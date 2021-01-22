Bring happiness into the home with rainbow-inspired homeware that’ll spread instant joy.
No matter how rainy it gets, rainbows always serve as a reminder that better days are coming. A sign of hope, the rainbow popped up in windows across the country last year particularly in celebration and thanks for the NHS. In 2021, bring the kaleidoscope of colour into your home permanently with rainbow-patterned home accessories that are guaranteed to brighten up every room.
Statement-making interiors trends have been more popular that ever – we’ve seen gingham checks appear on everything from teacups to bed linen, palm tree prints make summer arrive early and playful slogan artwork liven up dull walls. Now, it’s all about strong, punchy colours with rainbow-inspired homeware that’ll give you a little lift.
Stylist and bright colour enthusiast Zeena started the #InstaRainbowChallenge last year. Inspiring people to wear a different colour outfit each day of the week, the mood-boosting challenge now has nearly 12,000 images on Instagram. Zeena’s home is also a treasure trove of all things bright and beautiful. Take a look to see how the rainbow vibe can be achieved with dried flowers, vases and artwork.
Need more inspiration? Look no further than artist Timmery (above). Creating prints, jewellery and home accessories all in rainbow-inspired designs, she’s a go-to for technicolour interiors.
Scroll down to shop our uplifting edit of rainbow-patterned homeware to inject positivity into your space.
Best rainbow-patterned homeware
HiTheretheShop vase
Etsy is the perfect place to find amazing, small businesses with unique items. This hand-drawn rainbow design on a handmade ceramic vase is the personal touch your home will appreciate.
Summerhill & Bishop tablecloth
Make dinner more exciting with this technicolour tablecloth of dreams. You won’t be disappointed.
Shop Summerill & Hill winter rainbow linen tablecloth at Liberty, £250
Summerhill and Bishop napkin
Get the full colourful experience with the matching Summerill & Bishop napkins.
Shop Summerill & Bishop rainbow linen napkins at Selfridges, £25
Lark London vase
Use as a vase or flip over to style as a rainbow ornament, either way, this colourful beauty has gained our attention for all the right reasons.
Bamboo Textiles
Add this over the arm of a sofa, lay on the floor as a rug or hang on the wall as a bright piece of textile wall art.
Shop Mambo Textiles double upside down rainbow throw at iamfy, £119
Matilda Goad spoon set
You’ve most likely seen Matilda Goad’s clam shell bowl that has become somewhat of a cult homeware item. Now, even the designer’s teaspoons are showing off their stylish credentials.
Oyoy wall rug
For a small boho-style space or a children’s room, this fringed wall rug will add interest to a blank wall.
Traidcraft plate
Kitchenware has never been so colourful. Get homeware – including egg cups, a teapot, plates and mugs – all in this hand-painted rainbow style.
Jessica Russel Flint rainbow art print
Artist Jessica creates prints with an ethos to make the most of life, enjoy it and embrace colour. One way to do this is with her punchy rainbow art print that’s made to be noticed.
Shop Jessica Russell Flint R for Rainbow art print at Wolf & Badger, £70
La Basketry basket kit
Feeling creative? Make your own mini basket with the handy kit from La Basketry. It comes with two colours but you can add more to make it even more colourful.
Jonathan Adler canister
A cookie jar has never looked so appealing. Embrace New York designer Jonathan Adler’s ‘Pride’ rainbow canister in your kitchen (or living room) and it’ll lift the room.
Ashish cushion
Add a stylish edge to your sofa with this popping cushion by designer Ashish. Layer with block colour scatter cushions for the full rainbow indoors effect.
Shop Ashish rainbow striped embroidered canvas cushion at Matches, £225
La Redoute duvet cover
Rise and shine – it’s time to wake up to the most joyful duvet cover of all times thanks to La Redoute. Get it in sizes single, double, king and super king.
Shop Alvara double duvet cover in rainbow print at La Redoute, £26.25 (previously £35)
Opening image: HiTheretheShop at Etsy photo by Dr Geraldine Tan @littlebigbell
All other images: courtesy of brands