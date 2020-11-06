11 of the best homeware accessories from Scandi brands to create a sleek and stylish aesthetic.
When it comes to interior design, Scandinavians know what’s up. From Stockholm to Copenhagen, our northern European cousins just have a knack for creating sleek, stylish aesthetics whether it be fun but functional storage, quality-built furniture or artsy ceramics.
Just as we’ve become obsessed with Scandi lifestyle mantras like hygge, we’re also pretty keen on adopting their decor skills, too.
So, here we’ve curated an edit of our favourite homeware pieces designed and made by Scandinvian brands, perfect for nailing a minimalist decor look.
Lotta Olsson oak tree poster
This beautiful poster has been signed by Swedish artist Lotta Olsson.
Of her creation, she says: “This is an illustration of the magnifficent oak tree, that can become over 1000 years old and has a history of kingdom and power.”
FALSTERBOVILLORNA by Josef Frank
This aesthetically pleasing coffee table book documents the building of five extraordinary summer houses in Falsterbo, Sweden.
It is curated by Austrian-Swedish designer and architect, Josef Frank.
HAY colour crate
Danish homeware brand HAY is loved all over Europe for its playful yet practical designs.
These stacking crates have become a storage staple, coming in a range of fun colours which can be mixed and matched.
Skagerak aino mirror
Looking for sleek, minimalist homeware? Skagerak Denmark is the place.
This sculptural mirror is double-sided with a light oak frame and base.
Broste Copenhagen leather cushion
Give your space a grown-up update with this leather cushion from Broste Copenhagen.
We love that Broste Copenhagen’s designs fuse modern living and trends with Scandinavian tradition.
Shop leather cushion Andrea by Broste Copenhagen at Folk Interiors, £97
Sofia Lind poster
Sofia Lind is a designer and artist from Gothenburg, Sweden.
She graduated from the Academy of Design and Crafts and Konstfackfrom in Stockholm, where she now lives and works.
Her work often features calming images of pensive women, imbued with interesting patterns.
Ester & Erik candle sticks
Candlesticks are having a moment. If big and bold isn’t your thing, this minimalist design might be up your street.
As these candlesticks come in a pack of two, we recommend buying a few and recreating the look pictured above.
FABREK swirl candle
Last year FABREK became to the go-to homeware store to every Instagram ‘It’ girl.
While we love their curated range of posters and prints, it’s the Danish brand’s candles that we really can’t get enough of.
Fine Little Day loop candlestick
These LOOP candleholders are handmade by Swedish ceramic artist Sofia Nohlin, who is based in San Francisco, USA.
The muted tones nail that understated stylish look.
MK Studio ellow crystals bowl
MK Studio is one of the coolest brands in Scandinavia.
This porcelain bowl is a fabulous example of their craftsmanship, with a glossy finish inside and matte outside.
H&M low lounge chair
When it comes to the UK highstreet H&M feels like part of the furniture, but in actual fact, this much-loved chain is Swedish.
We’re wild about this low lounger chair which has stolen our hearts thanks to its rattan insert.
