Taking a coffee break has gained even more appeal since spotting these sculptural mugs all over Instagram – these are the best styles to shop now.
Often an interiors image can go viral on Instagram. Whether it’s the twisted Lex Pott designer candle fashion editors and influencers instantly approved of or handmade ceramics everyone wanted to try to recreate during lockdown. Great homeware images have the habit of ending up in the ‘saved’ section on Instagram more often than not. It’s always there to refer to when you want to update your living space and there’s one particular item we can’t stop saving: sculptural mugs.
This particular picture by ceramic studio Studio Palu is the one we spotted being regrammed on multiple Instagram accounts this week. Showing off its sculpted handle mugs in an array of colours, prints and shapes – these showstopper styles are all you need to perk up your coffee break.
It seems as though ceramists are brightening up tablescapes by creating punchy, bold sculptural mugs for everyone to enjoy. Luckily, some of our favourite home sites have also clocked on to the mini mug trend and have iterations ready to add to your cabinets. These have to be kept on show, of course. Not just for maximalists, we’ve also found sleek, minimal styles so there’s one to suit every taste. Now, who’s ready for a cuppa?
Best sculptural mugs
Moxon London shapes mug
For the minimalists, this mug collection has five mugs all in different shades of grey with unique sculptural handles. At £14.99 each, we predict you’ll want to get the entire set.
Fabrek yellow mug
Sacndi brand Fabrek is the hub for all things weird and wonderful. With a penchant for pastels, expect everything from candles and lamps to crates and mugs all in rainbow shades. This yellow mug style ticks off the sculptural trend to perfection.
Ferm Living mug set
There’s something quite satisfying about a glass mug for your morning cuppa. Ferm Living has created these styles with large contrasting handles and they’ll definitely be a talking point.
L'objet porcelain mug
Perfectly imperfect, this mug is from L’objet’s Terra collection celebrating the beauty of organic shapes. We’ll raise a glass (or mug) to that!
And Jacob dot handle mug
Your office mug has had a sculptural update – you won’t want any colleagues to borrow this one. In four unique handle designs, you’ll find it tricky to pick just one.
Shop And Jacob glass mug with dot handle at Wolf Badger, £32
I and You round handle mug
This hand thrown ceramic mug is a piece of beauty – just look at that giant circle handle. Someone put the kettle on, pronto.
Shop I and You ceramics round handle mug at Volta Vienna, £39
Hmm black mug
This handmade ceramic mug with walnut wood handle is made for cosy winter nights in. Pour a hot chocolate, pop on a heartwarming film and admire your new mug. It’ll end up being your favourite – we all have one.
Opening image: Iamfy
All other images: courtesy of brands