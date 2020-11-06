When it comes to interior design, Scandinavians know what’s up. From Stockholm to Copenhagen, our northern European cousins just have a knack for creating sleek, stylish aesthetics whether it be fun but functional storage, quality-built furniture or artsy ceramics.

Just as we’ve become obsessed with Scandi lifestyle mantras like hygge, we’re also pretty keen on adopting their decor skills, too.

So, here we’ve curated an edit of our favourite homeware pieces designed and made by Scandinvian brands, perfect for nailing a minimalist decor look.