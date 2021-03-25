Natural hues and organic-shaped tableware is taking over the world of ceramics – here are the best plates, mugs and bowls to shop now.
When it comes to homeware, it’s often tricky to keep up with the latest trend; from pastel bedding to tie-dye and tortoiseshell print accessories. As some trends come and go, some have the longevity to stay in your space for years, even decades. And this is exactly what’s happening with rustic ceramics.
Everything from dinner plates and bowls to mugs and teapots have been made in natural colours and organic shapes that could have been created in a pottery class.
Small, independent brands such as Naked Clay Ceramics and Hood Ceramics are ideal destinations for pieces handmade by the founders. And mega homeware brands including Habitat and HK Living are also now a go-to for rustic, stoneware pieces in fluid shapes, neutral hues and stylish DIY-style glazes.
However you like to set your tablescape, we guarantee these rustic ceramics will be the highlight of your dinner party later in the year.
Best rustic ceramics
French Connection mug
An Instagram hit, this speckled mug with terracotta detail looks as though it could be fresh out of the kiln. Luckily, you can pick them up at French Connection and there’s also matching plates.
Habitat plate set
Dinnertime will be even more exciting thanks to these stoneware plates in a soft blue shade. Search ‘Olmo’ at Habitat to find a whole host of matching items; from bowls and serving dishes to mugs.
La Redoute mug set
Ready for when you’re allowed guests round, this set of six mugs in a glazed finish is perfect for coffee time. Each piece is handcrafted so they’ll bring a unique feel to your kitchen.
Made dinner set
This 12-piece dinner set has everything you need to set your table in style. Made from stoneware by artisans in Portugal, this splatter set will look so chic with golden cutlery.
Hood Ceramics candle holder
In need of a centrepiece to your tablescape? Look no further than Hood Ceramics’ rainbow-shaped candle holder or vase. You may want to check out the brand for curvy mugs, too.
Shop Hood Ceramics Leggy stoneware vessel at Selfridges, £68
HK Living mug set
Giving a 70s vibe, these cappuccino cups are what your morning routine calls for. Pick your favourite colour and always opt for chocolate on top.
Naked Clay Ceramics vessel
Dedicated to creating stoneware and porcelain tableware, this lidded vessel by Naked Clay Ceramics is perfect for storage or as a display piece on your worktop.
Shop stoneware lidded vessel at Naked Clay Ceramics, from £110
Cisco and the Sun Home
Serve the tea in this sage green teapot made by local artisans in Cambodia. Imagine this on a linen tablecloth in the summer for lunch al fresco.
H&M Home
Serve your bread, salad or nibbles in this sleek serving dish. You can even get matching mugs, plates and candlesticks, too.
Zara Home
This looks like a vintage find but you can snap it up at Zara Home. Use it as a side plate or as a serving dish for other treats at the table.
Shop antique finish stoneware side plate at Zara Home, £7.99
Opening image: French Connection
All images: courtesy of brands