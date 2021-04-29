Make sitting down a luxe experience with a pretty padded seat cushion.
We’ve done a hell of a lot of sitting over the last year, but have we really and truly done it in style? If you’re lacking on the seat cushion front, then most probably not.
For there’s a chair and then there’s a seat-cushion-clad chair, and there’s a difference between the two. Perhaps you’ve got wooden kitchen chairs that you suspect are the source of your newfound back pain, or maybe you’ve copped yourself a set of garden chairs that feel about as comfortable as sitting on a bed of needles; whatever your seating scenario, a seat cushion is the answer.
But make no mistake: these aren’t just any cushions for your chairs, these are possibly the prettiest bottom-warmers on the market. Handily, many of them boast ties at their base as well, meaning they won’t go flying every time you move. And some are just there to aesthetically please you and your guests.
Regardless of what you seek from yours, just remember to throw them in with your weekly washing to keep them in tip-top condition and store outdoor seat cushions in dry conditions when they’re not being used to cushion cold bottoms. Happy sitting!
Anthropologie Azur striped indoor/outdoor seat cushion
A padded and azure-blue take on the seat cushion is this picture-perfect padded offering which comes courtesy of Anthropologie.
Shop Anthropologie Azur striped indoor/outdoor seat cushion, £32
John Lewis & Partners green seat pad
It’s unsurprising that these zingy green and beige seat cushions are one of John Lewis & Partners’ bestsellers; they’re affordable, aesthetically pleasing and machine washable. What more could you want?
Matalan 2-pack stripe outdoor seat cushions
With an extra fluffy filling, these beige and yellow seat cushions come with ties to attach to your chair. They promise to make your seating arrangement a whole lot comfier.
Round fuchsia boho seat cushion
For a quirkier trend on the seat cushion, opt for this boho-inspired, tasseled and multi-coloured padded offering which doesn’t have ties to attach to your chairs but is very, very cute.
William Morris Kitchen Collection seat pads
Inject a healthy dose of William Morris goodness with this set of four paisley-print seat cushions. A perfect reason to splurge.
County ticking seat pad
A nautical take on the seat cushion comes by way of Walton Shop’s striped red pads, which would complement white appliances perfectly.
Loaf Soft Serve velvet seat cushions
Answer me this: is there really anything better than a velvet cushion upon which to recline? The answer is an unequivocal no. Available in a quintet of pretty colours, Loaf’s Soft Serve seat cushions are too good to be true. Except they’re not!