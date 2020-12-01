It’s time to get creative with your wall art – meet the scarves and throws so good, you’ll want to frame them.
There’s been a lot more time to stare at blank walls in the home this year, this may be why so many people have been making collages with art prints to create feature picture walls. We’ve already rounded up the best abstract wall prints, along with feminist styles and fun slogan artwork that’ll instantly make a statement. It’s safe to say decorating has come a long way from just adding a splash of paint – enter the new trend taking over Instagram: scarf and throw art.
We first spotted the trend when sustainable fashion and lifestyle brand Arkitaip joined forced with artist Hôtel Magique to create a collection of amazing linen scarves. Not only are these styles perfect to wear around your neck, bag and belt loop holes, the creatives also framed them to use as textile art. One word: wow. The shell scarf (above) has already been so popular it sold out and has since been restocked – get it before the inevitable happens again.
How to frame a scarf
- Find the perfect scarf by opting for a square style instead of a typical long winter wooly – a luxe fabric such a silk or linen will work best.
- Use a steamer to get rid of the creases or an iron at a very low heat with a cloth in between.
- Cut a piece of cardboard roughly 1cm smaller all the way around in the same shape as your scarf.
- Place the scarf (front facing) onto the cardboard and wrap the edges behind as you pull it taut. Use double-sided tape or even body tape for clothes to secure at the back.
- Now your scarf is secure, add a picture mount on top and place into your chosen frame – voilà.
It’s not just scarves you can hang on your walls, throws can make the perfect backdrop in the lounge, bedroom or dining room. Luxury lifestyle brand Atelier Yuchi (above) has hung its tiger woven blanket on the wall behind the sofa and it’s the statement-making addition we’re taking note of. Of course a throw is a bigger piece of material so you’ll need to hang them slightly differently to a scarf.
If your blanket is fairly lightweight then you should be able to use clear push pins along the edges to fix into the wall but you may be able to see these slightly. Instead, you can get Command picture hanging strips for just £3 at Amazon to use similar to double sided tape. This is the look achieved by Atelier Yuchi but if you want it to be more like a canvas then there’s another way to do it.
You may also like
Coral accessories are here to bring a hint of holiday to your home
Author and writer Katherine Ormerod has recently tried out the throw hanging technique in her new home. Instead of hanging directly onto the wall, Katherine mounted the Slowdown Studio throw onto a piece of ply wood cut to size. The material was pulled taut and stapled onto the wood at the back. This can cause some damage to the edges of the blanket but if you want to use it as wall art the whole time then it’s a secure way to do it. Once staples, you can then add a wall hanging fixture and place in your chosen room.
Now you know the techniques to try out scarf and throw art yourself, we’ve rounded up 10 of the best styles to decorate your walls.
Best scarves and throws to use as wall art
Arkitaip x Hôtel Magique swirl scarf
With a focus on sustainable linen, Arkitaip has joined forced with artist and interiors brand Hôtel Magique to create incredible scarves you can wear or frame.
Le scarf silk scarf
Swedish scarf brand Le Scarf is of course a go-to for, you guessed it: scarves. Made from 100% silk, you can get each style in three different sizes so you get the style to suit your space.
Liberty London Love & Liberty scarf
Hand painted at home by Liberty’s design director, this is one of four exclusive designs to show hope and love within communities during lockdown. There’s only 100 of each design so if you get one you’ll want to show it off by mounting it on the wall.
Shop All You Need Is Love & Liberty scarf at Liberty London, £75
Shaku pocket square
Designed in London and made from non-toxic dyes and chemicals, try adding this silky scarf to a chunky frame and it’ll brighten up any room.
WhilsaStudio palm print scarf
If you’re a fan of unique or vintage prints then Etsy is a great place to start your search. This palm leaf print scarf is handmade and will liven up any wall in the house.
Atelier Yuchi Marseille blanket
Transport yourself to warmer climates with this throw inspired by the French coastal town of Marseille. Made from 70% recycled cotton, London-based brand Atelier Yuchi is full of wall art inspiration on Instagram.
Slowdown Studio Perry throw
Designed by Melbourne-based textile designer Claire Ritchie, this vibrant throw will be the perfect addition to sofas, beds or walls. We guarantee it’ll make you smile every time you look at it.
Tekla pure new wool blanket
Copenhagen-based brand Tekla is a go-to for nightwear, beddings and blankets. If you like a Scandi vibe to your home them one of the striped blankets will be the perfect backdrop in your lounge or bedroom.
Maja Faber Textiles fruit blanket
Feeling fruits? Get your five a day in a whole new way with this punchy throw. Fy has a whole host of colourful throws that are bound to suit most interior styles.
Crowchezjoey crochet blanket
If you have a boho feel to your home then a crochet blanket hung on the wall will fit in perfectly with rattan, prints and plants. It’s also a feel-good buy knowing it’s lovingly made by a small business.
Opening image: Milou Neelen for Hôtel Magique x Arkitaip collaboration
All other images: courtesy of brands