Best Scandinavian homeware to nail a minimalist decor look

11 of the best homeware accessories from Scandi brands to create a sleek and stylish aesthetic.

When it comes to interior design, Scandinavians know what’s up. From Stockholm to Copenhagen, our northern European cousins just have a knack for creating sleek, stylish aesthetics whether it be fun but functional storage, quality-built furniture or artsy ceramics. 

Just as we’ve become obsessed with Scandi lifestyle mantras like hygge, we’re also pretty keen on adopting their decor skills, too. 

So, here we’ve curated an edit of our favourite homeware pieces designed and made by Scandinvian brands, perfect for nailing a minimalist decor look.

  • Sofia Lind poster

    Sofia Lind is a designer and artist from Gothenburg, Sweden.

    She graduated from the Academy of Design and Crafts and Konstfackfrom in Stockholm, where she now lives and works.

    Her work often features calming images of pensive women, imbued with interesting patterns.

  • Ester & Erik candle sticks

    Candlesticks are having a moment. If big and bold isn’t your thing, this minimalist design might be up your street.

    As these candlesticks come in a pack of two, we recommend buying a few and recreating the look pictured above.

  • FABREK swirl candle

    Last year FABREK became to the go-to homeware store to every Instagram ‘It’ girl. 

    While we love their curated range of posters and prints, it’s the Danish brand’s candles that we really can’t get enough of.

  • Fine Little Day loop candlestick

    These LOOP candleholders are handmade by Swedish ceramic artist Sofia Nohlin, who is based in San Francisco, USA.

    The muted tones nail that understated stylish look.

  • MK Studio ellow crystals bowl

    MK Studio is one of the coolest brands in Scandinavia. 

    This porcelain bowl is a fabulous example of their craftsmanship, with a glossy finish inside and matte outside.

  • H&M low lounge chair

    When it comes to the UK highstreet H&M feels like part of the furniture, but in actual fact, this much-loved chain is Swedish.

    We’re wild about this low lounger chair which has stolen our hearts thanks to its rattan insert.

Images: courtesy of brands

Megan Murray

Megan Murray is a digital journalist for stylist.co.uk, who enjoys writing about London happenings, beautiful places, delicious morsels and generally spreading sparkle wherever she can.

