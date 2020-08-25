Quote art prints on love, life, feminism and friendship

Empowering, motivational and sweet quote art prints to give your home decor a positive boost.

Having a smile-inducing art print up on the wall at home never fails to make our days a little bit brighter. Whether its a piece of artwork from a feminist illustrator, an artist of colour or an abstract copy of a well-known name, a good art print can work wonders for your decor. 

But if a pick-me-up is what you’re after, then an inspiring, empowering or cheerful quote is what you need. If a plain, blocky quote print doesn’t float your boat, then don’t worry, not all quote art prints are created equal. In fact, we’re here to tell you that there are loads of artistic versions, which are visually beautifully and hold an important message, too.

Here we’ve curated a list of our favourite quote art prints, from the minimalistic to the pastel-drenched, each emblazoned with a message that will start a fire in your belly. Hang ‘em up proudly and your mindset might be all the better for it.

  • I LOVE YOU print by Nelly Loves

    Nelly Loves is a new online vintage boutique and the perfect place to find something unique for your home.

    But alongside this independent brand’s curated selection of home accessories, you can now buy these playful prints, too.

  • Change Is The Only Constant by Jacqueline Colley

    This print may be inspired by the Greek philosopher Heraclitus, but this knowing phrase is still so relevant today.

    Illustrator Jacqueline Colley has focused on depicting the positive aspects of change by portraying the life cycle of a Monarch butterfly.

  • We Are Women, Hear Us Roar print by Studio Jasmine

    The pale pink alongside the vivid blue; the style of the typography; the fierce phrase – we’ve fallen head over heels for this print.

    Use as part of a picture wall arrangement or let it shine on its own.

