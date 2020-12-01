There’s been a lot more time to stare at blank walls in the home this year, this may be why so many people have been making collages with art prints to create feature picture walls. We’ve already rounded up the best abstract wall prints, along with feminist styles and fun slogan artwork that’ll instantly make a statement. It’s safe to say decorating has come a long way from just adding a splash of paint – enter the new trend taking over Instagram: scarf and throw art.

Magique x Arkitaip scarf collaboration

We first spotted the trend when sustainable fashion and lifestyle brand Arkitaip joined forced with artist Hôtel Magique to create a collection of amazing linen scarves. Not only are these styles perfect to wear around your neck, bag and belt loop holes, the creatives also framed them to use as textile art. One word: wow. The shell scarf (above) has already been so popular it sold out and has since been restocked – get it before the inevitable happens again. How to frame a scarf Find the perfect scarf by opting for a square style instead of a typical long winter wooly – a luxe fabric such a silk or linen will work best. Use a steamer to get rid of the creases or an iron at a very low heat with a cloth in between. Cut a piece of cardboard roughly 1cm smaller all the way around in the same shape as your scarf. Place the scarf (front facing) onto the cardboard and wrap the edges behind as you pull it taut. Use double-sided tape or even body tape for clothes to secure at the back. Now your scarf is secure, add a picture mount on top and place into your chosen frame – voilà.

Atelier Yuchi blanket wall art

It’s not just scarves you can hang on your walls, throws can make the perfect backdrop in the lounge, bedroom or dining room. Luxury lifestyle brand Atelier Yuchi (above) has hung its tiger woven blanket on the wall behind the sofa and it’s the statement-making addition we’re taking note of. Of course a throw is a bigger piece of material so you’ll need to hang them slightly differently to a scarf. If your blanket is fairly lightweight then you should be able to use clear push pins along the edges to fix into the wall but you may be able to see these slightly. Instead, you can get Command picture hanging strips for just £3 at Amazon to use similar to double sided tape. This is the look achieved by Atelier Yuchi but if you want it to be more like a canvas then there’s another way to do it.

Katherine Ormerod's blanket canvas

Author and writer Katherine Ormerod has recently tried out the throw hanging technique in her new home. Instead of hanging directly onto the wall, Katherine mounted the Slowdown Studio throw onto a piece of ply wood cut to size. The material was pulled taut and stapled onto the wood at the back. This can cause some damage to the edges of the blanket but if you want to use it as wall art the whole time then it’s a secure way to do it. Once staples, you can then add a wall hanging fixture and place in your chosen room. Now you know the techniques to try out scarf and throw art yourself, we’ve rounded up 10 of the best styles to decorate your walls.

Best scarves and throws to use as wall art

Arkitaip x Hôtel Magique swirl scarf Arkitaip x Hôtel Magique scarf With a focus on sustainable linen, Arkitaip has joined forced with artist and interiors brand Hôtel Magique to create incredible scarves you can wear or frame. Shop Arkitaip x Hôtel Magique swirl scarf at Arkitaip, £145 BUY NOW

Le scarf silk scarf Le Scarf silk rose scarf Swedish scarf brand Le Scarf is of course a go-to for, you guessed it: scarves. Made from 100% silk, you can get each style in three different sizes so you get the style to suit your space. Shop No. 45 silk scarf at Le Scarf, £81 BUY NOW

