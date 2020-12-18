The vintage print is making a comeback – try it out on your walls, rugs, throws and cushions for a new spin on a classic.
Prints, prints, prints – we can’t seem to get enough of livening up our homes with patterns. It’s a sure-fire way to create some interest – check prints have been updating jugs, cushions and throws and candy stripes sweet enough to be added to any room in the house have also proved popular. Everyone is looking for ways to add a bit of colour to rooms they may be spending in more time in than usual. Often homeware is inspired by vintage treasures and paisley print is one we’re turning to.
With roots originating in India, the classic teardrop shape found in paisley print is used to create intricate designs that are usually associated with a bohemian style home.
Designer Etro – a brand founded back in the 60s – is known for its love of paisley prints mainly on amazing dresses but they’ve filtered it through to home accessories, too. From plates and cushions to bedlinen and throws, the pretty prints can be found everywhere. As a simple way to add interest to any space, paisley print is making a comeback and we’re welcoming it back with our edit of homeware so good, you’ll end up wanting to wallpaper your walls, swap your usual candle and rethink your scatter cushions in favour of paisley print versions.
Scroll down to shop the best paisley print home accessories that’ll add a modern twist to a classic.
Best modern paisley print homeware
Sanderson wallpaper
Wallpapered walls may be something you associate with more traditional houses can work in the modern home, too. Instead of going all over from floor to ceiling, try decorating a wall cove or a fireplace area as a unique feature wall.
Shop Sanderson cashmere paisley wallpaper at Jane Clayton & Company, £48.95 per roll
Latitude Vive cushion cover
In navy, mustard and fuschia, this round paisley cushion cover will be the dream addition to an armchair. Use it as the centrepiece to scatter cushions of different shapes and it’ll update your seating area in a flash.
Zara Home throw
To keep the vintage appeal, stick to muted colours like this khaki thread blanket from Zara Home. Throw it over the arm of your sofa or lay over your bed to keep you cosy in serious style.
Retreat Home coasters
Trouva is packed full of gems from small independent stores and these cutout coasters are one of them. Put the kettle on, we need to try these out, pronto.
Shop Retreat Home set of four paisley coasters at Trouva, £14
Anthropologie wall art
Investing in a great piece of art can transform a room. This paisley print by artist Ruti Shaashua with golden frame will be the talking point for any guests in the future.
La Redoute duvet cover
To give a luxe feel to any bedroom, add velvet textures. This soft duvet will not only look amazing, it’ll also make you want to hop in bed even earlier every night. Only problem is, it’ll be tricky to leave it in the morning.
Etro candle
Nothing completes a room quite like the scent of a luxury candle. Once you use this style designed by Etro, you’ll want to keep it to use as a pot for your trinkets.
Opening image: La Redoute
All other images: courtesy of brands