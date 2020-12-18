Modern paisley print will give a retro update to all your favourite home accessories

The vintage print is making a comeback – try it out on your walls, rugs, throws and cushions for a new spin on a classic. 

Prints, prints, prints – we can’t seem to get enough of livening up our homes with patterns. It’s a sure-fire way to create some interest – check prints have been updating jugs, cushions and throws and candy stripes sweet enough to be added to any room in the house have also proved popular. Everyone is looking for ways to add a bit of colour to rooms they may be spending in more time in than usual. Often homeware is inspired by vintage treasures and paisley print is one we’re turning to. 

With roots originating in India, the classic teardrop shape found in paisley print is used to create intricate designs that are usually associated with a bohemian style home. 

Designer Etro – a brand founded back in the 60s – is known for its love of paisley prints mainly on amazing dresses but they’ve filtered it through to home accessories, too. From plates and cushions to bedlinen and throws, the pretty prints can be found everywhere. As a simple way to add interest to any space, paisley print is making a comeback and we’re welcoming it back with our edit of homeware so good, you’ll end up wanting to wallpaper your walls, swap your usual candle and rethink your scatter cushions in favour of paisley print versions. 

Scroll down to shop the best paisley print home accessories that’ll add a modern twist to a classic. 

Best modern paisley print homeware

