Prints, prints, prints – we can’t seem to get enough of livening up our homes with patterns. It’s a sure-fire way to create some interest – check prints have been updating jugs, cushions and throws and candy stripes sweet enough to be added to any room in the house have also proved popular. Everyone is looking for ways to add a bit of colour to rooms they may be spending in more time in than usual. Often homeware is inspired by vintage treasures and paisley print is one we’re turning to.

With roots originating in India, the classic teardrop shape found in paisley print is used to create intricate designs that are usually associated with a bohemian style home.