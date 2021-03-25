When it comes to homeware, it’s often tricky to keep up with the latest trend; from pastel bedding to tie-dye and tortoiseshell print accessories. As some trends come and go, some have the longevity to stay in your space for years, even decades. And this is exactly what’s happening with rustic ceramics.

Everything from dinner plates and bowls to mugs and teapots have been made in natural colours and organic shapes that could have been created in a pottery class.