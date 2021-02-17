These charming small stationery brands are independently run and brimming with beautiful designs for all of your greeting cards, gift wrap and notebook needs.
The beauty behind independent stationery brands is that each one has a creative person with a story to tell hidden behind it.
Whether you’re looking for your next notebook with satisfyingly clean pages ready to be filled with your hopes and dreams, a thoughtful card for a friend going through a difficult time or some brightly coloured gift wrap, these brilliant stationery brands have got it all.
From watercolour specialists creating monthly subscription boxes to illustrated card designs created using a vintage printing press, these paper goods are certainly something special. So, get ready to meet some of your future favourite brands who we think you’ll fall in love with for a long time to come.
Dorcas Creates Angelique notebook
Illustrator Dorcas covers notebooks, cards, prints and apparel with her charismatic, bold designs.
She is inspired by the style and beauty of Black women and she incorporates patterns and bright colours from her Nigerian heritage into her work, too.
Lethally Her diary and note book combo
Lethally Her has a curated selection of notebooks designed to empower female creatives who may have hectic schedules juggling multiple projects and side hustles.
The brand is founded by Renee and Michelle whose talents span the creative industries from fashion to content creation and are both passionate about helping women to achieve their “highest level of badassery”.
Wanderlust Paper Co Blue Nudes weekly planner
Wanderlust Paper Co is a one-woman operation run out of a small studio by the seaside in Hove.
Everything is printed by hand using a vintage printing press, giving each product a high quality, textured feel.
Shop Blue Nudes weekly planner at Wanderlust Paper Co, £19.95
Katie Leamon's heirloom wild aster and floral garden gift wrap
Katie Leamon’s luxurious, whimsical aesthetic spans notebooks, cards and ribbons, as well as gifts, scissors and ceramics.
Expect a soft colour palette, high-quality paper and enchanting patterns.
Shop heirloom wild aster and floral garden gift wrap at Katie Leamon, from £6
Pearl Ivy Around The Sun birthday card
Pearl Ivy is a London-based designer who draws on popular culture and celebrity figures to create fun, colourful designs.
Inspired by artists Andy Warhol and Roy Lichtenstein, she gives a modern take on the pop art movement.
Nicely Done stationery gift box
Nicely Done is a real treat for stationery lovers, bringing together some of the industry’s loveliest small brands in a curated gift box.
Send either the small or large gift box as a present, or buy cards separately as and when you like.
Kitsch Noir
Cherelle, the founder of Kitsch Noir, describes her brand’s mission as representing the love, joy and humour within the Black British experience.
She does this with witty, joyful designs across a selection of notebooks, cards, diaries and prints.
Chloe Hall Illstration Love You Wreath greeting card
If blousy blooms and rich hues in a watercolour style are your thing, you’ll love Chloe Hall Illustration.
This A6 card comes with a 100% recycled kraft envelope and is biodegradable.
Shop Love You Wreath greeting card at Chloe Hall Illustration, £2.50
Wildflower Illustration Co stickers
Rebecca and Karl run this charming small business in the heart of the Cotswolds, designing stationery, wedding invitations and a paper goods subscription club.
The brand’s name hints towards its signature style of delicate flowers and botanics with lots of references to nature.
The Copper Fruit pink hearts wrapping paper
This beautiful hearts wrapping paper is designed in-house by The Copper Fruit’s founder, who attributes Africa as its inspiration.
It’s a gorgeous option to wrap a Mother’s Day or birthday present in, making gift giving even more enjoyable.
Shop pink hearts wrapping paper by The Copper Fruit at Etsy, £2.20
Martha Brook desk pad
Martha Brook is a master of personalised stationery, with lots of monogrammed, leather notebooks within the collection online.
But we particularly like the brand’s selection of desk accessories, like this to-do pad, which will brighten your WFH office (no mater how make-shift).
The Hidden Pearl Studio gratitude journal
As well as thoughtfully written cards, The Hidden Pearl Studio has a gorgeous selection of notebooks and gratitude journals, designed to help you reflect on what you have every day.
This one has a limited edition hand painted-effect design which will earn it pride of place on your bedside table.
Shop handpainted gratitude journal at The Hidden Pearl Studio, £15
Images: courtesy of brands
Topics
Megan Murray
Megan Murray is a digital journalist for stylist.co.uk, who enjoys writing about London happenings, beautiful places, delicious morsels and generally spreading sparkle wherever she can.