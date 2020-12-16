Light up your home with these multi-wick candles that look (and smell) amazing

If you love having lots of candles lit at once then you’re going to be a big fan of the all-in-one multi-wick style. 

Burning the candle at both ends had taken on a whole new meaning thanks to these multi-wick candles. If you usually have to run around the house lighting all your favourite candles, save the energy and stick to these styles that have lots of wicks in one candle holder. Not only do they look chic, the addition of more wicks also means you’ll be able to spread the scent quicker. Whether you go for a double, triple or even up to 24 wicks, it’ll be similar to lighting a birthday cake having to make sure none of them blow out. 

Not only do they look amazing all year round, these compact candles are ideal as a centrepiece for the Christmas table to sit among your pigs in blankets and roasted parsnips. 

You have to use these styles slightly differently to your usual single wick candle, though. According to Torc Candles, the multi-wick styles need a longer time to burn because of the wider diameter. Light them for 4-6 hours or until the wax pool has melted fully to the edge so it’ll then cool evenly and you won’t waste wax. If your candle does start to dip in the middle once it’s been lit, you’re in luck as we’ve already created a guide on how to fix a tunneled candle. 

Now you know all about these dreamy candles, it’s time to see our edit of the most stylish iterations from some of our favourite brands. 

Best multi-wick candles

