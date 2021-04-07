Add a hint of Scandi cool to your home with paper lampshades that are stylish and affordable.
Some homeware trends – such as rattan and pastel home accessories – make a huge impact as soon as they arrive on the interiors scene. Whereas others subtly creep up without little introduction. Paper lampshades are one of those that have slowly made their way into people’s homes, and have since been springing up on multiple home Instagram accounts.
The lanterns or origami pendant lampshades are made from paper and often have wire to keep them in place. Found at many student homes in the early 00s, you will probably recognise the standard white globe moon style you can find at Ikea.
Now, though, the paper lampshades have been popping up (quite literally) in a variety of different shapes, sizes, colours and prints. If you want to go for the Scandi style that’s all over Instagram, stick to neutral hues and directional shapes. But if you want to make them more of a statement piece, we’ve found everything from pastel ombre to florals and stripes.
Seeing as you can get some of these styles for less than a meal deal, there’s no surprise paper lampshades are proving a popular way to update interiors right now. Keep scrolling to see our pick of the best ones – you’re bound to find one to suit your home style.
Best paper lampshades
Artisans & Adventurers lampshade
Love a monochrome home? This striped pendant shade is the one for you. The spinning top shape will add interest to neutral walls and ceilings with minimal effort.
Dunelm lampshade
Available in different sizes, this classic white sphere shade is one of the most popular on Pinterest and Instagram. Perfect for an easy update, we recommend this one as a bedroom update.
Nellianna lampshade
In an array of different pastel shades, this origami style lamp even comes with a coloured cord of your choice.
Nappa Dori lampshade
This fun teardrop shade will add interest to any space without being too in your face. Check out Nappa Dori for different shapes and sizes, too.
Habitat lampshade
Turmeric homeware is having a moment right now and this lampshade is the perfect way to try it out. Adding a warm light with a slight orange tint, it’s the affordable way to update your interiors.
Ian Snow lampshade
How cool is this contrasting style? Uplift any room in the house with this Scandi style lampshade. You can also get it in red, orange and pink, too.
Bloomingville lampshade
Pastel homeware fans, rejoice. This ombre paper lampshade from Bloomingville is made to uplift your space. And we approve.
Rex London lampshade
If you love vintage interiors then this punchy floral lampshade is the one for you. Use it as a starting point and pull out all the colours to mix and match your other home accessories to it.
