With 114 million posts on Instagram under #interiordesign, it’s clear to see the platform is a go-to when it comes to homeware inspiration. Whether it’s renovation accounts to follow, DIY hacks or home accessories that’ll instantly update your space, there are some interiors trends that are easier to obtain than others. You can imagine our joy, then, when pastel bedding became a thing. Duvet covers, bed sheets and cushions in soft sugary shades are a springtime favourite, and they’re here to uplift any bedroom, no matter your space or budget.

Pastels are a spring/summer trend when it comes to clothes and homeware this year, so it’s time to try it out IRL with ice cream bedding. Whatever your colour palette preference, we guarantee you’ll find a dreamy shade that’ll suit your home. The way the Instagram elite are styling pastel bedding is by mixing, matching and clashing different shades all on one bed. So, for example, a butter yellow duvet cover with soft lilac pillows.

You may also like Pastel homeware and accessories to update your decor for spring

If you want the full pastel package and tend to keep your bed linen all the same colour, a lot of brands, including Loom & Last and The Needo, offer bedding bundles with everything you need. Whatever ice cream shade you pick, we’ve found the best pastel bedding that’ll make breakfast in bed and early nights even more appealing.

Best pastel bedding

Made bedding Best pastel bedding: Made In pink, blue or beige, this striped duvet cover set with two pillowcases is available in double, kingsize and super kingsize. This dreamy set-up is just waiting for coffee in bed. Shop Kelsey stripe duvet cover and two pillowcases at Made, from £79 BUY NOW

Sign up for our essential edit of what to buy, see, read and do, and also receive our 11-page Ultimate Guide To Making Your Home Feel Bigger. Enter your email address Let's go! By entering my email I agree to Stylist’s Privacy Policy