Resin homeware accessories are trending – these are the best pieces to shop now

From vases to lamps, these are the best new resin home accessories to shop for an instant interior update. 

We’ve got a soft spot for all things resin at the moment, as do a lot of homeware influencers. Instagram feeds and Pinterest boards have been filled with lamps, vases and all types of homeware accessories made from the versatile material recently. And it’s not just home accessories that’s proving popular, resin jewellery is also high up on everyone’s wish lists. 

On the interiors side of things, Australian brand Dinosaur Designs has taken the spotlight on sites such as Liberty London and Matches Fashion as a go-to for sleek, stylish resin homeware in the form of bowls, vases and serving spoons.

For both minimalists and maximalists, resin is a style everyone can get on board with. We’ve created an edit of the interiors items you’ll want to add to your baskets – whether you like vintage style pieces, modern hits or statement-making showstoppers – we’ve found the best resin items to shop now. 

Best resin home accessories

