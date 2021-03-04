From strawberry ice cream to lemon sorbet – pastel bedding is the Instagram trend to try out IRL.
With 114 million posts on Instagram under #interiordesign, it’s clear to see the platform is a go-to when it comes to homeware inspiration. Whether it’s renovation accounts to follow, DIY hacks or home accessories that’ll instantly update your space, there are some interiors trends that are easier to obtain than others. You can imagine our joy, then, when pastel bedding became a thing.
Duvet covers, bed sheets and cushions in soft sugary shades are a springtime favourite, and they’re here to uplift any bedroom, no matter your space or budget.
Pastels are a spring/summer trend when it comes to clothes and homeware this year, so it’s time to try it out IRL with ice cream bedding. Whatever your colour palette preference, we guarantee you’ll find a dreamy shade that’ll suit your home.
The way the Instagram elite are styling pastel bedding is by mixing, matching and clashing different shades all on one bed. So, for example, a butter yellow duvet cover with soft lilac pillows.
If you want the full pastel package and tend to keep your bed linen all the same colour, a lot of brands, including Loom & Last and The Needo, offer bedding bundles with everything you need.
Whatever ice cream shade you pick, we’ve found the best pastel bedding that’ll make breakfast in bed and early nights even more appealing.
Best pastel bedding
Made bedding
In pink, blue or beige, this striped duvet cover set with two pillowcases is available in double, kingsize and super kingsize. This dreamy set-up is just waiting for coffee in bed.
Shop Kelsey stripe duvet cover and two pillowcases at Made, from £79
Zara Home bedding
Available in four shades and six sizes, this washed linen beauty at Zara Home can also fit into a neutral colour palette. Try it out with clashing pink or blue pastel pillow cases.
Loom & Last bedding
If you want to match your sheet and pillow cases to your duvet cover then Loom & Last’s bundles are the go-to. You can get this linen set in single, double, king and super king.
Shop Aegean blue french linen bundle at Loom & Last, from £274
Oyoy bedding
Made from 100% organic cotton, this blush pink duvet cover is as soft in colour as it is to touch. The striped piping around the edges adds a cool Scandi feel.
Tekla bedding
In 18 different (mainly pastel) colour ways, this mallow pink shade is one of the latest additions. The pillowcases for each style are sold separately so you can clash with different sorbet shades.
Wayfair bedding
This lilac hue looks so good with pastel yellow, soft pink or pistachio. Get this duvet cover and play around with different block colours and printed throws and pillows.
H&M Home bedding
This vanilla and mint striped set has a different pattern on each side so it’s basically a two-for-one buy. Well done, H&M Home.
The Needo bedding
If you’re unsure which pastel shades to mix and match, The Needo does the hard work for you. This set with pink sheets and pillow cases with the green duvet is the colour combination guaranteed to liven up your bedroom.
Silentnight bedding
Not just a go to for hotel-quality comfy pillows and squishy duvets, Silentnight has bedding, too. This light, pastel cover will fit in with a minimalist aesthetic.
Shop Silentnight pure cotton duvet cover at Sleepy People, from £32.99
Piglet bedding
The bundle – containing a pink duvet, matching pillow cases and a white fitted sheet – is made from a material that’ll keep you warm in winter and cool in summer. You can also use the personalisation service to get them embroidered with your initials.
Dunelm bedding
If you like crease-free sheets, this non-iron cover in a soft duck egg blue is the one for you. Get it in four different duvet sizes depending on your space.
Dusk bedding
If you just want a touch of pastel, this white bedspread with soft pink detail is a great alternative. Layer neutral scatter cushions to keep it classic.
Loaf bedding
Breakfast is even more tempting when the bedding looks this dreamy. The slightly crushed linen fabric is made to have that lived-in homely feel. Get this style in eight soft shades.
La Redoute bedding
Love a print? La Redoute has got you covered (literally) with this spotted duvet cover. Soft pastel green is also an interiors trend right now.
Marks & Spencer bedding
Prefer adding texture to your room? This waffle style in soft pink is the perfect touch to any bed. Made from sustainably sourced cotton, it’s a winner all round.
Shop pure cotton waffle bedding at Marks & Spencer, from £39.50
Opening image: Made
All images: courtesy of brands