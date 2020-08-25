Empowering, motivational and sweet quote art prints to give your home decor a positive boost.
Having a smile-inducing art print up on the wall at home never fails to make our days a little bit brighter. Whether its a piece of artwork from a feminist illustrator, an artist of colour or an abstract copy of a well-known name, a good art print can work wonders for your decor.
But if a pick-me-up is what you’re after, then an inspiring, empowering or cheerful quote is what you need. If a plain, blocky quote print doesn’t float your boat, then don’t worry, not all quote art prints are created equal. In fact, we’re here to tell you that there are loads of artistic versions, which are visually beautifully and hold an important message, too.
Here we’ve curated a list of our favourite quote art prints, from the minimalistic to the pastel-drenched, each emblazoned with a message that will start a fire in your belly. Hang ‘em up proudly and your mindset might be all the better for it.
We Rise print by House of Wonderland
This image is so striking thanks to the contrast of a deep teal block of colour and the scrawling red script.
We love the message of solidarity which lies at its heart, and that each one is handmade.
The World Is Your Oyster print by Eleanor Bowmer
This pretty, pastel design ticks the shell-inspired homeware trend off, as well as giving all those who look at it a pick-me-up.
It was originally hand painted, which gives this print a bespoke feel.
Shop The World Is Your Oyster print by Eleanor Bowmer at Not on the Highstreet, £15
'Dreamer' print by Doodle Love
If you’re looking for something a little more paired back to decorate your walls, this monochrome quote could be just the ticket.
We love that this phrase feels whimsical and empowering at the same time.
Shop ‘Dreamer’ print by Doodle Love at Not on the Highstreet, £8
Wash Your Paws print by Thee Bouffants
Thee Bouffants is known for her bright, bold and flamboyantly feminine art and this print holds all of her signature hall marks.
Notice the leopard’s red painted nails and the perfectly peachy tone of the background.
Shop Wash Your Paws print by Thee Bouffants at Society6, £27
Your Voice Has Power print by LoveisWise
This piece was originally painted as a wall mural in collaboration with Mural Arts Philly x Streets Dept, but now you can buy it as a limited edition print.
We’d recommend looking at all of LoveisWise’s work on Etsy if you’re new to this artist as she has an expansive collection of beautiful designs.
Shop Your Voice Has Power print by LoveisWise at Etsy, £27.87
I LOVE YOU print by Nelly Loves
Nelly Loves is a new online vintage boutique and the perfect place to find something unique for your home.
But alongside this independent brand’s curated selection of home accessories, you can now buy these playful prints, too.
Change Is The Only Constant by Jacqueline Colley
This print may be inspired by the Greek philosopher Heraclitus, but this knowing phrase is still so relevant today.
Illustrator Jacqueline Colley has focused on depicting the positive aspects of change by portraying the life cycle of a Monarch butterfly.
We Are Women, Hear Us Roar print by Studio Jasmine
The pale pink alongside the vivid blue; the style of the typography; the fierce phrase – we’ve fallen head over heels for this print.
Use as part of a picture wall arrangement or let it shine on its own.
Shop We Are Women, Hear Us Roar print at Studio Jasmine, £14
Images: Nelly Loves / courtesy of brands
Megan Murray
Megan Murray is a digital journalist for stylist.co.uk, who enjoys writing about London happenings, beautiful places, delicious morsels and generally spreading sparkle wherever she can.