Rustic ceramics: mugs, plates, bowls and more, all in fluid shapes and natural hues

Posted by for Homeware

Natural hues and organic-shaped tableware is taking over the world of ceramics – here are the best plates, mugs and bowls to shop now. 

When it comes to homeware, it’s often tricky to keep up with the latest trend; from pastel bedding to tie-dye and tortoiseshell print accessories. As some trends come and go, some have the longevity to stay in your space for years, even decades. And this is exactly what’s happening with rustic ceramics. 

Everything from dinner plates and bowls to mugs and teapots have been made in natural colours and organic shapes that could have been created in a pottery class. 

You may also like

Splatter ceramics are an Instagram favourite that will update your home in an instant

Small, independent brands such as Naked Clay Ceramics and Hood Ceramics are ideal destinations for pieces handmade by the founders. And mega homeware brands including Habitat and HK Living are also now a go-to for rustic, stoneware pieces in fluid shapes, neutral hues and stylish DIY-style glazes. 

However you like to set your tablescape, we guarantee these rustic ceramics will be the highlight of your dinner party later in the year. 

Best rustic ceramics

  • French Connection mug

    French Connection mug
    Best rustic ceramics: French Connection

    An Instagram hit, this speckled mug with terracotta detail looks as though it could be fresh out of the kiln. Luckily, you can pick them up at French Connection and there’s also matching plates.

    Shop Shoreline mug at French Connection, £7

    BUY NOW

  • Habitat plate set

    Habitat plates
    Best rustic ceramics: Habitat

    Dinnertime will be even more exciting thanks to these stoneware plates in a soft blue shade. Search ‘Olmo’ at Habitat to find a whole host of matching items; from bowls and serving dishes to mugs. 

    Shop Olmo set of 4 speckled dinner plates at Habitat, £30

    BUY NOW

Sign up for our essential edit of what to buy, see, read and do, and also receive our 11-page Ultimate Guide To Making Your Home Feel Bigger.

By entering my email I agree to Stylist’s Privacy Policy

Opening image: French Connection

All images: courtesy of brands

Topics

Share this article

Recommended by Harriet Davey