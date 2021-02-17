Best independent stationery brands to shop notebooks, greeting cards and more

These charming small stationery brands are independently run and brimming with beautiful designs for all of your greeting cards, gift wrap and notebook needs.

The beauty behind independent stationery brands is that each one has a creative person with a story to tell hidden behind it. 

Whether you’re looking for your next notebook with satisfyingly clean pages ready to be filled with your hopes and dreams, a thoughtful card for a friend going through a difficult time or some brightly coloured gift wrap, these brilliant stationery brands have got it all. 

From watercolour specialists creating monthly subscription boxes to illustrated card designs created using a vintage printing press, these paper goods are certainly something special. So, get ready to meet some of your future favourite brands who we think you’ll fall in love with for a long time to come. 

  • Dorcas Creates Angelique notebook

    Pink and orange notebook showing woman with long hair
    Best independent stationery brands: Dorcas Creates Angelique notebook

    Illustrator Dorcas covers notebooks, cards, prints and apparel with her charismatic, bold designs.

    She is inspired by the style and beauty of Black women and she incorporates patterns and bright colours from her Nigerian heritage into her work, too.

    Shop Angelique notebook at Dorcas Creates, £8

  • Lethally Her diary and note book combo

    Pink set of notebooks aimed at female creatives
    Best independent stationery brands: Leathally Her's planner bundle

    Lethally Her has a curated selection of notebooks designed to empower female creatives who may have hectic schedules juggling multiple projects and side hustles. 

    The brand is founded by Renee and Michelle whose talents span the creative industries from fashion to content creation and are both passionate about helping women to achieve their “highest level of badassery”.

    Shop diary and notebook combo at Lethally Her, £38

  • Wanderlust Paper Co Blue Nudes weekly planner

    White and blue female nudes illustrated notebook
    Best independent stationery brands: Wanderlust Paper Co

    Wanderlust Paper Co is a one-woman operation run out of a small studio by the seaside in Hove. 

    Everything is printed by hand using a vintage printing press, giving each product a high quality, textured feel.

    Shop Blue Nudes weekly planner at Wanderlust Paper Co, £19.95

  • Katie Leamon's heirloom wild aster and floral garden gift wrap

    Floral gift wrap from luxury stationery brand Katie Leamon
    Best independent stationery brands: Katie Leamon's luxury gift wrap

    Katie Leamon’s luxurious, whimsical aesthetic spans notebooks, cards and ribbons, as well as gifts, scissors and ceramics. 

    Expect a soft colour palette, high-quality paper and enchanting patterns.

    Shop heirloom wild aster and floral garden gift wrap at Katie Leamon, from £6

  • Pearl Ivy Around The Sun birthday card

    Yellow card with cartoon Solange
    Best independent stationery brands: Pearl Ivy Solange card

    Pearl Ivy is a London-based designer who draws on popular culture and celebrity figures to create fun, colourful designs. 

    Inspired by artists Andy Warhol and Roy Lichtenstein, she gives a modern take on the pop art movement.

    Shop Touch birthday card at Pearl Ivy, £3.99

  • Nicely Done stationery gift box

    Pastel stationery gift box with cards and notebooks
    Best independent stationery brands: Nicely Done

    Nicely Done is a real treat for stationery lovers, bringing together some of the industry’s loveliest small brands in a curated gift box. 

    Send either the small or large gift box as a present, or buy cards separately as and when you like. 

    Shop stationery gift box at Nicely Done, £30

  • Kitsch Noir

    Lilac card with two women clinking glasses
    Best independent stationery brands: Kitsch Noir's Gwarn card

    Cherelle, the founder of Kitsch Noir, describes her brand’s mission as representing the love, joy and humour within the Black British experience.

    She does this with witty, joyful designs across a selection of notebooks, cards, diaries and prints.

    Shop Gwarn! card at Kitsch Noir, £3.20

  • Chloe Hall Illstration Love You Wreath greeting card

    White card with hearts and flowers
    Best independent stationery brands: Chloe Hall Illustration's Love You wreath card

    If blousy blooms and rich hues in a watercolour style are your thing, you’ll love Chloe Hall Illustration. 

    This A6 card comes with a 100% recycled kraft envelope and is biodegradable. 

    Shop Love You Wreath greeting card at Chloe Hall Illustration, £2.50

  • Wildflower Illustration Co stickers

    Wildflower Illustration Co botanical stickers
    Best independent stationery brands: Wildflower Illustration Co

    Rebecca and Karl run this charming small business in the heart of the Cotswolds, designing stationery, wedding invitations and a paper goods subscription club. 

    The brand’s name hints towards its signature style of delicate flowers and botanics with lots of references to nature. 

    Shop stickers at Wildflower Illustration Co, from £3.50

  • The Copper Fruit pink hearts wrapping paper

    Pink gift wrap with hearts on
    Best independent stationery brands: The Copper Fruit heart wrapping paper

    This beautiful hearts wrapping paper is designed in-house by The Copper Fruit’s founder, who attributes Africa as its inspiration.

    It’s a gorgeous option to wrap a Mother’s Day or birthday present in, making gift giving even more enjoyable.

    Shop pink hearts wrapping paper by The Copper Fruit at Etsy, £2.20

  • Martha Brook desk pad

    Blue 'to do' desk pad
    Best independent stationery brands: Martha Brook

    Martha Brook is a master of personalised stationery, with lots of monogrammed, leather notebooks within the collection online. 

    But we particularly like the brand’s selection of desk accessories, like this to-do pad, which will brighten your WFH office (no mater how make-shift).

    Shop desk pad at Martha Brook, £6

  • The Hidden Pearl Studio gratitude journal

    White and purple handpainted gratitude journal
    Best independent stationary brands: Hidden Pearl Studio gratitude journal

    As well as thoughtfully written cards, The Hidden Pearl Studio has a gorgeous selection of notebooks and gratitude journals, designed to help you reflect on what you have every day.

    This one has a limited edition hand painted-effect design which will earn it pride of place on your bedside table.

    Shop handpainted gratitude journal at The Hidden Pearl Studio, £15

