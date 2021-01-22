No matter how rainy it gets, rainbows always serve as a reminder that better days are coming. A sign of hope, the rainbow popped up in windows across the country last year particularly in celebration and thanks for the NHS. In 2021, bring the kaleidoscope of colour into your home permanently with rainbow-patterned home accessories that are guaranteed to brighten up every room.

Statement-making interiors trends have been more popular that ever – we’ve seen gingham checks appear on everything from teacups to bed linen, palm tree prints make summer arrive early and playful slogan artwork liven up dull walls. Now, it’s all about strong, punchy colours with rainbow-inspired homeware that’ll give you a little lift.