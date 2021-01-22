13 rainbow-patterned home accessories to brighten up any room in the house

Posted by for Homeware

Bring happiness into the home with rainbow-inspired homeware that’ll spread instant joy.

No matter how rainy it gets, rainbows always serve as a reminder that better days are coming. A sign of hope, the rainbow popped up in windows across the country last year particularly in celebration and thanks for the NHS. In 2021, bring the kaleidoscope of colour into your home permanently with  rainbow-patterned home accessories that are guaranteed to brighten up every room.

Statement-making interiors trends have been more popular that ever – we’ve seen gingham checks appear on everything from teacups to bed linen, palm tree prints make summer arrive early and playful slogan artwork liven up dull walls. Now, it’s all about strong, punchy colours with rainbow-inspired homeware that’ll give you a little lift. 

Stylist and bright colour enthusiast Zeena started the #InstaRainbowChallenge last year. Inspiring people to wear a different colour outfit each day of the week, the mood-boosting challenge now has nearly 12,000 images on Instagram. Zeena’s home is also a treasure trove of all things bright and beautiful. Take a look to see how the rainbow vibe can be achieved with dried flowers, vases and artwork.

Need more inspiration? Look no further than artist Timmery (above). Creating prints, jewellery and home accessories all in rainbow-inspired designs, she’s a go-to for technicolour interiors.

Scroll down to shop our uplifting edit of rainbow-patterned homeware to inject positivity into your space.

Best rainbow-patterned homeware

Sign up for our essential edit of what to buy, see, read and do, and also receive our 11-page Ultimate Guide To Making Your Home Feel Bigger.

By entering my email I agree to Stylist’s Privacy Policy

Opening image: HiTheretheShop at Etsy photo by Dr Geraldine Tan @littlebigbell

All other images: courtesy of brands

Topics

Share this article

Recommended by Harriet Davey