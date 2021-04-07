Some homeware trends – such as rattan and pastel home accessories – make a huge impact as soon as they arrive on the interiors scene. Whereas others subtly creep up without little introduction. Paper lampshades are one of those that have slowly made their way into people’s homes, and have since been springing up on multiple home Instagram accounts.

The lanterns or origami pendant lampshades are made from paper and often have wire to keep them in place. Found at many student homes in the early 00s, you will probably recognise the standard white globe moon style you can find at Ikea.