Shell lighting is the mini homeware trend making waves in 2021

Breathe a hint of calming beach vibes into your home with these shell lamps that’ll become the talking point in any room. 

Shells, shells, shells – it seems as though we can’t get enough of them. From seashell-inspired homeware to pearly, opalescent manicures, the seaside favourite is gaining a lot of attention once again for 2021. The giant clam shell bowl – you’ve most likely spotted on Instagram – by Matilda Goad made it on our top fifteen cult homeware items list last year, now, it’s all about lighting. 

From table lamps, to the wall sconce and lampshades; the shell-inspired styles are brightening up the year and bringing a hint of the seaside, inside. 

Need inspiration? Creative director and interiors whizz Abi at @abimarvel (above) has made a case for the battery-operated clam light you can easily move around any room. Luckily, we’ve managed to track down a similar style for you to shop below. You. Are. Welcome. 

Although you won’t hear that soothing sea sound if you place it to your ear, there is something about seeing seashells that creates a relaxing vibe. Maybe it’s because we’re all imaging a hot beach with palm trees and tropical fruit cocktails? One can daydream. For now, we’ll just have to embrace the lights. 

A great place to find unique, hidden gems is vintage homeware sites. The one-off items you can find here will bring a retro feel to your home and you can also find a lot of them on Instagram, too. Here are five accounts to keep an eye on: 

Want to add a shell light to your home ASAP? Keep scrolling to see seven seashell lighting options that’ll brighten up your day (literally) from here on out. 

Best shell lamps

