £16
Crisp Sheets
Lara Ourtane dreamed up Crisp Sheets when decorating her own home and struggling to find bedding that looked the part, felt comfortable and was also affordable.
Crisp Sheets’ range of bedding, towels and furniture comes in the dreamiest pastel shades – the kind any friend would be grateful to receive.
Shop Purity Yuzu Sorbet duvet cover set at Crisp Sheets, from £65
Made Supermundane doormat
What says welcome to your new home like a welcome mat, especially when it’s as cool as this?
Courtesy of Made’s collaboration with artist Supermundane, this colourful creation is the kind of thing a friend might not think to buy for themselves after just moving, but they’ll be glad that someone else did.
The Bloom Bunch Flower Subscription
Lavender and Rose is a small, Scottish online florist run by twin sisters Rosie and Jess. While the pair do weddings, events and postable dried flowers, they recently set up a flower subscription service, too.
The Bloom Bunch is a flower subscription with a difference as the pair only use wedding-grade flowers so you can be sure you’re getting the good stuff. Plus, they love flower trends as much as you do and don’t pad out bunches with filler foliage.
Instead, expect coral peonies, bright orange Californian poppies (pictured above) and frilly ranunculus. Essentially, all the best flowers to take photos of.
Shop The Bloom Bunch flower subscription at Lavender and Rose, £45
Amie wine gift set
Amie is the Instagram-approved wine brand that’s both easy drinking and easy on the eye, too.
This gift set case shows off Amie’s full collection which currently spans red, white and rosé. All three bottles are delicious and come with the brand’s signature illustrated label, making them too beautiful to throw away.
Att Pynta Troy stoneware vase
Just a quick browse through Att Pynta’s online offering confirms that this Scandi-meets-British brand has great taste.
This stoneware vase would look great filled with dried grasses or positioned on a shelving unit among other decorative items.
Light Box Candles subscription
Lighting a candle is the easiest way to create warmth, atmosphere and cosiness in a room. All the things that make a place feel like home.
Light Box Candles is a stylishly presented monthly subscription service which showcases a small, eco-friendly candle business from the UK every month. Recipients will receive a natural candle, box of matches and meet the maker card and learn about a new independent brand.
Osime Home Ima cushion cover
Help your friend get their new place looking amazing by surprising them with a beautiful new cushion.
This Osime Home piece has been hand dyed in Nigeria to create this truly unique pattern, which will bring a splash of life and colour to any living room.
Simply Noir Coco Tea
Tea that tastes like chocolate – surely it’s too good to be true? Well, not according to the Daughters of Botany, who have developed a blend using organic Peruvian cocoa husks with Nigerian hibiscus petals and citrus.
Take this unusual brew with you when you first see a friend’s new place as a sweet contribution to your visit.
From P to You personalised teacup
Perfect for that first cup of tea in the morning, independent brand From P To You makes chic personalised tea-cups.
Have a special message engraved for a friend as thoughtful a housewarming gift.
Ved Cooks napkin
Tablescaping has been one of the biggest trends over the last year, proving that no table is complete without a set of carefully crafted, aesthically pleasing napkins.
Ved Cooks is a Stylist favourite. Each napkin is handmade and naturally dyed on Irish linen, for an overall finish which is high quality and beautiful.
