From vases to lamps, these are the best new resin home accessories to shop for an instant interior update.
We’ve got a soft spot for all things resin at the moment, as do a lot of homeware influencers. Instagram feeds and Pinterest boards have been filled with lamps, vases and all types of homeware accessories made from the versatile material recently. And it’s not just home accessories that’s proving popular, resin jewellery is also high up on everyone’s wish lists.
On the interiors side of things, Australian brand Dinosaur Designs has taken the spotlight on sites such as Liberty London and Matches Fashion as a go-to for sleek, stylish resin homeware in the form of bowls, vases and serving spoons.
For both minimalists and maximalists, resin is a style everyone can get on board with. We’ve created an edit of the interiors items you’ll want to add to your baskets – whether you like vintage style pieces, modern hits or statement-making showstoppers – we’ve found the best resin items to shop now.
Best resin home accessories
Dinosaur Designs resin vase
Known for its resin homeware and jewellery, Australian brand Dinosaur Designs has the chicest edit of vases and bowls you’ll want to keep on display.
Shop Dinosaur Designs large stone vase at Liberty London, £175
Pooky resin base lamp
In pink or green, these resin base table lamps are the vintage-esque addition to any bedroom, lounge or dining area. You can choose the shade style you would like, too.
A by Amara marbled resin tray
Breakfast in bed will be served in style on this marbled beauty. We love this soft pink shade but it also comes in classic black, too.
AM.PM resin wall decoration
Add interest to a blank wall with this framed resin wall art – for the minimalist or the maximalist, it’s bound to create a talking point.
Shop AM.PM Song resin framed wall decoration at La Redoute, £90
Anthropologie resin bedside table
The bedroom addition of dreams – meet Anthropologie’s resin bedside table with gold details. It may be a splurge, but you’ll end up giving it a home for life.
Rocket st George resin hands ornament
Add this resin heart hand accessory to any sideboard, mantle or dresser and it’ll make the room feel extra special.
Dinosaur Designs resin serving spoons
The chicest serving spoons around – serving your salad will never be the same again. They also come in an array of different colours.
Shop Dinosaur Designs stone marbled-resin salad servers at Matches Fashion, £100
Opening image: La Redoute
All other images: courtesy of brands