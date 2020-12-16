Burning the candle at both ends had taken on a whole new meaning thanks to these multi-wick candles. If you usually have to run around the house lighting all your favourite candles, save the energy and stick to these styles that have lots of wicks in one candle holder. Not only do they look chic, the addition of more wicks also means you’ll be able to spread the scent quicker. Whether you go for a double, triple or even up to 24 wicks, it’ll be similar to lighting a birthday cake having to make sure none of them blow out.

Not only do they look amazing all year round, these compact candles are ideal as a centrepiece for the Christmas table to sit among your pigs in blankets and roasted parsnips.