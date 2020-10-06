We’ve got a soft spot for all things resin at the moment, as do a lot of homeware influencers. Instagram feeds and Pinterest boards have been filled with lamps, vases and all types of homeware accessories made from the versatile material recently. And it’s not just home accessories that’s proving popular, resin jewellery is also high up on everyone’s wish lists.

On the interiors side of things, Australian brand Dinosaur Designs has taken the spotlight on sites such as Liberty London and Matches Fashion as a go-to for sleek, stylish resin homeware in the form of bowls, vases and serving spoons.