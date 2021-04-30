Is it just us, or is everyone moving house right now?

The pandemic has affected the way we all interact with our living spaces and so the last year has sparked a wave of movement, with some people heading out of the city, while others look for a place to really make their own.

This has meant that everyone and their dog is talking about finding somewhere new and, therefore, a lot of housewarmings are coming your way. Once we’re allowed to socialise inside again, of course.

For those occasions, here is a long list of cool, useful and affordable housewarming gift ideas that, we think, literally any friend will like. From a flower subscription to fill their new house with blooms to chocolate-inspired tea and home accessories from chic Scandinavian brands, this edit has got you covered.