Often an interiors image can go viral on Instagram. Whether it’s the twisted Lex Pott designer candle fashion editors and influencers instantly approved of or handmade ceramics everyone wanted to try to recreate during lockdown. Great homeware images have the habit of ending up in the ‘saved’ section on Instagram more often than not. It’s always there to refer to when you want to update your living space and there’s one particular item we can’t stop saving: sculptural mugs.

This particular picture by ceramic studio Studio Palu is the one we spotted being regrammed on multiple Instagram accounts this week. Showing off its sculpted handle mugs in an array of colours, prints and shapes – these showstopper styles are all you need to perk up your coffee break.

It seems as though ceramists are brightening up tablescapes by creating punchy, bold sculptural mugs for everyone to enjoy. Luckily, some of our favourite home sites have also clocked on to the mini mug trend and have iterations ready to add to your cabinets. These have to be kept on show, of course. Not just for maximalists, we’ve also found sleek, minimal styles so there’s one to suit every taste. Now, who’s ready for a cuppa?

Best sculptural mugs

Moxon London shapes mug Best sculptural mugs: Moxon London For the minimalists, this mug collection has five mugs all in different shades of grey with unique sculptural handles. At £14.99 each, we predict you’ll want to get the entire set. Shop shapes mug collection at Moxon London, £14.99 BUY NOW

Fabrek yellow mug Best sculptural mugs: Fabrek Sacndi brand Fabrek is the hub for all things weird and wonderful. With a penchant for pastels, expect everything from candles and lamps to crates and mugs all in rainbow shades. This yellow mug style ticks off the sculptural trend to perfection. Shop yellow sparkle mug at Fabrek, £14 BUY NOW

