Paper pendant lampshades will give a Scandi feel to your home – these are the best ones to shop

Posted by for Homeware

Add a hint of Scandi cool to your home with paper lampshades that are stylish and affordable. 

Some homeware trends – such as rattan and pastel home accessories – make a huge impact as soon as they arrive on the interiors scene. Whereas others subtly creep up without little introduction. Paper lampshades are one of those that have slowly made their way into people’s homes, and have since been springing up on multiple home Instagram accounts. 

The lanterns or origami pendant lampshades are made from paper and often have wire to keep them in place. Found at many student homes in the early 00s, you will probably recognise the standard white globe moon style you can find at Ikea. 

You may also like

Sleepy floor lamps are the new homeware item you’ll want to add to your wish lists

Now, though, the paper lampshades have been popping up (quite literally) in a variety of different shapes, sizes, colours and prints. If you want to go for the Scandi style that’s all over Instagram, stick to neutral hues and directional shapes. But if you want to make them more of a statement piece, we’ve found everything from pastel ombre to florals and stripes.

Seeing as you can get some of these styles for less than a meal deal, there’s no surprise paper lampshades are proving a popular way to update interiors right now. Keep scrolling to see our pick of the best ones – you’re bound to find one to suit your home style. 

Best paper lampshades

Sign up for our essential edit of what to buy, see, read and do, and also receive our 11-page Ultimate Guide To Making Your Home Feel Bigger.

By entering my email I agree to Stylist’s Privacy Policy

All images: courtesy of brands

Topics

Share this article

Recommended by Harriet Davey